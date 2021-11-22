Kerry

O’Leary: There is some great leadership in that group, and they showed it when it mattered

Anthony Kennedy of Kerry Petroleum presenting the Man of the Match award to Pa Warren and the Junior Premier Cup to Gneeveguilla Captain Patrick O&rsquo;Riordan with (left) Tim Murphy, Chairman Kerry County Board, at the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand
Dan Kearney

Gneeveguilla manager Seanie O’Leary was tasting Kerry Championship Junior success for the second time having already done so as a player with Kilcummin in 1991, and at Fitzgerald Stadium last Sunday he was savouring the sweet smell of victory once more.

I spent twenty long years playing for Kilcummin but I’ve a lot of relations in Gneeveguilla,” O’Leary chuckled.

