O’Connor expecting a ‘very tough battle’ against Kildare on his return to Newbridge

Jack O'Connor with Paul Galvin after the 2009 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Dublin in Croke Park. The pair will cross paths next Sunday in Newbridge with O'Connor back as Kerry team manager and Galvin part of the Kildare management team, who Kerry will play on the opening weekend of the Allianz League.

Jack knew the question was coming, and when it arrived he furrowed his brow and before a knowing grin broke out on his face.

Maybe the GAA’s fixtures committee were being mischievous, or maybe it was the simple result of pure chance, but either way, Jack O’Connor, six months after stepping away as Kildare football team manager, Jack O’Connor, the Kerry football team manager, will be back in Newbridge, as the Kingdom take on the promoted Lilywhites in the opening round of the National League.

What are O’Connor’s thoughts on going back so soon? Any fears, even?

“I am looking at Sunday as the start of the National League, with two points up for grabs. We are going into a tough, tight environment where there will be nine or ten thousand people crammed into Newbridge. I know from being involved with Kildare that they are a tough nut to crack,” O’Connor said at his pre-League media briefing in Tralee.

“That [Division 2] game last year that we played against Meath, that was a championship game in all but name because whoever won it went up to Division One and that was a big prize. Kildare are building a bit of tradition there now, building on the Mayo ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ game. I am expecting a very tough battle up there.

“As regards my sentiments, you wouldn't want to be believing everything you'd hear. The people that mattered up there to me - the players, the county board, and the management I worked with, I have a good relationship with all of them. As late as this [Monday] afternoon, I was chatting to the chairman Mick Gorman about logistics going to the match. Mick is a good character and he'd be wishing me well, but possibly after Sunday he'd be wishing me well. He obviously wants his own team to do well.

"But I'd have a very good relationship with most of the people I was involved with up there. I have nothing but good things to say about them. They are a group that are ready to really take off because there is a great grá for football in Kildare. There is a huge fan base there, maybe a bit dormant the last few years because Dublin's dominance, but I think they have the right management in place now. Glen Ryan is a kind of folk hero up there, and then you also have Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Brian Lacey. All those fellas were heroes off the noughties. Kildare need new heroes now and this team has the capability of doing big things.

“From my own point of view, I have no regrets about Kildare because I think we did a good job up there. I really feel I left Kildare football in a better position than where I found it.”

A recent addition to that vaunted Kildare management team is a man well known to O’Connor. Only last week it was announced that Paul Galvin will be joining the Kildare management as a forwards coach. The Finuge man, now living in Mayo, was brought into the Kerry squad in 2004 in Jack’s first year as Kerry manager, and the pair won three All-Irelands together as hard-nosed manager and harder-nosed half forward.

“Paul has a good brain for the game. I knew that from dealing with him as a player and from some of the columns he has written for the papers. He is a deep thinker on the game. He'll, of course, bring something to Kildare. Most of all he'll bring belief to the dressing-room because the man won it all, was Player of the Year, and is highly respected. I'd still be friendly enough with Paul and I'd wish him well there.

"They have a lot of expertise in the dressing-room, that backroom team they have were all great players and experienced what it was like to really get the Kildare public behind the team.

“Is Paul Galvin an asset to Kildare? Absolutely.”