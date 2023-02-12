Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ó Sé says there is ‘plenty to chew on’ after mixed performance by Kerry under-20s against Kildare

New Kerry U-20 manager: ‘Games like this, I’d rather learn than come away with a handy win and not learn. You have to look at yourself if you lose a game, no matter what type of a game it is’

Kerry team manager Tomás Ó Sé, second from right, with, from left, county vice-chairman Liam Lynch, coach Maurice Horan, selector Bryan Sheehan and selector Sean Walsh on side line at the John Kerins Cup Group B U-20 Football Development League in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Kerry team manager Tomás Ó Sé, second from right, with, from left, county vice-chairman Liam Lynch, coach Maurice Horan, selector Bryan Sheehan and selector Sean Walsh on side line at the John Kerins Cup Group B U-20 Football Development League in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry team manager Tomás Ó Sé, second from right, with, from left, county vice-chairman Liam Lynch, coach Maurice Horan, selector Bryan Sheehan and selector Sean Walsh on side line at the John Kerins Cup Group B U-20 Football Development League in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry team manager Tomás Ó Sé, second from right, with, from left, county vice-chairman Liam Lynch, coach Maurice Horan, selector Bryan Sheehan and selector Sean Walsh on side line at the John Kerins Cup Group B U-20 Football Development League in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Throughout his legendary playing career, Tomás Ó Sé was never a man to accept defeat. It simply wasn’t in his DNA. Of course, there were many bad days down through the years, but they weren’t to be brushed off. You had to learn from every experience.

After his first competitive taste of life as the Kerry under-20 football manager ended in Saturday’s three-point reversal to Kildare in the John Kerins Cup Group B opener at Fitzgerald Stadium, the An Ghaeltacht man was carrying his mantra forward into his new career.

Privacy