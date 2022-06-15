O’Connell confirms female footballers are still shut out of Centre of Excellence in Currans

AIG ambassador and Kerry footballer Aishling O’Connell in attendance at the launch of AIG’s new "For Times Like These" campaign at AIG Ireland’s offices in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry footballer Aishling O’Connell has said that the county squad has still not been able to train at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans over the last few weeks, despite team mate Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh highlighting the issue a few weeks ago when she said the ladies squad have rarely trained at the state of the art facility in 2022.

Speaking at the launch of AIG’s new ‘For Times Like These’ on Tuesday, O’Connell said: “You’re playing football for Kerry. [Centre of Excellence] is where you want to be when you see that the men and underage boys’ teams are there. You want to be treated the same.

“We all backed Louise and everything she said that day, it was the truth. There was no lies, she didn’t gloss it up or anything, we haven’t been in there and want to be back in there.

“As far as I’m aware, our county board has been in talks with Kerry GAA but we haven’t seen any changes since then, which is a bit disappointing.

“I’m hoping that it’ll be resolved shortly. A few of the teams that had gotten preference there because they’re men’s teams – which is perfectly fair – the men’s hurlers and stuff. They’re no longer in the championship. Would we take their spot?”

The ladies squad is currently training at the MTU Tralee campus as they continue their All-Ireland Championship campaign, which got off to a great start last weekend with a two-point win over Galway in Birr.

"Tralee is a great set-up, there's the pitch and the dressing-rooms, which does us fine, and there's a room where we get the food after. But you're playing football for Kerry, you want to be in the Kerry Centre of Excellence. There's no doubt about that.

"It's where you want to train and we have been there (in the past). The set-up in the Centre of Excellence is brilliant, there's four pitches, there's gyms, there's the kitchen, it's where you want to be. Especially when you see that other teams are there, the men and the underage boys teams are there. You do want to be training there, you want to be treated the same. It's something that we can't dwell on because it hasn't changed."

As for that win over Galway, which was a little unexpected, the result puts Kerry in a great position to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"We're just like 'Why not this year? Why not us?'" O'Connell said. "Meath have given everyone a bit of a boost having won it last year, having been the underdogs. I think every team is just like, 'Why not this year?' That's the way we're looking at it."