Oisin Healy rescues North Kerry twice with equalising points to send County Minor Football Final to a replay

North Kerry centre back Eddie Healy looks to play the ball as Fionn O'Sullivan of Mid Kerry moves in to tackle him during Monday evening's County Minor Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

COUNTY MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

North Kerry 1-16

Mid Kerry 2-13

(after extra-time)

Sometimes low on quality, but almost continuously high on drama and entertainment, North Kerry and Mid Kerry will have to do it all again next Monday after the county minor football championship final failed to separate them after 90 minutes of action before a large vocal crowd at Austin Stack Park.

Oisin Healy was the hero of the piece as far as North Kerry were concerned, with the Asdee man converting equalising frees at the end of the regulation 60 minutes and again at the end of extra-time to force a second day out. Indeed, Healy’s first leveller came six minutes into additional time at the end of the first hour, which proved the very last kick that saw the teams all square at 1-10 apiece.

If Mid Kerry thought they had won it then, they could have been forgiven for thinking they had it won again at the end of 23 minutes of extra-time, but when Cormac Dillon was fouled just inside the 45-metre line, a nerveless Healy nailed the free kick to make it 1-16 to 2-13. Referee Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh, perhaps wisely, sounded his final whistle moments later to general approval that both these teams deserved a second day at it.

Amid all the drama it will likely be forgotten that the second half was a fairly poor spectacle, with both sides guilty of a lot of unforced handling errors, and some terrible shooting, but neither set of players could be faulted for their effort and courage as they all played their part in a memorable final.

Mid Kerry had, of course, dethroned six-in-a-row champions East Kerry in the penultimate round, but North Kerry were the slight fancy to take this title in just the second year of the new amalgamation of Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers. However, the loss just before throw-in of Cormac Dillon, the Kerry minor team captain, was a major set-back for North Kerry, although it didn’t seem to trouble his team too much, at least not initially.

There was little – nothing, in fact – to separate the sides at half time, tied up as they were with 1-6 apiece.

North Kerry started the better team, settling into their business with early points from Robert Heffernan (free) and then from Healy from play, before Healy and Jamie Moloney combined to set up Darragh O’Keeffe for their third in a row.

Beaufort’s Darragh O’Connor capitalised on a turnover to kick Mid Kerry’s first point, and he would end an impressive first half performance with five points from play, with three in four minutes to make it 0-4 to 0-3 to North Kerry.

The game was in its 19th minute when the first goal arrived. Mid Kerry centre back Josh Coffey barrelled through the North’s defence and though he didn't get the sweetest strike on his low shot the ball still sneaked under the body of goalkeeper Jake Heffernan, who may have been wrong-footed by the slightest deflection on Coffey’s shot.

The game was still in its 19th minute when the second goal arrived. From Heffernan's restart North Kerry worked the ball down the field until Healy played Jerh Brosnan in and his low shot gave Jamie Casey no chance just 50 seconds after Coffey’s initial green flag.

A Robert Heffernan free made it 1-5 to 1-3 for North Kerry before O’Connor kicked another two points to level the score – the second one needing to be pushed over the crossbar by Jake Heffernan.

Robert Heffernan and O’Connor then exchanged frees to leave it 1-6 each at half time.

The second period was an error-ridden, tense affair, with both sides kicking some woeful wides in a half that produced just five points in the first 30 minutes. Indeed, North Kerry had a very scoreable mark kicked wide, a close-range free dropped into the goalkeeper’s hands, and another very gettable chance put wide in the first five minutes of the half, and that seemed to knock their confidence a bit.

If Mid Kerry took encouragement from that, then they weren’t able to translate it into scores, and by the 50th minute the scoreboard had only moved onto 1-8 each, with Dara Hogan and Fionan Griffin on the mark for Mid Kerry and Healy (a mark and a free) replying for North Kerry.

Evan Boyle, who was in and out of the game at midfield, rode three tackles and scored a wonder point that edged North Kerry 1-9 to 1-8 ahead, before substitute Marc Murphy finished off a fine Mid Kerry move to even it up again in the 62nd minute.

With five minutes of additional time signalled, Darragh O’Connor’s 64th minute pointed free looked as if would be the winning one, but North Kerry engineered one last attack, won a free and Healy duly obliged from distance.

North Kerry brought on Cormac Dillon for extra-time, sensing it was worth the risk, and he would convert two frees in the second period of extra-time, but not before the first period produced more drama.

O’Connor had kicked Mid Kerry back into the lead before Aaron Carey equalised and Dillon converted a lead free. Then Marc Murphy played the ball to O’Connor who ran hard down the centre of the North Kerry defence and smashed his shot past Jake Heffernan for the game’s third goal, and when Hogan tacked on a point Mid Kerry had what looked, at that stage in the game, a very healthy 2-12 to 1-12 lead at the turnaround.

Mid Kerry might have seen it out but for their excellent wing-back Aaron Dinham get black-carded for a cynical foul on the inrushing Boyle, and while Dillon converted the close-range free, Boyle might certainly have scored a goal but for Dinham’s intervention.

Darragh O’Keeffe’s point halved the deficit and then Aaron Carey flashed a low shot across the face of the Mid Kerry goal after the referee had aloowed an advantage after a foul on the excellent Eddie Healy who put in a huge shift at centre back.

Seventeen minutes into extra-time Dillon and Jerh Brosnan worked the ball to Patrick Walsh to kick a brilliant equaliser, 1-15 to 2-12, and then Griffin, Coffey and Fionn O’Sullivan moved the ball expertly until the latter found Marc Murphy who claimed and then converted a mark that had the Mid Kerry crowd convinced it was the winning score.

But there was one more twist in the drama, and when Dillon was brought down there was only one man for the free. Healy composed himself and fired over from 42 metres to level the game for the ninth time, and leave everyone hoping the sequel in a week’s time can live up to the original.

NORTH KERRY: Jake Heffernan (Duagh), Conor Sweeney (Moyvane), David Mulvihill (Tarbert), Conor Egan (Tarbert), Shaun Wrenn (Tarbert), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Patrick Walsh 0-2 (Listowel Emmets), Sean McElligott (St Senans), Evan Boyle 0-1 (Ballyduff), Darragh O’Keeffe 0-2 (Moyvane), Jack Enright (Ballyduff), Jerh Brosnan 1-0 (Moyvane), Oisin Healy 0-5 (3f, 1m) (Asdee), Jamie Moloney (Moyvane), Robert Heffernan 0-3 (3f) (Listowel Emmets). Subs: Aaron Carey 0-1 (Listowel Emmets) for J Moloney (39), Luke Sheridan (Duagh) for S McElligott (40), Thomas Kelly (Listowel Emmets) for R Heffernan (47), Robbie Foley (Ballydonoghue) for J Enright (61), Cormac Dillon 0-2 (f) (Duagh) for Luke Sheridan (e-t)

MID KERRY: Jamie Casey (Cromane), Ben Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), Liam O’Neill (Cromane), Donnacha Coffey (Beaufort), Gearóid Evans (Keel), Josh Coffey 1-0 (Beaufort), Aaron Dinham (Milltown/Castlemaine), Liam Evan (Keel), Fionan Griffin 0-1 (Keel), Tony Óg Duffey (Cromane), Darragh O’Connor 1-8 (0-1f) (Beaufort), Fionn O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Kealan O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Dara Hogan 0-2 (Milltown/Castlemaine), Jack McGrath (Cromane). Subs: Marc Murphy 0-2 (1m) (Keel) for J McGrath (41), Oisin Spring (Milltown/Castlemaine) for K O’Sullivan (53), Keith Moriarty (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for FD O’Sullivan (et, 80).

Referee: Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh (Dingle)