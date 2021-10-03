Ó Ciardubháin saves four penalties in shoot-out to help Cordal into JFC semi-finals

Knocknagoshel's Shane O'Connell gets ahead of Kevin Walsh and Eamon Nolan, Cordal, in the Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Championship quarter-final in Cordal. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

Knocknagoshel's James Walsh holds on to the ball despite pressure from Cordal's Donal McCarthy in their Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship quarter-final in Cordal. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Championship Quarter-final

Cordal 2-12

Knocknagoshel 1-15

In any penalty shoot-out there has to be a hero and a villain, and Cordal’s veteran captain Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin certainly emerged as the former after a brilliant display of goalkeeping to deny a luckless Knocknagoshel four times in a row in a penalty shoot-out after the game had finished level after extra-time.

It could have been a lot different for Ó Ciardubháin and he might well have been the fall guy after his own spot kick was brilliantly pushed away by substitute Cordal goalkeeper John Bell in the first penalty of the shoot-out. However, Ó Ciardubháin parked his own disappointment and effected superb saves from Edmond Walsh, Mike Keane, James Walsh and Niall Barrett to propel Cordal into the semi-final after Sean Brosnan and TJ O’Connor had scored their own spot kicks for Cordal.

It certainly didn’t look like it was going to be Cordal’s day in the first half as Knocknagoshel made all of the running and dominated in key sectors. The Walsh brothers were particularly effective with Michael a powerhouse at centre half back and Edmond getting on some good ball at midfield, whilst Shane O’Connell also showed very well.

After ten minutes of the first half Knocknagoshel, playing with a cross-field breeze in their favour into the scoreboard end, led by 0-3 to 0-1 with James Walsh’s point the standout score. The conditions were awful, and although it didn’t rain all through the game, when it did it bucketed down.

The elements led to long periods of stalemate, but in the 22nd minute John Bell struck a lovely goal for Knocknagoshel after he ghosted inside the cover following Edmond Walsh’s long ball, to finish with aplomb.

Philip O’Connor, who was growing into the game after a quiet start, slotted a couple of frees for Cordal but James Walsh banged over a ‘45’ for the mall to push them further ahead.

Knocknagoshel added two more before the break with Edmond and John Walsh doing the damage, and they took a very healthy 1-6 to 0-3 lead to the half time break with Cordal failing to score a single point from play in that first period.

Ó Ciardubháin (free) and John Bell traded points early in the second period but in the 38th minute Cordal received a lifeline when Seán Brosnan expertly dispatched a penalty after Kieran Enright was brought down in the parallelogram. With the bit firmly between their teeth, and inspired by Philip O’Connor and Seán O’Connell, the home side carried the game to their opponents and the momentum of the contest began to change completely.

The marauding O’Connor, Jason Cronin, O’Connor again from a free, and Seán Walsh, slotted four on the trot to push Cordal into a 1-8 to 1-7 lead, but the inspirational Michael Walsh drove through the heart of the home side’s defence and kicked a beauty to draw Knocknagoshel level.

Cordal were still motoring that bit better and substitute TJ O’Connor fed their danger man Eamon Nolan for a goal in the 56th minute. Knocknagoshel looked out on their feet but like the wasp with one last sting Edmond Walsh slotted one from a free and one from play to bring them to within a point.

In the 63rd minute the mercurial Walsh then produced a most audacious bits of skill when he equalised off the outside of his left boot from a near impossible angle 40 metres out with the ball swerving through the air before going over the black spot to level the game.

The rain made another unwelcome return just before extra-time and the sides swapped early scores before Jonathan O’Donnell and Philip O’Connor (free) nudged Cordal two ahead. The last kick of the first half belonged to Knocknagoshel’s David O’Donoghue whose mark and subsequent point saw his side trail by a point at the interval.

James Walsh, who had a really good game, levelled the contest at the start of the second half but then Cordal’s substitute Jonathan O’Donnell, who was proving a handful, had a punched goal disallowed for a square ball. The play swung over and back for the next few minutes with Knocknagoshel attempting to close out the game by keeping possession whilst Cordal fought with all their might to get their hands the ball.

Cordal eventually got their chance in the 81st minute when, like a patient dog waiting for a scrap from the kitchen table, Eamon Nolan popped up in the pocket for Cordal and hit a sweet score to draw them level. Brian Reidy had a chance to win the game for Cordal from a free but he hit the post, the ball was cleared, and the drama of the penalty shoot-out followed.

O Ciardubháin finished as the hero for Cordal in the shoot-out – saving those four kicks in a row – but one’s heart would have to go out to a brave Knocknagoshel outfit that played a lovely brand of football and didn’t deserve to lose in such a cruel manner.

CORDAL: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin (0-1f); Gary O’Leary, John Brosnan, Jamie Cahill; Padraig Brosnan, Sean O’Connell, Brian Reidy; Philip O’Connor 0-6 (5f), Kieran Enright; Kevin Walsh (0-1), Eamon Nolan (1-1), Jason Cronin (0-1), Sean Walsh (0-1), Donal McCarthy, Sean Brosnan (1-0, penalty). Subs: Jonathan O’Donnell (0-1) for D McCarthy (46), TJ O’Connor for S Walsh (55), Padraig O’Connell for K Walsh (62, ET),

KNOCKNAGOSHEL: Mike Casey; Cillian O’Connor, Gary Downey, Billy O’Rahilly,; Padraig Reidy, Michael Walsh (0-2) Conor Sheehan; Edmond Walsh 0-5 3f, 1 ‘45’), Shane O’Connell; James Walsh 0-3 (1f), Niall Barrett, Denis Roche; Mike Keane (0-1), John Bell (1-2) John Walsh (0-1). Subs: John O’Keeffe for Gary Downey (18, inj), Michael Brosnan for C O’Connor (54), David O’Donoghue (0-1 m) for D Roche.

REFEREE: John Purcell (Kilcummin)