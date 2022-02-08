O’Leary and Griffin fire Kilcummin to first round win in East Kerry league

The East Kerry senior footbal league got underway on the weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

EAST KERRY SENIOR LEAGUE Kilcummin 2-6

Kenmare 0-6



Kilcummin got off to a winning start to their season with a victory at home in Round 1 of the East Kerry League Division 1.

Goals by Gary O’Leary and Brandon Griffin were pivotal in securing a victory over a Kenmare team short many of their regulars.

Kilcummin themselves were very under strength, but this allowed many of the younger players to get match time.

Kenmare for their part battled hard and scored some excellent points in difficult weather conditions.



Kilgarvan 1-7

Currow 2-11



The teams lined out in John Mitchels for the first round of the East Kerry Division 2 Super league.

Kilgarvan playing with the wind in the first half. The first half was a tightly contested affair with nothing separating the sides.

Currow’s no 11 opened the scoring, which was quickly followed by a point for Kilgarvan's Daniel Casey. Corey Murphy converted a free for Kilgarvan.

Currow 's no 8 and 11 got the next two points. Kilgarvan's Ronan Foley and Daniel Casey replied with two more points.

Currow’s no 11 pointed and then Daniel Casey converted a free for Kilgarvan to make it five points to four with 20 minutes played.

Currow’s no 15 and no 6 got the next two points before Kilgarvan's Corey Murphy scored a fine point to make it six points a piece at half-time.

The wind played a big factor in the second half. Currow's no 9 shot, which looked to be going over the bar went just under and lobbed the Kilgarvan keeper to make it 1-6 to 0-6 five minutes into the second half.

This was followed by a point by Currow’s no 12. Kilgarvan had a couple of wides and a goal saved.

Currow’s no 18 scored a tap in goal before great link up play saw Kilgarvan's Ronan Foley find the back of the Currow net to make it 2-7 to 1-6 with 12 minutes left.

Further points from Currow’s no 10, 12 and 14 and a final point by Kilgarvan's Connie Cremin finished the game with Currow the winners on a score line of 2-11 to 1-7.

Cordal 2-10

Fossa 1-10

Cordal got off to a great start despite weather conditions securing a 1-6 - 0-3 lead in the first half with pints being kicked by Eamon Nolan, Johnathon O’Donnell, Jason Cronin and Seán Walsh.

The strong Fossa side battled on in the second half securing more possession to coming back into the match scoring.

In the end Fossa lost out by three points meaning the first half goals by Walsh and O’Donnell proved invaluable for Cordal.

Congratulations to Ryan Dennehy who made his first senior debut today for Cordal.

ADDITIONAL RESULTS

East Kerry Senior League

Killarney Legion 1-14 Gleflesk 0-6

Firies 4-14 Scartagen 1-4

FIXTURES

Sunday, February 13

12 noon

Division 1A

Gneeveguilla v Kilcummin

Kenmare v Listry

Division 1 B

Glenfesk v Cordal

Rathmore v Legion

Division 2

Scartaglin v Cordal

Currow v Firies

Fossa v Kilgarvan



Comisserations

Commiserations to Gneeveguilla. You battled throughout. You represented your club, county and parish with distinction. Thank you for your efforts. There will be another day.



Course

Pat Sheehy of the Referees Committee completed TY Refs Course in PS Sliabh Luachra Rathmore and PS Inbhear Sceine Kenmare during the week.

Students that completed the course will be able to referee club fixtures up to under 11 Go Games.

All clubs have been notified of the students involved already as these students completed the TY Coaching Course with Vince Cooper East Kerry/Kenmare GDA.

It is vital that all students are given a chance to referee during 2022. Many thanks to Pat Sheehy for his support in delivering the well run events.



Kenmare District Coaching Academy

Kenmare District Coaching Academy will take place on Wednesday, February 23 and Friday, February 25 in Kenmare GAA Astro Turf.

The sessions will focus on movement skills, technical skills and decision making. It is important that all players are given a chance to participate over the two days.

Lorcan Martin (UL) will support Vince Cooper East Kerry/Kenmare GDA in delivering the coaching sessions.

Under 14 players born in (2008) will train between 10 am - 11.15 am. Under 15 players born in (2007) will train between 11.30 pm - 12.45 pm.

It is important that all players bring gum-shield and water to the sessions. All players will benefit from the extra sessions in advance of Post Primary School and Club competitions taking place in March.



Sympathy

We extend our sympathies to families of Peggy McNeice, Killarney. The mother in law of Ger Gavin president of East Kerry Board. Also to Sean Kelly MEP, and Vice president of East Kerry Board. Dominic Foran, Fossa,

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.