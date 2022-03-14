Kerry

O’Sullivan: ‘The three games have been invaluable for us. I suppose a team doesn’t feel like a team unless it’s playing competitive games.’

Kerry manager Declan O'Sullivan congratulates Gearoid Hassett after they defeated Dublin in the John Kerins Cup final in Nenagh. Photo by Odhran Ducie Expand
John O'Dowd

After two reasonably straightforward victories over Cork and Galway, Kerry under-20 manager Declan O’Sullivan was delighted with the way his charges ground out a character-building three-point victory over Dublin in Saturday’s John Kerins Cup development league final in Nenagh.

Leading by five points at half-time after playing with the elements in their favour, the Kingdom youngsters had to roll up their sleeves as the heavens opened and the ground conditions worsened in the second half but, even in the face of a predictable fight-back from a very dangerous opponent, Kerry maintained their composure all the way to the final whistle.

