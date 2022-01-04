Off off-Broadway McGrath Cup is where Kerry dreams can find their feet or fall flat

At best these games are curiosities, post-Christmas kickabouts to get players and supporters moving again after a fortnight bingeing on turkey and television. At worst, they are a hassle and a headache, and a wonder that they are of any use at all.

On Wednesday morning Jack O’Connor will name the first team of his third term as Kerry senior football manager, and the interest will circle around as much on who is not included every bit as much as who is. Not that who is or who isn’t there will bring the foggiest bit of clarity to who is or isn’t really in Jack’s plans for when the real stuff starts from February on.

We have seen enough of these McGrath Cup games over the years to know that it’s hardly worth keeping the notebook that records this off off-Broadway stuff. We’ve been everywhere from Ballyrickard and John Mitchels pitches in Tralee to Sean Treacy Park and Clonmel Commercials grounds in deepest south Tipperary, and come away with more questions than answers.

We’ve seen McGrath Cup teams assembled from Under-20 panels, watched stand-in Kerry managers take charge for one day, looked on at unsuspecting players who were drafted in at the last moment, proudly wore the green and gold jersey for an hour, and were summarily dismissed out of sight again.

What you see in the McGrath Cup is what you get, but don’t let your eyes fool you: this bears no resemblance to what will happen in the National League in the following months, while the Championship is another universe. And still we can’t say we’re not a little giddy about this early January meeting with Limerick.

New (sort of) manager. New(ish) players. New ideas. As we write, all we know is that the Austin Stacks four – Joe O’Connor, Greg Horan, Dylan Casey and Jack O’Shea – the Na Gaeil four – Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor, Andrew Barry and Stefan Okunbor – and Pa Warren from Gneeveguilla are unavailable to the Kerry management because of their impending Munster Club finals.

We are fairly certain Paul Murphy, who was married last week, won’t be available. We’d imagine David Moran will take more time to rehab the upper leg injury he suffered in the county final last month. Others, too, will take a little more time off before throwing themselves headlong into what will be a hot and heavy seven-month schedule if Kerry can go all the way to a late July All-Ireland Final.

And Covid-19 will continue to stick its spikes into footballers and hurlers as much as any other section of society, so positive cases and close contacts will certainly account for a few absentees over the next couple of weeks.

So it’s more a case of what to expect from Kerry on Wednesday evening and next week against Tipperary than who to expect. Winning a McGrath Cup is hardly high on Kerry’s agenda, but winning games always is, and O’Connor will want to try to get three meaningful matches out of the competition regardless of any prize at the end of it.

Certainly new trainer Paddy Tally will want to run his eye over his new players in a competitive environment, and the hope is that Limerick, and the rest of the opposition, bring something worthy in that regard.

Jack O’Connor won’t be expecting any player to pull up trees in Austin Stack Park on Wednesday night, but he will expect – and demand – proper attitude and application from each and every player he calls on. Of course catches will be dropped, passes misplaced, tackles missed, and shots blazed wide, but the management will demand that the mental attitude is right.

O’Connor will already have imparted to his players what he thinks has been missing from the team psyche over the last couple of years, and the collective will already be working towards addressing those shortcomings as the new manager sees them, and tonight, against Limerick, will be the first tangible step of putting some of that into practice.

We might see Shane Murphy in goal; or he might play 35 minutes with Shane Ryan playing the other half. We might see Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue get a run in a defence in which Gavin White is asked to bring his brilliant county championship form to bear. We might see Jason Foley and Mike Breen and Graham O’Sullivan and Brian O Beaglaoich lining out, or we might see none of them.

We will possibly see Jack Savage asked to play a similar role to that which he so impressed for Kerins O’Rahillys in the county championship, and we might see another newcomer to the panel, Darragh Roche, on the inside forward line, eager to work off Savage’s crisp supplies.

Or might we see two of Kerry’s 2021 All Stars up front – Paudie Clifford on the ‘forty’ pinging ball into brother David, who will terrorise the Limerick defence and leave us all gasping after another audacious goal, or three?

Who knows what this first contest will bring, other than an opportunity for some of those selected to play to show O’Connor and Tally and Micheal Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy that they have a future (ongoing or freshly minted) with Kerry.

As far as we know, no future All-Ireland winner for Kerry first made his name in the McGrath Cup, but over the course of two, maybe three, games in January, a potential county man could play his way out of consideration. There has been lots of very talented players who have played McGrath Cup football but never went any further in a Kerry jersey. It’s fair to say that spectators will see one or two more wear the Kerry jersey this month who won’t wear it again.

For those of a superstitious persuasion, Kerry might view the McGrath Cup like the Par 3 tournament in Augusta before the US Masters. Just as no winner of the Par 3 contest has gone on to win the green jacket that same year, Kerry have failed to win the All-Ireland title any year they won the McGrath Cup. Given that Kerry has only won the pre-season provincial tournament five times – 1996, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2017 – in its 40-year existence, perhaps that’s not such a worrying statistic, and it mightn’t be such a bad thing for O’Connor and his players to pocket some early season silverware.

But to reiterate: McGrath Cups are not about winning, they’re about stall-setting. These first two games – and especially as Covid and pandemic restrictions continue to hover over everyone and everything – are simply about getting players back on the pitch, scoping out which of the established players look like they still have what it takes, and what new players are shaping up as having the right stuff.

It’s borderline clichéd stuff by now, but Jack O’Connor is credited with identifying and shaping hard-nosed players such as Paul Galvin and Aidan O'Mahony who became vital planks in the teams he managed to All-Ireland success. If he can unearth one or two players of the ilk of that pair, Jack would take that. A couple of McGrath Cup matches on bone-drying cold January days is as good an environment as any to road-test a few callow but willing potentials.

The last time Kerry played Limerick in the McGrath Cup was the 2017 final of the competition. Kerry won by 3-13 to 2-12 in the Gaelic Grounds in a tough, and at times cranky tussle that went to extra-time before an Eamonn Fitzmaurice managed Kerry team finally overcame their defiant hosts. Those present and with a good memory might recall that Kerry started the game wearing the green and gold jersey, but switched to the ‘away’ blue jersey at half time.

It is also worth noting that Kerry started with a team that included Brendan Kealy, Shane Enright, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy, Tom O’Sullivan, David Moran, Jack Barry, Jonathan Lyne, Mikey and Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue and the aforementioned Jack Savage, with Gavin Crowley and Adrian Spillane among the substitutes used.

Don’t expect this week’s rematch to see Kerry with anything close to that strength of team, but the fixture is the first step to ending up with something akin to that by the height of summer.