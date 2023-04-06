Our county by county guide to the 2023 Joe McDonagh Cup

Earlier this week Kerry senior hurling boss Stephen Molumphy described the Joe McDonagh Cup as ‘cut-throat’ and ‘ruthless and it’s easy to see why. All the counties in the competition should be capable of beating each other on a given day.

That said there is something of a hierarchy with Offaly looking, just about, like favourites at this juncture (their game at home to Laois this weekend will be instructive), while Down look the most likely candidates for the drop.

Even then nothing is guaranteed. Down could challenge. Offaly could struggle. Here’s our guide to the runners and riders in this year’s championship:

CARLOW

Manager: Tom Mullally

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 1 (2018)

2022 championship: Third in the Joe McDonagh Cup

2023 league: Fourth in Division 2A

Prospects: No question, Carlow aren’t the force they once were. Also no question they’re a side with the ability to punish any side on any given day. Just ask Offaly whose hopes of reaching last year’s Joe Mac final were holed under the water by the Barrowsiders. At the same time they weren’t pulling up too many trees during the National League this year, suggesting they’re in a period of subtle transition, not quite the side they were, not yet the side they want to become. To be fair they recovered well from their opening round defeat to Kildare – players like the veteran Marty Kavanagh returning helped – but they only had victories over the Ulster sides to their name. It’s hard to imagine them having the wherewithal to challenge for the title, but it’s also hard to imagine them dropping down to the Christy Ring Cup. A lower mid-table finish, maybe after a brief flirtation with relegation, should be in and around their level.

DOWN

Manager: Ronan Sheehan

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 0

2022 championship: Fifth in the Joe McDonagh Cup

2023 league: Fifth in Division 2A

Prospects: Judged by league form, where they failed to win a game and only avoided the drop on score-difference over fellow Ulster men Derry, the Mourne men could be in for a trying time in the Joe Mac group stage. All in all that probably is the safest bet, but by the same token one should be wary of writing them off entirely. After all they were in the Division 2A final last year and, while the finished only in fifth in the championship last year, they weren’t that far away either having taken a pair of wins over Kerry and Meath. Their performance against the Kingdom in the last round of the league this year – as they battled to avoid the drop – was also of a sufficient standard to suggest that, despite their struggles, that they’ve still got the potential to cause an upset or two over the next six or seven weeks. With players of the quality of Dáithí Sands and Pearse Óg McCrickard they’ll be in with a chance most days they play. That said we’d imagine they’re going to be closer to the bottom of the table than the top, avoiding the drop would be an achievement.

KERRY

Manager: Stephen Molumphy

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 0

2022 championship: Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up

2023 league: Third in Division 2A

Prospects: Having reached three finals in succession, surely the Kingdom are the favourites for this year’s Joe Mac? Unfortunately from the green and gold’s point of view, not really. We’re not saying they can’t challenge, it’s just that they’ve not really shown the type of form as of yet to suggest they can repeat their final heroics of the last couple of seasons. It’s also unlikely they’re going to have the sort of luck they did on a couple of occasions in those previous campaigns either. Of course, on their day they can challenge and beat any of the sides in this competition. Equally, though, they can be beaten as they were by both Offaly (twice) and Kildare already this season. The encouraging thing from Kerry’s point of view about that is that in none of the games did they suffer a heavy defeat. As a matter of fact, despite playing below themselves, they weren’t far away at all on any occasion (even against Kildare in Newbridge, one of their worst displays, there was only five points in it at the end). Kerry arguably have more in reserve the other other sides in the competition, it’s time they showed it. Should be mid-table at a minimum.

KILDARE

Manager: David Herrity

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 0

2022 championship: Christy Ring Cup Champions

2023 league: Runners-up

Prospects: The Lilywhites are the rising power in the small ball code at the minute and, while their progress was checked last weekend by Offaly in the Division 2A final, they remain very much live contenders for the Joe McDonagh Cup this season. In the end will they have enough? Maybe not. To go straight from the Christy Ring to the Liam MacCarthy in just two seasons is a serious ask. It might be no harm for the development of David Herity’s men to have to bide their time a little longer in Tier 2 hurling before making the step up to the big boys. By the same token if opportunity knocks, they’ll take their chance with both hands. The way they were able to surge into a big lead against the Faithful in the National League final on Sunday – going 1-4 to no score clear with a Gerry Keegan goal – tells us that they can challenge, while the manner of their eventual defeat will rankle, they should learn from the experience. The Lilywhites will be aiming for another final appearance and shouldn’t be too far away at all we would imagine.

LAOIS

Manager: Willie Maher

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 1 (2019)

2022 championship: Sixth in Leinster, relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup

2023 league: Sixth in Division 1A, relegated to Division 2A by Westmeath in a play-off

Prospects: After a pair of back-to-back relegations – league and championship – Laois will be aiming to bounce back in this year’s Joe Mac. It’s easier said that done, of course. After Carlow found themselves in a similar boat they didn’t bounce back straight away, but for manager Willie Maher that’s the challenge. He’ll feel that for all the disappointment of those twin relegations, they’re closer to a Tier 1 outfit than not. Indeed, the four-point margin of defeat to Westmeath in the relegation play-off from Division 1 a couple of weeks back suggests it was very much a knife edge kind of thing. The O’Moore Park outfit still have a lot of quality at their disposal, Stephen Maher and James Keyes lit up the scoring charts against the Lake County. Given all that it’s hard to imagine that Laois aren’t going to be in the mix for a place in the final. Certainly they’re not going to be in any trouble as regards relegation.

OFFALY

Manager: Johnny Kelly

Joe McDonagh Cup wins: 0

2022 championship: Joint-third in the Joe McDonagh Cup

2023 league: Division 2A champions

Prospects: Marginal favourites for the title? We’d say so yes, just about. After last weekend they have a bit of momentum behind them now and after regaining their Division 1 status will finally want to get back into Tier 1 hurling in the championship. They’ve not played in the Leinster championship since 2018, almost unthinkable for a four-time All Ireland winning county. It is a case of how the mighty have fallen, but at the same time they’re going about their business nicely. That said they have somewhat flattered to deceive in the Joe Mac over the last couple of years. Last year they really should have made the final, having seen off Kerry in a cracker in Tralee, but rather fluffed their lines at home to Carlow on the last day, allowing the Kingdom slip through to a third final in-a-row. They’ve got the hurlers to win this championship with guys like the Sampson brothers, Ben Conneely, Eoghan Cahill, Cillian Kiely and David Nally. We’d be very surprised if they’re not in the shake up. A place in the final should be their minimum goal.