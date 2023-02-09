On the 16th man saga, the GAA should have been proactive not reactive

An unmitigated mess. A self-inflicted black eye on the association. Something that made it seem out-of-touch and more than a little foolish.

Viewed from the outside, the GAA had the look of a deer caught in headlights over the last couple of weeks. They could see disaster careering towards them, they just didn’t seem able to do anything to serve it.

We’ve had several former high ranking officials – including the patently very decent Nickey Brennan talking to Newstalk – explaining how the need for due process was such that the GAA couldn’t have acted any differently than it did. We 100% don’t doubt the sincerity of that position. It does, however, strike us as hollow, if not almost wilfully obtuse.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan strongly defended – as he has every right to do – the GAA’s handling of the saga last week saying “the worst thing we could possibly do – and I have seen this mentioned in dispatches, this idea that the GAA should step in and intervene, and there is a kind of deficit there.

“I have never, ever picked up the phone to the chair or anybody in the CCCC to say, ‘Derek [Kent - CCCC Chairman] this is the way I want this to go. I have never done that. I will never do that.”

No disrespect to Mr Ryan, but no. Getting involved wouldn’t mean directing or dictating to the CCCC as to the outcome. The GAA could simply have more forcefully acknowledged the problem as soon as it became an obvious point of contention.

Headquarters then could have brought the stakeholders together sooner to sketch out the potential ramifications and logistics, thereby saving everyone the stress of a slow-moving car crash over the bones of a fortnight.

Instead, they let it drag out, only finding resolution last week with Glen withdrawing from the process (honourably and with dignity) as the reality of the situation dawned fully upon them.

It really didn’t need to be like this. You’d hope that lessons have been learned… somehow, though, we don’t think they have.

Read More

If charges are proven, City must lose titles

The trouble with seeking attention, is that not all the attention received will necessarily be the type sought in the first place. That’s what Manchester City and their Abu Dhabi owners seem to be learning to their cost.

After a decade and-a-half of showing off in the most gaudy fashion with massive investment on and off the pitch at Eastlands, all but shouting look at me, look at me, it seems the Premier League authorities have done just that. And what they’ve found is potentially very troubling indeed.

As the result of a seeming exhaustive investigation – an independent commission investigated the club over the course of four years – the Manchester club have been charged with over one hundred breaches of financial regulations, which require “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

For the Premier League to have taken even this step – and City dispute the charges it must be noted – is hugely significant, as is the fact that the league didn’t (according to well-sourced reporting) forewarn City as to the bombshell they were about to drop.

Remarkably, it seems the Premier League might actually mean business here. Frankly they have to. They had to take what the commission contends incredibly seriously or else the entire edifice of the Premier League’s financial regulation will collapse in upon itself.

That’s why, if these charges are proven, City cannot be allowed get away with a fine or a slap on the wrist. The punishment needs to fit the scale of what’s been alleged.

If City are guilty of what they’re accused of doing – inflating sponsorship deals from connected parties and the likes – it constitutes cheating, It’s not just that City brought their six titles – very few of us think they didn’t – it’s that they were potentially deceitful in the manner in which they’re alleged to have skirted the rules to allow them to do so.

With the resources of a petro-state behind them, already a dubious proposition quite frankly, for City to have (allegedly) further skewed the playing field would represent a complete corruption of the sporting integrity of the competition and must, we would argue, result in any titles won during the period investigated (basically all of City’s six modern titles) being stripped from them.

Anything less would simply encourage more breaches of the regulations by other entities, such as Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United to just pluck an example out of thin air.

A fine, even a significantly substantial one, isn’t going to discourage City’s owners, who surely would consider it a price worth paying for six Premier League titles.

A mooted points deduction for this year wouldn’t be sufficient deterrence either. It would sting for sure, Pep Guardiola’s men are still within striking range of league leaders Arsenal, but weighed against six Premier League titles it would seem a fair bargain. No, the price for City if these charges are proven must be that they lose their titles.

It might seem a fairly empty gesture to hand those titles the sides who finished second to City in a given year so maybe it would make sense to have no winner in those years.

Either way, if City cheated to get them, those titles don’t belong with them.

Les Bleus the last box left for Ireland to tick

The tables have turned. From dominance to subservience off the back of three straight losses. Two of those were away from home admittedly. Even so, compared to the last four year cycle, it’s a quite clear that France have got their act together in a major way.

After three straight defeats to Ireland – then under the tutelage of Joe Schmidt – Les Bleus have taken their own hat-trick of victories over Les Verts. Only this Saturday afternoon stands between Andy Farrell’s men and a complete white-wash in the face of Gallic flair.

As it stands, victory over France is just about the only box left for this present iteration of the Irish rugby side to tick ahead of the World Cup next autumn. Ireland have beaten all comers. They’ve beaten England in Twickenham. They beaten All Blacks, Wallabies and Springboks.

Even Ireland’s victory over the Welsh on the weekend represented another milestone, a first win in the principality in the Six Nations in eight seasons.

That Wales, under new coach Warren Gatland, were severely undercooked can’t totally be swept under the carpet, even so Ireland were clinical, they were calm and collected.

As preparation for a game against France on Lansdowne Road, it was close to near perfect. Not so challenging as to put the Grand Slam in doubt, yet with enough of a Welsh fight-back in the second half as to dispel any potential for complacency to catch hold with Ireland finishing strongly to inflict a world of pain on Gatty’s boys.

France, by contrast, scrambled over the line in Rome. An encouraging sign for Ireland? Maybe. Maybe not. France’s defensive coach Shaun Edwards was full of praise for Italy’s improvement after the game, so it’s quite possible that five-point win over the Azzuri was more impressive than it might seem at face value.

Besides an early season scare might not be the worst thing in the world for France either. It might be just what they needed to sharpen them up ahead of a game likely to be billed as not just a potential Grand Slam decider, but also as the unofficial race to be crowned the northern hemisphere’s top trump for this autumn.

Beyond all that, it should be a fantastic game of test rugby. Fabien Galthie had made France again one of the most exciting sides in the world, helped in no small part by possibly the best half-back pairing in world rugby, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

Ireland go into the game again without Jamison Gibson-Park, which may be enough to tip the scales France’s way. No disrespect to Conor Murray – who was more than adequate in Cardiff – but Ireland with Gibson-Park are just better, and quicker.

France are all about those fast twitch muscle fibres. That’s what makes them such a thrilling side to watch. That’s why if Ireland aren’t to do the business in France later this year, please let it be the home side.

You can admire the brute force of the South Africans, the incredible class and composure of New Zealand at their best, but nobody makes you smile quite like the French in their pomp.

We suppose that’s what makes them such a difficult opponent. They can do things to which there simply is no answer. Watching Ireland try to find some this weekend should be special.