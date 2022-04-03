O’Connor won’t be drawn on Cork venue furore as Kerry start Championship preparations as League winners

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor wouldn’t comment on the impasse between the Munster Council and the Cork County Board about the venue for the May 7 Munster SFC Semi-final between Cork and Kerry.

The Kingdom will go into that game as National League champions, but a satisfied O’Connor wasn’t prepared to make any bold statement on where that game might or might not be played, after the Cork management said last week that they won’t go to Killarney to play the game after the provincial council fixed the game for Fitzgerald Stadium.

“It’s none of my business. It’s not me or whatever that will decide that,” O’Connor said, when asked if it was disconcerting for Kerry not to be certain of where the game will be played in five weeks.

“We will play wherever the game it, wherever we’re ordained to play, and that’s it. I won’t get involved in that to be honest. It’s not my area, we’ll just concentrate on getting the team as right as we can. It’s out of our hands, there’s no point in us going public and saying what we think or don’t think because it won’t matter anyway.”

The Kerry manager said his players will embark on their Championship training this week, and the next five weeks will determine who starts against Cork as much as the starting team against Mayo this afternoon was any indication.

"We’re going back into Fitzgerald Stadium next week to begin training for the Championship and that’s what will dictate who starts the Cork game, you know. We never have any preordained notions about who starts and who doesn’t start.

"We’re getting players back, Gavin White came back played fifty minutes, Seanie (O’Shea) and David Moran were down at the tail end of the panel today, so we are getting players back. Stefan (Okunbor) should get the all clear next week, like Paul Murphy isn’t a million miles away. We’re getting closer to our full strength panel so it just makes for good competition in training and that will dictate who starts and who finishes games,” O’Connor said.

He said he wasn’t in the least bit disappointed that the final against Mayo petered out for the last 20 minutes, perhaps depriving the Kerry players of a sterner test, and the management of learning a little more about some of their players.

"Not disappointed at all,” O’Connor joked, adding that it was nice to be able to enjoy the last few minutes of a game in Croke Park.

“I’d say it was an enjoyable game to watch, helter skelter and end to end, but we felt it was a bit too helter skelter for us in the first half. We were turning over a lot of ball in the forwards and Mayo were counter-attacking and we tried to calm things down at half time and make sure we didn’t lose ball up in the forward line because Mayo were getting oxygen from our looseness up front. Very happy, sure any day you kick 3-19 in Croke Park is a great day,” he said, though he did put it in context of a Mayo team that might have had their focus elsewhere..

“It’s all about mind-set. It looked in the last few weeks that Mayo got as much as they wanted to out of the League and you weren’t sure if they were one hundred per cent on reaching a league final, but I think they didn’t want to lose three games in a row. They probably made a big effort for last week’s game, and they are down players. Look, we’re under no illusions, they are down a share of top class players. Their strength is probably in their back line with the likes of Oisin Mullan, Paddy Durcan, fellas like that. Cillian O’Connor only came back today. They’ll be a team to be reckoned with when they have all those players back.”

As welcome as the title itself was, O’Connor was just as happy that Kerry were able to win a game in Croke Park, something the team hasn’t done since beating Tyrone in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

“Someone threw a stat at me during the week that Kerry have had only one win in their last ten visits to Croke Park. Is that true? That’s not a good record, so more than winning national titles that’s something we wanted to improve on because Croke Park is a bad place to be losing matches,” he said.

“If you’re losing in Croke Park it means you’re losing at the business end, you know what I’m saying. But it wasn’t losing matches, it wasn’t winning matches because there were a few draws thrown in there, but that’s the part I was most happy to improve on."

As if he needed reminding, the three All-Ireland title O'Connor managed Kerry to were all preceded those years –2004, 2006 and 2009 – by Kerry winning the National League. That must bode well for the manager?

“Ah, I’m not into piseogs at all. I’m just happy that we are setting out our stall to be competitive in every game,” he said. “It wasn’t the end of the world if we didn’t win the League but it certainly won’t hurt. We have been working on getting a good shape to the team, a good structure, and the lads are enjoying it which is a big, big part of it. They’re really enjoying it, they're buying into the team ethos and team concept. There were six changes from last Sunday and the boys accepted that, and most of them came on today and did well.

"We’re happy with where we’re at but there’s a long road ahead. Kerry had huge wins in the League last year and when push came to shove down the line in the Championship it didn’t do them much good so we’re certainly going to keep our feet on the ground.

“Paddy Tally is a very clever coach. I knew that because we’d been friendly for a few years. We'd come across each other when I was in Kildare and he was in Down and we played each other a couple of times a year. Just a good fella, very bright, very sharp. He probably gives us a different angle that we didn’t have. I think the management work really well together, Diarmuid and Mike really contribute as well, and all is well at the moment.”