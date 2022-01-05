O’Connor’s third coming has arrived on back of 23-point win over limp Limerick

Kerry captain David Clifford leads his teammates onto the bench for the pre-match photograph before the McGrath Cup Group B match against Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

McGRATH CUP, GROUP B ROUND 1

Kerry 2-23

Limerick 0-6

With all due respect to Limerick, the winner of this McGrath Cup game was known at half ten in the morning, the moment Jack O’Connor announced his starting team. The strength of the Kerry starting fifteen – the subs bench wasn’t too shabby either – only pointed to one outcome. We pitched up in Austin Stack Park in the evening merely to do the accounting on the final score.

And so it was that Kerry hit Limerick early and often. So early that they had their first goal, from Paudie Clifford, inside five minutes, and led 2-4 to 0-1 at the water break, and so often that the half time score, 2-13 to 0-3, had the look of a full time scoreline about it.

The second goal came via the other Clifford brother, David, who had the simplest of tap-ins from Paul Geaney’s feather-light pass into the small square.

Second quarter points from Geaney, Stephen O’Brien and senior debutant Warren helped Kerry to that 16-point half time lead, with two of Limerick’s three points coming from centre back Cillian Fahy.

It’s doubtful Limerick harboured much or any dream of hauling themselves back into the match, but when the opposition send on Sean O’Shea and Tony Brosnan at half time there’s only one thing cooking: your goose.

It mattered little that David Clifford was one of three Kerry players to go off at half time: by the second water break Kerry had stretched their lead to 20 points, with O’Shea finishing with four points and Brosnan with three.

Limerick scores as much in the second half as they did in the first – three points – the best of them from Peter Nash, coming after a weak Robbie Bourke shot that bounced over the bar.

So, if every day is a school day in football, what did retired schoolteacher Jack O'Connor learn on the first day of his third term as manager?

Very little, probably, that he wouldn’t have known already about a squad of players, several of whom he managed at minor and under-20 level. And probably quite a bit, in its own way, about what might unfold in front of him and his squad as the winter turns into spring and the national league beckons.

O’Connor said afterwards that it was difficult to muster a squad for the game, given the absence of several players for various reasons. The attitude of the collective pleased him, as did the displays of debutants Dan O’Donoghue and Pa Warren, while Okunbor put in a decent shift over the first 35 minutes.

The manager was keen to thank Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla for releasing their players, who he won’t have next Wednesday for the trip to Thurles to play Tipperary.

That is then, but for now it was a gentle welcome back for O’Connor as the third coming has arrived.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Dan O’Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Pa Warren 0-1, Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley 0-1, Stefan Okunbor, Adrian Spillane, Dara Moynihan 0-1, Paudie Clifford 1-2, Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Killian Spillane 0-2, David Clifford 1-4 (0-1, 0-1m), Paul Geaney 0-3 (1f, 1m). Subs: Tony Brosnan 0-3 (1f) for D Clifford (ht), Cian Gammell for P Warren (ht), Sean O’Shea 0-4 (3f) for S Okunbor (ht), Brian Ó Beaglaíoch for M Breen (44), Michael Burns 0-1 for P Clifford (44), Jack Savage for D Moynihan (50), Paul O’Shea for A Spillane (51), Dara Roche for P Geaney (54)

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan, Jim Liston, Luke Murphy, Maurice O’Sullivan, Tony McCarthy, Cillian Fahy 0-2, Colm McSweeney, Darragh Treacy, Rory O’Brien, Padraig De Brun, Diarmuid Kelly, Dara Noonan 0-1, Peter Nash 0-1, Robbie Bourke 0-1, Hugh Bourke. Subs: Liam O’Sullivan 0-1 for M O’Sullivan (16), John Hayes for R O’Brien (46), Barry Coleman for R Bourke (46), Shane Barry for D Kelly (53), Darragh Ranahan for J Liston (59)

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)