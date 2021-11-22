O’Leary: There is some great leadership in that group, and they showed it when it mattered

Gneeveguilla manager Seanie O’Leary was tasting Kerry Championship Junior success for the second time having already done so as a player with Kilcummin in 1991, and at Fitzgerald Stadium last Sunday he was savouring the sweet smell of victory once more.

“I spent twenty long years playing for Kilcummin but I’ve a lot of relations in Gneeveguilla,” O’Leary chuckled.

“To win Kerry is a great thing. I won it thirty years ago with my own club, so I'm delighted. We won it in 1991 and although nothing replaces the feeling as a player but it’s still hugely enjoyable.

“I’m not from Gneeveguilla, I’m just doing a job for the Gneeveguilla club. I couldn’t talk highly enough about every one of the players. There’s players that because of Covid haven’t had game time with the senior team and if they were with some other teams they would be. Without them I don’t think Gneeveguilla would have been back into the final and it’s unfortunate that a lot of them haven’t got game time.”

Skellig Rangers got off to a great start in the game, but O’Leary said that there was a calmness on the Gneeveguilla sideline that things would come right, although he admitted that he had a few nervous moments himself.

“We always knew that we’d settle. The selectors were saying that we’d settle. I was probably wondering when we’d settle! Skellig came out flying and it took us a while to get into it, but we adjusted thank God.

“We knew that when it was five points to one and the way Skellig set up all season that this was going to be a battle. We knew at that stage that every point was valuable. Disappointing that we missed a couple (of scoring chances) but that’s for another day. We give value for money. We’re delighted to get over the line.”

After Gneeveguilla’s dramatic loss to Ballydonoghue in the 2020 final when they were four points up with minutes to go only to lose the game in extra time, O’Leary must have been worried that something similar would happen again. He said that the leaders in the team stepped up to the plate though.

“I knew there was more on this team, we’ve a couple of great veterans, I knew they’d learnt a lot from the Ballydonoghue game, and I knew that inside in the dressing room before extra-time that there was some great leadership in that group, and they showed it when it mattered.

“We’ve Munster to look forward to now. Our motto was always one game at a time, there was never any talk of us about the next day, I don’t even know who we’re playing the next day so that’s a good thing, but I’m sure by the end of the night some Gneeveguilla person will have done their research and let me know,” said O’Leary with a mischievous smile, before racing over to join in the celebrations with his players.

Skellig Rangers manager Brian Hickey has tasted many highs as a player with his club, including the 2009 All Ireland Junior triumph, and whilst his charges came up short on Sunday he said that he was very proud of his players.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about these boys at the moment but look they’re (Gneeveguilla) going to be playing Division One and that’s the reality of it. This group of men here; their journey doesn’t finish here today. I’m immensely proud of them as are our whole community. The effort they’ve put in is just phenomenal, and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“Right up to the final moment that the referee blew the final whistle I thought that we had a chance. We will never lose hope anyway, whatever else. To be fair we had guys going down cramping, obviously they did as well. It was a very good game to watch from an entertainment point of view, the fact that it was so tight. It was a big game for both teams and the way the game went you couldn’t really throw caution to the wind as you’d get exploited at the back and it was the same for both teams.

“Unfortunately for us Gneeveguilla got a couple of scores in the first half of extra time and fair play to them. We just want to wish Gneeveguilla all the best going forward and I’m sure they’ll represent the county well in Munster with the same character that they showed here today.”