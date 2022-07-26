O’Connor: supporters are the force that drives Kerry on

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor said “You have to be here to see it and believe it” such was the size of the gathering on Denny Street in Tralee on Monday night as Kerry’s players and back-room members arrived back to the county with Sam Maguire in tow for the first time in eight years.

O’Connor has garnered plaudits aplenty since Sunday, having claimed his fourth All-Ireland over three spells managing the Kingdom, but he was quick to pass praise onto others on Monday – not just the players and back-room members, but also the supporters, described by O’Connor as the force that drives Kerry teams on.

“We’ve really enjoyed the year,” O’Connor said. “We’ve enjoyed the football the boys have played, and the way that they’ve represented the county. Thanks again [to the supporters] for the passion and the love that you’ve shown for these players and this team. It was really evident from the first round of the Championship…all the way to the All-Ireland final yesterday in Croke Park.

“Thanks again, you’ve been wonderful. Your energy has transmitted itself to all of us”.

Co-captain Joe O’Connor, of hometown club Austin Stacks, did not address the crowd in Croke Park after he and Seán O’Shea lifted Sam Maguire on Sunday, but he took his opportunity on Monday to thank the supporters and made clear how honoured he was to have captained an All-Ireland-winning team.

“Myself and Seánie [O’Shea] were privileged to go up the steps,” he said. “It was a long eight years, so we’re delighted to bring it back here...It was amazing on behalf of an unbelievable bunch of boys, 37 lads who trained hard week in, week out.”

O’Shea also spoke on the night and predicted future meetings with Sunday’s runner-up, Galway. He recalled his own experience of losing a final three years ago and how it spurred this group of players onto greater things, and he feels Galway can take encouragement from that.

“This group, in ’19, we lost the final…it wasn’t great,” he said. “In fairness, Galway, they put up a great battle, and we’ve great respect for them. No doubt we’ll be meeting them again.”

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy spoke at the outset of the homecoming reception and expressed his pride at the widespread Tralee involvement with the team, both in a playing and non-playing capacity. He was also unequivocal in his praise for Kerry’s support.

“It’s time to celebrate. I’ve never before seen a crowd in Tralee like this,” Cllr Sheehy said. “Enjoy the evening, and lads, we’re so, so proud of ye, and well done yesterday [Sunday],”