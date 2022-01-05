Okunbor at midfield with Murphy in goal for Kerry’s McGrath Cup game against Limerick

Jack O’Connor has named Stefan Okunbor at midfield for this evening’s McGrath Cup game against Limerick in Tralee, with Shane Murphy starting in goal in what is a strong starting 15 to face the Shannonsiders on O’Connor’s return as manager.

With Na Gaeil scheduled to play a Munster Club Intermediate final the weekend after next, it wasn’t expected that those players with upcoming club commitments would be available for McGrath Cup duty, but the Kerry management obviously got special dispensation to have Okunbor available to them. The Tralee man returned from a couple of years in the AFL in Australia towards the end of 2021 but didn’t play a huge amount of football with Na Gaeil or St Brendans in the county championship after picking up a slight in injury in an early game with Na Gaeil. Perhaps the thinking is that a competitive match this week would be beneficial for all the parties concerned.

Gneeveguilla’s Pa Warren is another player with a Munster Club final coming up, but he, too, is included in the Kerry team for this evening’s match, a repeat of the 2017 McGrath Cup final, which Kerry won after extra-time in the Gaelic Grounds.

As expected, there is no place for any of the club-tied Austin Stacks players O’Connor has called into the Kerry squad, while Okunbor’s Na Gaeil team mates Jack and Andrew Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor are unavailable.

Shane Murphy, who was previously in the Kerry team under Eamonn Fitzmaurice before being dropped by Peter Keane, is recalled to the goalkeeping position, while there is also a start for Dan O’Donoghue, the two-time county championship winning captain with East Kerry, who was called up by O’Connor before Christmas.

In a strong team and panel named, the Clifford brothers, Paudie and David are named at no.11 and no.14 respectively, with David to captain the team. Kerry’s other All Star from 2021, Tom O’Sullivan, is named in the full back line.

Killian Spillane, who took some time for foreign travel late in 2021, is back and named in the full forward line beside David Clifford and Paul Geaney, but there is no starting place for Jack Savage. The Kerins O’Rahillys man was one of the stand-out players in the county championship, which earned him a recall to the Kerry squad, but he will start on the bench tonight.

Sean O’Shea, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Michael Burns and Tony Brosnan are also named as substitutes, but David Moran, Paul Murphy, Gavin White and Tadhg Morley are unavailable.

Kerry’s opponent Limerick will start just five players this evening - goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan, Cillian Fahy, Darragh Treacy, and forwards Robbie and Hugh Bourke – who played against Cork in last year’s Munster SFC semi-final loss.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, L Murphy, M O’Sullivan; T McCarthy, C Fahy, C McSweeney; D Treacy, A Enright; P De Brún, J Naughton, D Noonan; P Nash, R Bourke, H Bourke. Subs: A O’Sullivan, E Sherlock, L O’Sullivan, D Kelly, B Coleman, R O’Brien, J Hayes, S Barry, D Ranahan.

Kerry team to play Limerick in McGrath Cup this evening – Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7pm

1 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2 Dan O’Donoghue (Spa)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

6 Mike Breen (Beaufort)

7 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

8 Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

9 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

14 David Clifford (Fossa)

15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

16 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

19 Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

20 Michael Burns (Dr Crokes)

21 Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys)

22 Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

23 Dara Roche (Glenflesk)

24 Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)