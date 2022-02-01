O’Mahony: ‘The score is irrelevant, for us it was about putting in a performance today’

IT’S always the sign of a manager not inclined to rest on his laurels that, even after a facile victory, as was the case for MTU Kerry in this Sigerson Cup quarter-final rout of Maynooth University, Aidan O’Mahony was stressing that his side still had many things to work on in advance of their next fixture.

“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to set up defensively. In our first two games, a lot of it was man-on-man, and they frustrated us in the first ten or fifteen minutes. We spoke a lot about it during the week, about being patient and about not taking the ball lateral, to play it through the lines and to obviously play it to the lads who we wanted to get on the ball,” he said.

“The score is irrelevant, for us it was about putting in a performance today. The biggest thing was getting over today, and obviously looking forward now to a semi-final. You might think I am mad, but there were a lot of things that we looked at in the first half there that, if you played other teams, the misses we had and stuff, and turnovers we had, you could get punished a lot more.

“We were probably lucky that that didn’t happen today, so there is plenty for us to be working on, and I genuinely mean that. That’s the one thing I said to the lads at half-time, those turnovers, you have to make them stick, and when you get the chances in front of goal, you have to be clinical as well. That’s the feedback I give the lads, we’re very honest with them.”

While the Kerry trio of Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage were in sensational form up front, MTU Kerry lined out without Mike Breen, still nursing a hamstring issue, and O’Mahony stressed afterwards that he will never risk an injured player to benefit his own cause.

“From my side, and it’s been the same from day one, if a player is not 100 per cent, which Mike isn’t, I won’t use him, and if the game was in the melting pot there, I wouldn’t have brought him on, because it’s not fair on him.

“There’s a long year ahead, and I don’t mean this in a bad way, but the bigger picture for them is inter-county. I am a Kerry man myself, and we need those lads, so I’m not going to jeopardise putting Mike Breen in there for the sake of myself getting over the line.”