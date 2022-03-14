O’Sullivan: ‘The three games have been invaluable for us. I suppose a team doesn’t feel like a team unless it’s playing competitive games.’

After two reasonably straightforward victories over Cork and Galway, Kerry under-20 manager Declan O’Sullivan was delighted with the way his charges ground out a character-building three-point victory over Dublin in Saturday’s John Kerins Cup development league final in Nenagh.

Leading by five points at half-time after playing with the elements in their favour, the Kingdom youngsters had to roll up their sleeves as the heavens opened and the ground conditions worsened in the second half but, even in the face of a predictable fight-back from a very dangerous opponent, Kerry maintained their composure all the way to the final whistle.

“We are happy. As a competition, we were delighted with it. The block of three games has been invaluable for us. I suppose a team doesn’t feel like a team unless it’s playing competitive games. It’s been great over the last few weeks. Today was another example of it,” O’Sullivan said.

“It wasn’t pretty, particularly there in the second half when the conditions changed, but you couldn’t fault the attitude and the work-rate and the team spirit that was developing there over the last couple of weeks. It really came to the fore there in the second half, where we just had to dig in a bit, and deal with the conditions, and work hard, and we did that.”

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kerry’s purple patch in the dying stages of the first 30 minutes, when they struck for an unanswered scoring burst of 1-2, was the catalyst for their eventual triumph, as it gave them the cushion that they so badly needed before the interval. Dylan Geaney and Cillian Burke, with 1-9 between them, were inspirational figures.

“That was important. The goal for Dublin came at a bad time for us. It kind of kept them around the level mark for a lot of that first half, and we felt that we were doing a lot of things well in the half, and maybe the scoreboard wasn’t reflecting that,” added O’Sullivan.

“So it was important that we got that bit of a push before half-time. We always knew that you would need some bit of a cushion with the elements, so that’s what it was, and it allowed us then to dig in in the second half and try to protect that a bit. In fairness, we defended manfully there in the second half.

“We were happy in general with all the team. It’s the work-rate and the application of everybody that allows the opportunities to happen for the likes of Dylan and Cillian. We were really happy with the work-rate. Of course, there are loads of things to improve on as well, but it was important that we got some reward and, in fairness to the boys, they put up a few scores which put a bit of daylight between the teams, and was important as it gave us something to hang onto in the second half.”

As had been the case in the previous outing at Austin Stack Park against Galway, the ability of this Kerry side to force turnovers on the opposition has been extremely heart-warming to witness. The Dromid Pearses man believes that the growing bond within the group, including the consequences of operating in a Covid-19 environment in recent years, is adding to their development.

“In this particular group the attitude is good. For example, the 2020 minor team were together for a long time during Covid, so there’s a bit of telepathy built up in a lot of the players of how they want to play. They’re anxious for work, and they want to work hard, and they’re not afraid to work hard.

“When that happens, and you have enough guys doing that, you’re going to get a lot of tackles in, and hopefully get a share of turnovers, and that’s the way it’s happening. That’s down to the lads themselves, and their desire to work for the team.

“We are always looking at things to improve on, there are loads of things, and we’re trying different things on different days as well. We’re still looking to find the right formula, but I think the most important part of it is that the lads are really gelling as a group, they’re working hard and their attitude is good, and they’re training really hard.

“Once you have that, and on various different days, depending on how you’re playing, it will throw up different scenarios that you have to deal with on the day. That’s the same with today. Dublin are a fantastic team, they were always going to pose us some problems, so it was about trying to adapt to that and deal with that, and, in fairness to the lads on the field, I think they really tried to do that.”

In the second half, while never particularly under the cosh for any sustained period, the leadership of individuals like centre-back Armin Heinrich, midfielder Sean O’Brien and the indefatigable Burke in the forward division stood out, another promising indicator for the Kerry management to be satisfied with heading into next month’s Munster Championship.

“I think there is that bit of experience, you’d hope there is that bit of game-management developing within the squad as well, and that’s what this competition gives you, a run of games where you can kind of review the performance the following night in training, and fellas can take on board some of the lessons that they’re learning.

“You hope the next time you get into that situation that they put them into practice. There are a lot of bright lads in this group, and they take information very well. They are anxious to learn, and for sure, there was a bit of experience shown towards the end there to keep Dublin out.

“We’re happy with where we’re at. As I said, we’ve plenty to work on, and we have a few fellas to come back from injury. We have the St Brendan’s lads to come back to us as well. Hopefully, they will give us a big lift over the next couple of weeks. This competition is finished now, so there’s a line drawn, and it’s all about preparation now for the championship.”