O’Mahony hails squad depth after MTU Kerry claim Sigerson quarter-final berth

MTU Kerry manager Aidan O’Mahony couldn’t have asked for more from his side’s opening two performances in this year’s Sigerson Cup.

Following Tuesday night’s second successive home victory, this time against MTU Cork, the Tralee side are safely through to the quarter-finals.

“I’m pleased with the first half, not so pleased with the second half. The game kind of petered out in the second half, we made a lot of mistakes, and I suppose a lot of that is down to, collectively, not training together, so that’s a responsibility we have to take as well,” he said.

“We had a lot of turnovers, which we wouldn’t be happy with, because they were unforced. But, at the same time, if you had asked me three or four weeks ago that, two games in, we would be preparing for a quarter-final, we would be happy to be there.

“We knew coming in that MTU Cork had a massive win against UCC, so having that kind of game under their belt, the opposition was going to be serious. For us, it was all about getting ourselves set up correctly, just like last week.

“We had great turnovers in the first half, we didn’t foul, and the lads played with the physique that we have in the team, and we used it to good effect.

"We got the goals at the right time, and we went in ahead at half-time, which was important for us as well.”

With Kerry seniors Mike Breen and Dara Moynihan carrying knocks and unable to participate, O’Mahony was pleased with the serious impact made by their replacements, stressing the need for a strong squad in this competition.

“Last week the hardest part after the game was that a few lads were very disappointed that they hadn’t started.

"We didn’t name the team last week until the day of the game, just 45 minutes beforehand, and it’s very hard then to churn that disappointment into the game when you come on. What I said tonight was that it’s a panel game, and it was an opportunity for other lads.

“Michael Potts came in there tonight, a man that was injured for the last five weeks, and I just rang him last night and said to him ‘I wouldn’t put you in unless I believed in you’, and I genuinely meant that. He had a massive game on Damien Gore. He was fantastic for us.

“And obviously Greg Horan, as I said to the lads, he came back from the disappointment of losing a Munster final on Sunday, and he came in there tonight, and the shift that he put in. That’s what you want.

"You’re talking about two characters coming in there replacing Dara and Mike, and that’s the beauty about it.

"Mike and Dara will be coming back in as well, so the competition will be fantastic and that should push us on.

“The quarter-final will be a different game, it will be a neutral venue, there are some big teams in it, we’re happy to be there and to have a two-week break where we can work on our fitness levels and work on our football, and, hopefully, get them all together again in two weeks.”

The highlights of the night from a purely aesthetic point of view were the exhilarating passing movements that led to MTU Kerry’s third and fourth goals, the former, in particular, a wonderful passage of play, culminating in Darragh Lyne’s composed finish.

“I could say that it’s us that’s teaching them that, but we have very good footballers on the pitch.

"Even for the third goal there, Ryan O’Grady, a fella who didn’t start the last day, he’s with the Kerry under-20s, he carried the ball nearly the length of the pitch and set up the goal. He did the same the last day when he came on.

“For a young lad of 20 years of age, that’s a lot on his shoulders. They are the characters we are bringing into the team, and goals win games.

"They came at the right time, and you always have an opportunity with Tony [Brosnan] and Tomás Ó Sé there, who I always say is a back’s worst nightmare, because he’s very unpredictable in what he’s going to do.”

Just like Greg Horan, dual star Fionán Mackessy put in a storming display, just a couple of days after a Munster Cup hurling semi-final against All-Ireland champions, Limerick.

“Fionán is a man who played a game above in Limerick the last day. I just told him tonight to go out and to mark his next door neighbour [Gavin O’Brien], but he did more than that.

"He was influential in the play, he seems to be always in the right place, he never loses the ball, he has a great attitude and, for Sigerson football, he’s such a fantastic athlete that we’re blessed to have him.”

On the media furore that surrounded the introduction of Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage off the bench for Kerry in the McGrath Cup game in Templetuohy last week, just a couple of hours after they had lined out in MTU Kerry’s opening Sigerson Cup clash, O’Mahony brushed the controversy aside.

“My responsibility is down here in MTU Kerry, Jack’s responsibility is up there. Players want to play games as well and I know myself, when I was back playing, it’s very hard to put the shackles on players.

"The lads are trying to impress night-in and night-out, they’re fierce important for us. You’re talking about county players, the likes of Jack and Tony, what they’re showing in the games here is fantastic for us. We really need them.

“As for my comment on that, I don’t have a comment, because Jack is their boss outside of here.

"Once they leave here, I don’t have anything to do with them. We’ve had that connection from day one where once they come back in here and they’re able to play the games, I’m happy out.”