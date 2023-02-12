Ó Sé says there is ‘plenty to chew on’ after mixed performance by Kerry under-20s against Kildare

Throughout his legendary playing career, Tomás Ó Sé was never a man to accept defeat. It simply wasn’t in his DNA. Of course, there were many bad days down through the years, but they weren’t to be brushed off. You had to learn from every experience.

After his first competitive taste of life as the Kerry under-20 football manager ended in Saturday’s three-point reversal to Kildare in the John Kerins Cup Group B opener at Fitzgerald Stadium, the An Ghaeltacht man was carrying his mantra forward into his new career.

While obviously disappointed at the manner in which his young charges faded out of the picture in the last 20 minutes, after getting themselves into a winning position, Ó Sé was delighted to have been given much food for thought as the countdown begins in earnest to the Munster championship campaign.

“It was a lot of learnings for us. Kildare are obviously a very well coached side, they are big, physical men, and there are certain areas of that match, especially in the last 20 minutes, which we struggled badly with. We just have to go to work on that,” he said.

“We struggled on our kick-outs there in the last 20 minutes, we struggled to break them down when they got bodies back. When you’re playing a very packed defence, and they’re physically very strong as well, and I know that people will be talking about whatever team we started, we’re training a certain way, and we have to prepare for that kind of stuff. We struggled at stages with that.

“Some of the positive stuff, we started well after the second half, we got five or six points on the board fairly rapid, but, after that, it was disappointing the way we finished out. We struggled around the middle of the park, and we struggled in getting the ball up fast.

“We want to get the ball in fast, we want to move it fast, we want the option of getting it inside to the inside line as quick as we can, and you have to compliment Kildare on nullifying that today.”

One common theme all afternoon was the ability of Kildare’s powerful runners to make hay down the centre of the pitch. Sean Hanafin’s killer second goal, just before half-time, came from an unchallenged drive from Kildare wing-back Fionn O Giollain.

“We struggled at midfield, eight and nine caused us big trouble coming down the middle. You talk about the middle third, tracking runners, and the hard work and being organised around there, but we struggled with it. It’s an area we will have to look at, and we will have to rectify,” added the Kerry boss.

“We’ve had a couple of challenge games, and they’ve all been one-way traffic, so it’s brilliant that at least we can get a bit of work out of this. My attitude towards the John Kerins is getting learnings out of it. If we can learn from today, it’s a good day, and we can look back on it. If we don’t learn from today, then that’s where the worry will come in.”

As he had explained in advance of Saturday’s fixture, it has been extremely difficult for Kerry to get a consistent squad together for training because of colleges’ and schools’ commitments for various players. In that context, giving game-time to 23 individuals was a definite positive.

“It’s kind of scattered enough at the minute, you’re seeing fellas certain nights and you’re not seeing them other nights. The college stuff is after sorting itself out, but the schools, we have four lads still involved with The Sem, and they’re after making it to the (Hogan Cup) semi-final, but that’s the same for everybody else. Kildare were missing lads through Freshers stuff as well today.

“It’s just the way it is, it’s just the way it’s laid out, but as it goes along, it’s about getting good matches when it starts up around April. We should have a good three or four weeks before that with everybody on board. At the same time, we’re training inside, and we’ve a big squad inside, so we still want to get through the same kind of stuff.

“There were aspects today that were pleasing, there were aspects that were very disappointing. If you look at it harshly enough, in the first 15 minutes, Kildare could have tagged on four or five more scores as well, and they didn’t. Their own shots from play in the first quarter, they would have been disappointed with that. On another day, they could have got them.

“So, there’s plenty to chew on, but I’m actually delighted that we have stuff to chew on and that we have stuff to go to work with.”

A major plus point for Kerry was the return to action of impressive Milltown/Castlemaine midfielder Cillian Burke. Before he understandably tired in the second half, Burke was an inspirational figure after completing his recovery from a long-term back injury.

“Cillian is a fierce player for us. He is hard-working, and he has put in an amount of work into the injury. It was a fairly serious injury, and it’s brilliant to see him playing here today. He put a pile of time into it himself, and he would be one of the main players that you would have. He brought that pace, he got us up the pitch there in the first half, he has that physical strength as well, which is vital, so we’re happy with him,” Ó Sé said.

“We couldn’t start a lot of the lads that were on the bench, and they’ll be available to start the next day. You learn about fellas, certain fellas came in there, Eddie Healy from North Kerry, he held his own inside there, so you learn a lot about certain fellas. If you can take that out of games like today, how bad.

“You would hope that there are no comfort zones, that there is competition inside, and that’s what we want out of it. Next weekend is another opportunity to go up and play the likes of Dublin, and have a good match up there. It will probably be a different team, but we’ll see what’s available to us come Wednesday or Thursday.

“Cian (McMahon) has been carrying a knock for a while now, and he isn’t near it yet. Rob Monaghan, some of these lads are doing the Leaving Cert, and Rob is caught up in it, and he was out sick, so Rob will get a bit of action as well. That’s the positive side of it. There was a lot of the game today where we did stuff well, and there was a lot of it where we didn’t do well.

“Then you think that we’ve a lot of lads to come back into it as well, and strengthen it up, so that’s a positive. Games like this, I’d rather learn than come away with a handy win and not learn. You have to look at yourself if you lose a game, no matter what type of a game it is. That’s what we will try to do.”