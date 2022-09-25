O’Rahillys boss Harmon pleased with how new players stood up as team’s focus switches to Senior Club Final

There are two choices that a manager can make when faced with a dead rubber championship game; one – put out your strongest side and try to get the win or, two, give some of your squad game time and see how they get on. Kerins O’Rahilly’s manager William Harmon chose the latter.

“It was a difficult game to approach,” he admitted. “It’s the third game of the group phase of the county championship and probably nothing riding on it really, but we felt that it was an opportunity to give fellows a taste of county championship football.

“We had a lot of new young fresh faces playing football so that was a real positive. While the result didn’t go our way, we still kicked 16 points and they got a good few of their scores coming down the stretch. We were level with about ten minutes to go but in fairness they got a goal and a few points and pulled away in the end, but I’d be happy enough with the performance in general and also that so many young players got an opportunity as well.”

When Harmon’s side drew level with 12 minutes left in the game it looked like they might pull off a bit of a surprise and drive on for the win. The manager said that he never doubted that they would.

“We’ll always believe in ourselves and we all believed that when we got level that we could push on. It was something that was probably happening throughout the game, one or two handling errors or maybe just giving away the ball that maybe cost us. They were very clinical and went for goal when they got the opportunities, but in general I’m happy.”

With the County Senior Championship beyond them for this year, next up is the County Club Championship where Kerins O’Rahilly’s will meet Templenoe in the final. Harmon said that he is happy that they have it to look forward to after what’s been a tough few weeks for his side.

“We’ll box it off now and look forward to the club final in a few weeks time. We probably would have earmarked the club championship as one of our goals at the start of the year. We were in a very tough group with Dr Crokes, Austin Stacks and Templenoe, and then obviously we had a battle with Spa (in the semi-final), and getting to the final was a real achievement for the group.

“Then we kind of fell into the County Championship with no real preparation so you’re kind of going from one championship to another and then you have East Kerry and Dingle and Spa again so that’s very hard, I don’t care who you are, it’s very hard for a group to keep going at such a high level on a consistent basis.

“Last year we got a few weeks before the county championship which stood to us so we’re hoping that with a few weeks to go to the final we can regroup and reset and give it a real rattle. It will be a tough game against a very good Templenoe side that are going very well.”

For Spa manager Aidan O’Shea Saturday’s big win was a positive way to end a disappointing SFC campaign. Any day you win a County Championship game it is a cause for celebration but O’Shea said that the champagne will be very much on ice after overcoming Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

“We’re pleased to win. It was a strange fixture in that there was no real atmosphere there. Both teams made a lot of mistakes in the first half because of that. It was a surreal kind of game in that we’re not used to playing ones where there’s not much on the line, but we still got out with a win, although there won’t be too many celebrations after it.”

O’Shea was pleased with how his team kicked on in the final quarter, especially after O’Rahilly’s drew level.

“We woke up a small bit,” he surmised. “We had a lot of chances but didn’t take them but I think that was possibly down to the fact that there wasn’t much on the line today. But look we are happy to win and we got five subs on. Ourselves and Rahilly’s just wanted to play out the fixture really; they had a lot of subs on the field as well, so we got the game played and the East Kerry championship is in a few weeks’ time so that’s what we’ll draw our attention to now.”

After facing Dingle, East Kerry, and Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the County Championship it is fair to say that the East Kerry championship draw hasn’t been kind to Spa either.

“We’re away to Rathmore so that’s a very tough first day out,” O’Shea admitted. “It’s one of the hardest draws you can get like along with Crokes or Legion as well I suppose, but to go out to Rathmore where they don’t lose too many games is tough, but we’ll have to focus in on that now.

“East Kerry is a massive competition really. It’s probably the third best competition around so we’d love to do well in it. Spa got to the final last year so if we could get back to the final it would be fantastic, but we’ll have an unbelievable job to beat Rathmore in our first game, they won three or four in a row not so long ago. They really go after that competition so we’ll see how they get on in the Intermediate and hopefully we can go out and give a good performance when we play them.”