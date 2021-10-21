Ó Conchúir points the way for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí to win Moynihan Cup

The Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí players and management celebrate with the Moynihan Cup after beating St Pats Castleisland in the final in Austin Stack Park

Moynihan Cup (Kerry Colleges SFC ‘B’) Final

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 0-15

St Pat’s Castleisland 0-10

A SUPERB haul of 10 points from livewire centre-forward Seán Ó Conchúir was the platform on which Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí won an entertaining Moynihan Cup final in Austin Stack Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Matters could have been much closer throughout this contest – level at the first water break, level at half time, and the Tralee school up by the minimum at the second water break, it was only in the fourth quarter that Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí put a bit of distance between themselves and their opponent.

Indeed, a valiant St Pats team had their own excellent performers in their midfielders Cathal Brosnan and John Curtin – both kicked two points from play – defender Ruairi Bourke, and Ryan Dennehy who spear-headed their attack.

St Pats opened the scoring but Ó Conchúir had his first three points in the first quarter, including a superb 12th minute score from out wide on the railway side of the field, as the teams went to the water break at 0-3 apiece after Dennehy also kicked a fine score.

Ó Conchúir and Cian Ó Gríffín exchanges scores with Cathal McElligott and Brosnan – who combined with St Pats’ eye-catching win back Bourke – as the teams were inseparable at half time, 0-5 each.

In a match sensibly handled by referee Gordon Kerins, the play swung from end to end, and while both sides missed their share of very scoreable chances, credit, too, to two fine defences who stood their men up well and closed down the attacking challenges with real purpose.

Ó Conchúir had three more points (two from play) in the third quarter, while midfielders Curtin and Brosnan were on the mark for Castleisland, with Brosnan showing great strength and skill to drive through for a fine point.

With the Gaelcholáiste leading 0-10 to 0-9 at the second water break it was still impossible to call a winner.

The Tralee side continued to press on in the final quarter, led by the powerful Caolan Ó Conaill at midfield, but the real game changer was Ó Conchúir’s three points – from play followed by two frees – between the 49th and 51st minutes to put the Tralee school 0-13 to 0-9 ahead.

Curtin replied with a long-range score for St Pats, but the Gaelcholáiste sensed victory by than, and as St Pats tired, substitute Sean Ó Conaill found the target before Caolan Ó Conaill got the score his performance deserved as the Moynihan Cup made the very short trip from Austin Stack Park down the road to Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí: Gavin Ó Briain, Eoghan de Staci, Jack Ó Dúghaill, Cian Ó Néill, Cian Ó Duilleáin, Colmán Ó Meára (0-1), Dominic Ó Fionnagáin, Caolán Ó Conaill (0-1), Paddy Breathnach, Graham Mac Sithigh, Seán Ó Conchúir 0-10 (4f), Cian Ó Grífín (0-1), Dónal Ó Criain, Kieran Ó Conchúir, Muiris Ó Conaill (0-1). Subs: Seán Ó Conaill (0-1) for M Ó Conaill (45 min), Sean Ó Duilleáin for D Ó Criain (59 min).

St Pat’s Castleisland: Conor Wilkinson, Jack McElligott, Shane Og McGaley, Adam Healy, Evan Brennan, Luke O’Connell, Ruairi Bourke, Cathal Brosnan (0-2), John Curtin (0-2), Luke Ring, Adam Kelly (0-1), Thomas Conway, Ryan Dennehy 0-4 (2f), James Kenny, Cathal McEligott (0-1).

Referee: Gordon Kerins