Pa Warren and Donal O’Sullivan named to start for Kerry against Monaghan

Donal O'Sullivan from Kilgarvan is named to start for Kerry against Monaghan on Sunday

The Kerry team to play Monaghan on Sunday shows two changes from the team that started in the one-point loss to Donegal last weekend.

In the defence Pa Warren comes in for Mike Breen in the half back line, while up front Donal O’Sullivan gets a start instead of Killian Spillane in the full forward line. Spillane drops to the substitutes but there is no place for Breen in the match day 26.

Joe Linehan from Churchill, who was just recently called into the senior squad, is named among the substitutes. Cian Gammell, Gavin Crowley and goalkeeper Shane Ryan are also named in the match day squad, having not been part of the last Sunday in Ballybofey, with Dan O’Donoghue and goalkeeper Devon Burns, along with Breen, not included in the squad for Sunday.

The team will again be captained by Tadhg Morley.

Kerry host Monaghan in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday at 1.30pm. The game will be broadcast live on TG4.

Kerry team to play Monaghan

Shane Murphy

Graham O’Sullivan

Jason Foley

Tom O’Sullivan

Pa Warren

Tadhg Morley

Paul Murphy

Jack Barry

Barry O’Sullivan

Micheál Burns

Dara Moynihan

Adrian Spillane

Tony Brosnan

Darragh Roche

Donal O’Sullivan

Substitutes

Shane Ryan, Killian Spillane, Jack O’Shea, Greg Horan, Dylan Casey, Stefan Okunbor, Ruairí Murphy, Dylan Geaney, Gavin Crowley, Barry Mahony, Joe Linehan, Cian Gammell