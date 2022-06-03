Odds stacked against Kerry in final showdown with Antrim

JOE McDONAGH CUP FINAL

Kerry v Antrim

Saturday, June 4

Croke Park, 4.30pm

Antrim. It always has to be Antrim doesn't it?

It feels like every time Kerry have come close to kicking on to the next level over the past three or four seasons, the Saffrons have invariably been the ones standing in the way, beating Kerry in two national finals in 2020 alone.

For sure they've got something of an aura about them, particularly since Darren Gleeson took the helm. They play an excellent brand of hurling. They're strong. Physically imposing. They have power. They have pace.

At this level they’ve proven themselves time and again a cut above. Little we’ve seen from them since their relegation back to the Joe McDonagh Cup last year has changed our view on that score. As good as ever? Probably and, if not, then as close as makes no difference.

It means that for Kerry to do what they couldn't in 2020 and 2021 they’re going to have to play better than they did on either occasion and then some more on top of that again.

True enough there wasn't a huge pile on the scoreboard between Kerry and Antrim in the famous lockdown final – just two points by the finish – but that always felt like a flattering sort of result for the green and gold.

For whatever reason Antrim just couldn’t put Kerry away that day. Fluffed goal-scoring chances, inspired saves by Kerry keeper John Brendan O’Halloran and a rousing final quarter rally put a nicer sheen on the scoreboard.

Kerry showed tremendous fighting spirit in that final – as they did last year and as they have throughout this year – but it wasn't quite enough to overcome their deficit to the Glens men.

With Antrim holding pretty much steady in their position since 2020, have Kerry done enough to bridge that gap? It’s difficult to imagine so for as impressive as they've been this year.

Even with guys like Eoin Ross, Colin Walsh and Louis Dee coming into the fold and into their own, the exodus of players for one reason or another has to catch up with the Kingdom at some stage. The Kingdom are down eleven players from the 2020 squad in all.

We're sure that nobody in the camp or particularly in the management group is overly focussed on that – or at all – but it’s bound to have an effect, if even just in terms of what can be brought off the bench.

Do Kerry have enough options off the bench to turn things around? Jordan Conway and Maurice O’Connor have been really impressive of late, that said surely at least one of them is due a starting berth this weekend.

We really don’t mean this in a back-handed compliment sort of way, but what Stephen Molumphy and co have been able to achieve with what they have available to them – considering who’s no longer on the panel – has been remarkable.

As we put it elsewhere on these pages, they’ve been exceeding expectations. Can they do so again this weekend and take a victory against the 2/7 favourites?

It’s going to be a big ask and, we suppose, the big question is just how much we can read into the game between these sides in Belfast the other week.

Our suspicion would be not very much, and yet also quite a lot. Not very much because the Antrim side we saw in Corrigan Park won’t probably much resemble the Antrim side we’ll see in Croke Park.

And yet, because of that very fact, there’s a good chance that what we saw in the last round of the group phase might be revelatory in its own way. If Kerry can only stumble over the line against a second string Antrim side what chance do they have against the full-fat version?

By our count about eight or maybe even nine starters were absent for Antrim last day out – defenders Gerard Walsh, Joe Maskey, Paddy Burke and Eoghan Campbell, and forwards Seaan Elliott, Conal Cunning and Conor Johnston amongst them – a significant chunk of change by any measure.

Get those boys back in and it’s an utterly different Antrim side. A stronger side, a side with a bench that Kerry could only dream of at this moment in time, a bench with a smattering of players with seventy minutes against Kerry under their belts. It’s formidable, no question about it.

Gleeson and his management team, meanwhile, will have a learned a hell of a lot more about Kerry than the other way around. The Antrim brains trust got to see Kerry in full flow, straining every sinew to try and make it to the final.

While not suggesting that Antrim weren’t trying last time out – clearly they were – it’s not really the same thing when it wasn’t their full team available. There’s just no other way of looking at it, Antrim will have a clearer picture of what Kerry are all about than the other way around.

Nearly everything stacks up to Antrim’s advantage. The bookies odds probably are fairly accurate… and, yet, it would be most unwise to rule out this Kerry side’s chances entirely.

They’ve got a way of rising to the challenge and – even accounting for Antrim's weakened state – the form they’ve shown since the Down game has been phenomenal.

There might even be a little comfort to be drawn from the defeat to Offaly, a game Kerry could easily have won. In the first round there wasn't much at all to choose between Antrim and Offaly, so Kerry probably won’t be that far off it either.

We’d be surprised if Kerry weren’t in the mix coming down the back straight, still though it’s hard to envisage Antrim not having the greater impact off the bench to see them over the line.

To triumph Kerry will need everything to go their way – including the availability of Daniel Collins who remains a doubt for the game – it’s possible for sure, but the odds are stacked against it.

To be fair, however, that’s just how this Kerry team seemed to like it.

Verdict: Antrim