On-form Kerry will find Offaly tough to crack

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 4

Kerry v Offaly

Saturday, May 14

Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Quantitatively Antrim are clearly the form team in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

They’ve played three, won three. They’re on the cusp this weekend of guaranteeing a place in the final and, against Meath, does anybody seriously think they won’t do just that?

Nevertheless, might one be able to make the case that Kerry – yes the same side which lost to Down at home first time out – are qualitatively the form team in the group?

The hurling they’ve played in the last two rounds has been nothing short of sensational, after all, and the margins of victory they’ve had over Carlow and Meath far exceed those managed by Antrim (three points) and Offaly (nine points) respectively.

There’s always a danger with judging form lines too literally and taking what one team did against another as a totally accurate barometer.

It can be an apples and oranges comparison, with things like venue, weather conditions, and motivation all skewing the picture.

After Down, the Kingdom needed to make a statement in Dr Cullen Park. Antrim, meanwhile, cruising towards a place in the final may not have been as tuned in and vice versa.

Carlow certainly needed to show something in the last round after a display of such poverty against the green and gold on their home patch.

Still even considering all that, Kerry have been genuinely impressive over the last couple of games. There’s an energy and intensity to their play that’s going to unsettle any opposition: Offaly included.

You can easily envisage a scenario whereby the Kingdom do as they did in Carlow and at home to Meath and really get stuck into their more illustrious opponents for the get-go next Saturday afternoon.

Even from the press box the pressure Kerry applied to Carlow looked really impressive right from the opening exchanges. From pitch-side, however, we’re reliably informed that it was nothing short of ferocious.

If Stephen Molumphy’s men do manage to replicate that this weekend that will be the corner stone on which any potential success is based.

Even with Kerry playing as well as they have been – and up front things really seem to be clicking over the last couple of games – one would still have to imagine that the Faithful County are probably that touch ahead when it comes to outright ability.

At the very least, Michael Fennelly’s men probably have a greater strength in depth than Kerry do at the moment, considering the huge turnover in players Molumphy has reported – upwards of 50% of the panel is new.

That, of course, is not to say that the new guys in haven’t brought something to the party. Clearly they have.

The Limerick trio of Louis Dee, Paudie Ahern and Niall Mulcahy have all contributed handsomely, with Mulcahy really stepping up to the mark in the last couple of rounds, starting with the screamer he scored in Dr Cullen Park.

Then there’s the cohort of players who’ve been given greater responsibility in the absence of others, guys like Eoin Ross, who wouldn’t have been regular starters up to now, but who’ve grabbed chances with both hands.

And guys like Seán Weir who’s come back into the fold having missed out on last year and look like they’ve not missed a beat.

Beans has certainly lived up to his moniker and brought something special to the Kerry backline of late bringing serious enthusiasm to the task at hand.

For all that, though, there’s a reason Offaly have been installed as bookies’ favourites for the game. One reason is that Offaly operated in Division 1 this season. Even, though, they were subsequently relegated by Antrim.

On a surface level it was a torrid enough time of it for the Faithful amongst the very best – they were in a group with both of last year’s All Ireland finalists – but there are benefits to being exposed to the very best.

It forces a team to up its game, to play quicker, slicker stuff. It means that when they come back down a level, they should be that better able to do what they want.

The flip side of that is that maybe confidence took a knock. Although, to be fair they haven’t really shown any signs of that.

Right away they were back on it against Antrim in the first round of the Joe McDonagh and have done the needful against both Meath and Down in the games since.

Offaly are a well-managed side, a side with quality as Kerry learned to their cost in last year’s National League with defeat in Tullamore when the Faithful absolutely ran-riot on the then Fintan O’Connor-trained side, 2-28 to 0-13.

There have been a few changes in personnel on both sides since then, but Offaly retain the majority of their core with guys like Ciarán Burke at full-back, star man Ben Conneely at centre-back, Leon Fox at midfield and guys like Killian Sampson, Eoghan Cahill and David Nally up front.

Their bench against Down last time out is worth taking note of too with Liam Langton – who shot 1-6 against Kerry last year – being held in reserve until the second half.

Shane Dooley, meanwhile, was back on the bench for the Faithful’s trip to Ballycran last time out, even though he didn’t feature. Two weeks down the line we’ve got imagine he’ll get a run out against the Kingdom.

If Offaly hit top gear, if they’re allowed play their own game and impose themselves on Kerry then they probably will win.

Something tells us, however, that Kerry will be disruptive enough to give Offaly loads of it. Play as they have been doing, against lesser opposition to be fair, and for sure Kerry can win this game.

The smart money, however, still have to stay on the Faithful. As impressive as Kerry were against Meath and Carlow, it was still against Meath and Carlow.

Already this year Offaly have proven they can go toe-to-toe with Antrim and we know how good they are.

A Kerry win is certainly not out of the question, but the favourites’ tag rightly belongs to Offaly.

Verdict: Offaly