O’Connor says Pairc Ui Rinn decision was made to give players certainty over game, but is disappointed for Kerry supporters who won’t get to attend

Jack O’Connor has said that Kerry’s decision to accede to Cork's request to play next Saturday’s Munster semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn was to give his own players certainty around the fixture and allow them to concentrate on the game itself.

And the Kerry manager added that the only thing around the whole venue saga that disappointed him is that not every Kerry supporter who wants to attend the game will be able to do so, because of the much smaller Pairc Ui Rinn capacity.

Asked on Monday afternoon at his pre-match press briefing about his and the players’ involvement in the decision to agree to go to Pairc Ui Rinn next Saturday evening, O’Connor said: “It was simple enough. Obviously the [Kerry] County Board want to protect the integrity of the Munster Championship and that message came through loud and clear to us. Sure who wants to get a walkover in a game, you know.

“The second thing, I think, is that the players and the management wanted certainty about the fixture. And I think they learned the lessons from last year. It must have been very difficult for the Kerry players last year preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final not knowing is there a game this weekend, next weekend or the following weekend. So just to bring a bit of certainty to the thing and allow the players to concentrate on the game, that was the reasoning behind it."

What impact did the uncertainty over the venue have on Kerry’s preparation?

“None, to be honest. One night I asked the leadership group among the players what their opinion was, and they gave me their opinion, and I informed the county board what the players’ opinion was, and that fed into the decision was then. I was happy to sit down and have a conversation about it and come to a decision with the three parties involved.

"As regards the venue it’s the least of my worries at this stage because it’s a fait accompli and the decision has been made. We won’t be going back in hindsight and saying that wasn’t a great decision or it was a great decision. It’s made and I’m a pragmatist if nothing else so that’s occupying very little of my thoughts at the moment."

Is he worried that Kerry have conceded any psychological ground over the decision to go to Pairc Ui Rinn?

"Listen, this game was going to have to be played somewhere, and the same parameters would apply, the field would roughly be the same size wherever. The only thing from my point of view I would say is that it disappoints me that as many Kerry supporters as would want to go to the game probably won’t get to the game. That’s the only part that would disappoint me, but I’m hoping what Kerry supporters are there will make themselves heard and will back the players loud and clear."

Does the venue actually make a difference when the ball is thrown in?

“That depends on what way the players look at it. Does a home venue make a difference? Absolutely. I was only referring to our first [National League] game up in Newbridge because no question Newbridge is a help to Kildare because it is a unique atmosphere up there, tight ground and all the rest of it.

"Now, Pairc Ui Rinn is a good sized pitch, but it has the feel of a pitch that plays relatively tight because of the proximity of the fence to the sideline and stuff like that. I’m not giving out about the dimensions of it, I think it is a big enough pitch. Look, we’re hoping a right good Kerry crowd will travel and can get their hands on enough tickets to travel, and be vocal. Then when the ball is thrown in we’d love an atmosphere there that would get across to the players that it is almost a home venue.”

Whatever about the venue for Saturday’s provincial semi-final, O’Connor believes that Cork will present a formidable challenge for the travelling Kingdom, and he is only too aware of the dangerous perception this week that Kerry should be winning this match will plenty to spare. The 2020 Munster semi-final defeat at an empty Pairc Ui Chaoimh in November 2020 - even though O’Connor wasn’t involved – remains a cautionary tale in underestimating any Cork team.

“It’s recent enough to remind players that you can never take anything for granted. And we are certainly not taking anything for granted,” O’Connor said. “I think Cork will be substantially better than they were in the League due to the very simple reason that they have players back who weren’t available to them. Cathail O’Mahony and Maurice Shanley and a few of those fellas, possibly Sean Powter and Paul Walsh and one or two others, so they will have a substantially stronger panel and team than they had in some of those League games.

“And if you’re wondering about the standard in Division Two, in the last two weekends two Division Two teams have knocked Division One teams out of the Championship. Yesterday it happened in Omagh and the previous Sunday it happened in Castlebar with Galway knocking Mayo out and Derry knocking Tyrone out, so the players won’t need much reminding of the challenge we’re facing regardless of what form Cork showed in the League.

“I’ve been involved in too many battles with Cork down the years to ever take them for granted. I mean they clearly have a better squad of players available to them now than they had in the League, they have a good share of players back, good quality players. And they have been very good underage, at minor, under-20, under-21 the last few years, so we ‘ll never, ever underestimate Cork.

“I know from my past battles that they arise to the challenge of playing Kerry always. They obviously want to make a battle out of the game, that’s why they are taking us to Pairc Ui Rinn, and we have to make sure we are up for the battle, and that we’re tuned in properly for the game. Not to listen to any sort of loose talk that’s going on because we’re expecting Cork to be very good here, be very competitive, be very motivated and to battle like hell, and that’s fine once we are tuned in for that battle.

“That’s the message that we will be drumming home to the players that this is going to be a mother and father of a battle and that’s fine. We have no issue with a battle once we’re prepared for it.

“You have to get across to players that this is only outside noise. The only message they should be listening to is whatever message is being passed around in the group, because you are in a bubble when you’re coming up to Championship. It’s a different environment. That outside stuff…people are only expressing opinions and they don’t really know what’s going on or they don’t really know what it’s like in that Championship bubble, so you have to ignore all that stuff because it softens you and it weakens you.

“What do you do to avoid it? You point out examples like yesterday, where obviously Tyrone possibly weren’t properly tuned into the challenge facing them against Derry and they got turned over badly in their own back yard by eleven points. How many of you experts could see that coming? So that’s an example and it’s always handy to have recent examples to say to players ‘look, that’s what happens when you’re not properly tuned in’.”