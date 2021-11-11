O’Sullivan most pleased with how Crokes controlled game against Templenoe

The most pleasing aspect for Dr Crokes manager Edmond O’Sullivan was the way that his side managed the game even when they took a big lead. This hasn’t always been the case over the last while as he recalled.

“We were happy that we controlled the game as it’s something that we haven’t done for the last couple of years. Even this year against Kenmare we were up eight or nine points but couldn’t control it but today we did. That was the most pleasing for me especially.

“If you look back to the Mid Kerry game in last year’s semi-final we were up four points with a minute to go and we managed to lose it.

“Kenmare this year, and Kenmare last year in the club championship; we were up six or seven points and we failed to control it. We did today and that was the most pleasing part.

“We played well for the most part, maybe after the water break they brought it back to 0-10 to 0-5; that was the only small bit of a blip in it, but it was a good performance overall.

“To be fair they were missing some big players and then Stephen O’Sullivan, Teddy Doyle and Hallissey had to go off injured so it was a big blow to them. And obviously they had Killian (Spillane) away so maybe their strength in depth isn’t as much as our strength in depth so we were just happy with the way that it went.”

On the flip-side, it was never going to be easy for Templenoe facing a team without Killian Spillane and Patrick Clifford, as well as losing three key players to injury in the first half, and their manager Paul Crowley said that he was proud of how his players kept battling.

“Things didn’t go well for us on the day but I’m immensely proud of the boys. They’re absolutely gutted inside there. The loss is one thing but I think that the manner of the loss is what they are most disappointed with. They’ll rise again and will come again and will be a threat next year,” Crowley said.

“I suppose Fitzgerald Stadium is Dr Crokes’ second home really. But’ look’ it is what it is, it’s nice to play in Fitzgerald Stadium and you like taking on the likes of the Crokes.

“Coming into the game we had fellas playing on their last strings. Most of them finished out the game but it was unfortunate that Teddy (Doyle), Stephen (O’Sullivan) and Mike Hallissey picked up injuries that they had to leave the field with. We were digging into our reserves.”