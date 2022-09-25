Kerry

O’Rahillys boss Harmon pleased with how new players stood up as team’s focus switches to Senior Club Final

Spa manager Aidan O’Shea happy with win but says East Kerry Championship and a tough opener against Rathmore is where their attention lies now

Daniel Bowler of Kerins O'Rahilly's in action against Spa's Ciaran Spillane in the Garvey's County SFC Group 2 Round 3 game in Spa. Photo b y Tatyana McGough Expand

Dan Kearney

There are two choices that a manager can make when faced with a dead rubber championship game; one – put out your strongest side and try to get the win or, two, give some of your squad game time and see how they get on. Kerins O’Rahilly’s manager William Harmon chose the latter.

It was a difficult game to approach,” he admitted. “It’s the third game of the group phase of the county championship and probably nothing riding on it really, but we felt that it was an opportunity to give fellows a taste of county championship football.

