O’Mahony employs light-touch approach to get best out of MTU Kerry for Sigerson Cup game with UCD

SIGERSON CUP ROUND 1

MTU, Kerry v UCD

Wednesday, December 12

MTU, Kerry 2.30pm

For new MTU, Kerry boss Aidan O’Mahony it was all about striking that balance in this most unusual of years.

With twelve months of action being squeezed into about seven, starting in May, there was always going to be something of a crunch in the autumn months with club and county championships coming to a crescendo.

In those circumstances managing a third level outfit was particularly challenging. Luckily the Rathmore man has his head screwed on.

He wasn’t in the business of making big demands on his players. Employing a light-touch approach that sought to ease the burden on players, and limit the potential for burn out.

"We just played the one league game because we just didn’t have bodies,” he reveals this week ahead of their Sigerson Cup clash with UCD on Wednesday.

"They were all playing county championship. Some of them were playing with intermediate, they’re playing junior, and that’s the decision I made.

"I wasn’t going to be pulling fellas away from their clubs, because I know when you’re playing intermediate and junior with your club that’s the priority. That’s what you go back to year in year out.

"You play with the college for three or four years. I said leave them alone, they’re training with their clubs, they’re playing with their clubs, they're going to be fit and once the clubs are finished they get a week off and they’re back in then.

"That’s the way it's worked out and we’ve got a great response from the players, because we’ve put great faith in them and they’ve repaid us back with training in the last few weeks.

"I’d be in constant contact with Jack [O’Connor] and Declan [O’Sullivan] and they’d be obviously very good.

"If Jack said to me we need to rest this guy he’s playing too much football I’d say ‘fine’. That’s the way it's worked out the last couple of weeks and fair enough you’d love to see more of them, but I understand that side of it.”

O’Mahony’s men may well be going into their clash with heavyweights UCD as underdogs – they’re rated at 11/8 by the bookmakers – but there’s a lot of talent in the squad.

In goal they’re likely to have Kilcummin’s Keith O’Leary. From Dr Crokes they should have Mark Fitzgerald, Evan Looney (an impressive figure in the county championship), Mark O’Shea, Harry Potts and Kerry senior Tony Brosnan as captain, Michael Potts is on the squad but is currently injured.

They’ve got former Kerry minor captain Paul O’Shea to play midfield. They’ve got An Ghaeltacht’s Tomás Ó Sé and Kerins O'Rahillys’ Jack Savage up front with another Kerry star Dara Moynihan also in their ranks.

Add to that guys like Fionnán Mackessy – fresh from his heroics against Tipperary in the hurling – Tomás O’Connor – a former Kerry minor – Cathal Ferriter of Annascaul / Dundalk, Ryan O’Grady and Darragh Lyne of Legion, and Emmet O’Shea of Fossa and you've got the makings of a serious team.

Young Laois star Jake Foster – a corner-forward from Portarlington – is another guy to watch out for. The college also have some Austin Stacks players in the fold – Barry Walsh, Greg Horan, Luke Chester, Eoghan Carroll – but with their Munster final clash with the Barrs to come this weekend it's unclear who if any of those will feature.

Of course, the Covid world we now live in means it’ll be a nervous few hours for the manager to be certain of who he has available to him for tomorrow’s clash with UCD. Indeed, the Covid situation has created its own challenges for the Rathmore man.

“Over Christmas obviously you’ve had close contacts and the thing I’ve noticed from my own job is that you’re just advising players to take antigen tests and if they’re showing symptoms [stay away].

"I’ve learned myself from playing with the club is that you’ve to be constantly vigilant and contacting players,” he says.

"That’s been the main thing the last number of weeks. You can only advise players to look after themselves, but at the end of the day they’re students.

"They’re going to be out and about and they’ve their lives to live. You’re just hoping you’ve a full hand to deal with on the day of the game.

"I even just said that to the lads the last night that there’s no point picking teams and panels until the day of the game that you know you have everyone.”

The challenge UCD will bring to bear is sure to be formidable, with Laune Rangers’ Fiacha Clifford a key part of their set-up.

“They've got some very big names,” O’Mahony says.

"I think they’ve four or five Dublin seniors. You’ve Ray Connellan with them and they’ve 35,000 students going to the college so they’re going to be coming down fully loaded, but at the same time for us, and I played Sigerson myself, you love playing it.

"I said to the lads that it's a shop window for lads whether it's county, or club or whatever they’re trying to make. Sigerson is a shop window for them. I know they’ll be going on Wednesday saying ‘right, I need to lay down a marker’ whether it's for Declan or Jack or some county up the country.

"That gives them the opportunity and for us you’ve got to look forward to playing one of the top teams in the Sigerson. There's no pressure on our lads.”