Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On the 16th man saga, the GAA should have been proactive not reactive

Damian Stack

The GAA had the look of a deer caught in headlights over the last couple of weeks

Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan had every right to defend the GAA's handling of the process Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan had every right to defend the GAA's handling of the process Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan had every right to defend the GAA's handling of the process Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan had every right to defend the GAA's handling of the process Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

kerryman

An unmitigated mess. A self-inflicted black eye on the association. Something that made it seem out-of-touch and more than a little foolish.

Viewed from the outside, the GAA had the look of a deer caught in headlights over the last couple of weeks. They could see disaster careering towards them, they just didn’t seem able to do anything to serve it.

Privacy