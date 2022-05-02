Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Connor says Pairc Ui Rinn decision was made to give players certainty over game, but is disappointed for Kerry supporters who won’t get to attend

O’Connor: ‘I know from my past battles that Cork rise to the challenge of playing Kerry always. They obviously want to make a battle out of the game, that’s why they are taking us to Pairc Ui Rinn, and we have to make sure we are up for the battle’

Jack O'Connor knows from experience that Cork will present a huge challenge for Kerry in Saturday's Munster semi-final Expand

Close

Jack O'Connor knows from experience that Cork will present a huge challenge for Kerry in Saturday's Munster semi-final

Jack O'Connor knows from experience that Cork will present a huge challenge for Kerry in Saturday's Munster semi-final

Jack O'Connor knows from experience that Cork will present a huge challenge for Kerry in Saturday's Munster semi-final

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Jack O’Connor has said that Kerry’s decision to accede to Cork's request to play next Saturday’s Munster semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn was to give his own players certainty around the fixture and allow them to concentrate on the game itself.

And the Kerry manager added that the only thing around the whole venue saga that disappointed him is that not every Kerry supporter who wants to attend the game will be able to do so, because of the much smaller Pairc Ui Rinn capacity.

Privacy