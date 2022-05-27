Novel pairing for Munster Football Final still won’t make it a thriller… or anything even close to one

The press release with the fixtures details from the GAA on Tuesday morning declared: ‘No fewer than 22 teams will be in action on the busiest weekend of the GAA football championship season next Saturday and Sunday as the four provinces stage their finals, while Round 1 of the Tailteann Cup features seven games.’

What the press release didn’t say was that the Munster Final will, in all likelihood, be the least competitive of the 11 games across the weekend.

That’s not Kerry’s fault nor is it Limerick’s fault, it’s a simple statement of fact. On a most basic metric, the Tailteann Cup games pits Division 3 and 4 counties against each other, with Down and Offaly (relegated from Division 2 this year) the quasi exceptions. That in itself should ensure a decent level of competitiveness between opponents across the seven games there.

The Connacht Final between Roscommon and Galway should come down to a score or two between this year’s Division 2 finalists.

In Ulster Donegal can take nothing for granted against Derry, a team that is now hiding in plain sight after taking down Tyrone and Monaghan en route to Sunday’s provincial final.

Things could get a little ugly for Kildare over in Leinster against a Dublin team that looks to be getting their ducks in a row for the Championship. Still, all things considered the Lilywhites should be able to come within 12 to 15 points of the reigning Leinster champions.

Which leaves us with the Munster Final. Limerick are a team on the up, no doubt, but that ‘up’ has really amounted to promotion from Division 3 of the League, a penalty shoot-out win over Clare in the Munster quarter-final and a two-goal win over as poor as Tipperary team as they have produced in over a decade.

We’re taking nothing away from Limerick here, and credit where it is due: they would clearly have set out two targets for themselves at the start of the year – promotion and a provincial final – and they have achieved both. But to suggest they come to Killarney on Saturday on anything more than a wing and a prayer would be disingenuous and condescending.

Kerry went into their semi-final against Cork three weeks ago against the backdrop of ‘Pairc Uí Rinn or nowhere’ and not having played competitively for five weeks, and still won by 12 points. It is not a great Cork team but it isn’t a bad one either, and all things considered, they would be fancied to beat Limerick seven or eight times out of ten.

Now, factor in that Saturday’s final is in Fitzgerald Stadium, a venue that is as much a fortress to Kerry as any venue in the country is to its home county, and we could be looking at a 20-plus point win for Kerry. Again, this is not an insult to Limerick but a reasonable assumption of what should probably happen.

Another reason why one fears for Limerick taking a very heavy beating is that for the most part Kerry will be playing against themselves as much as they will the Shannonsiders. Yes, they need to start focussed, treat Limerick with due respect, and do their business right. And given that those boxes are ticked, it’s not unreasonable to think Kerry will be six to ten points ahead at half time.

It’s in the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter, when things could get ugly for Limerick. They will, inevitably, tire quicker than Kerry. Even if Limerick are as ‘training pitch fit’ as Kerry, they simply won’t be as match conditioned as them. All the Kerry players have been operating at the highest level of the League and Championship for all of their senior careers; all the Limerick players know is Division 3 and 4 football and very little by way of full-tilt Championship football. They will simply run out of gas long before Kerry do.

The Kerry players, working off the unsaid but innate understanding that they will win this game, will be looking to hit personal and collective benchmarks in the game. Defenders will have a prescribed number of tackles and forward carries to make, forwards will have to win a certain number of possessions and effect a given amount of turnovers. The goalkeeper and midfielders will have to win a high percentage of their own and the opposition kick-outs. These are the things that will keep driving the Kerry players on long after the game has been won on the scoreboard.

And then there is the bench. On Saturday the final margin on the scoreboard won’t necessarily be determined by what fifteen players start, but by who finishes the game. If, say, Kerry go with the same team that started against Cork to start against Limerick, that means Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy, Micheal Burns and David Moran are on the bench. Same as Killian Spillane, Jack Savage, Joe O’Connor, Gavin Crowley and whoever else makes the match day 26. But it is what all these players will want to prove if and when they are brought into the game that will leave Kerry arguably stronger at the end of the game than the start.

Imagine what carnage a fresh Geaney, Savage or Killian Spillane could visit on a tiring and deflated Limerick defence in the last 15 minutes of the game?

In Pairc Uí Rinn last month Kerry got 12 of the last 13 points scored. It mightn’t bear thinking what they could register in the final quarter in the familiar surrounds of Fitzgerald Stadium on Munster Final day with players mindful of an All-Ireland quarter-final four weeks away.

That’s where we are at four days out from the Munster Football Final. Shane Enright – who knows a thing or two about playing in Munster Finals – says in his column in The Kerryman this week that ‘there isn’t quite the same buzz around the county in the lead in to the game as there was in years gone by’ while Limerick manager Billy Lee said this week that he wasn’t aware of “much buzz” around his county either.

Safe to say there’s a certain sense of a fait accompli about Saturday’s big day out, and in all honesty it’s hard to get excited about a game that could be a dead duck by half time. But we are where we are, and, again, none of this is really Kerry’s or Limerick’s fault.

The counties met in a McGrath Cup game in early January this year with Kerry winning 2-23 to 0-6. Can anyone make a good argument that Saturday’s Munster Final won't see another Kerry win in the region of 23 points?

Fellas on tricycles don’t compete in the Tour De France, and 20-handicappers don’t play in the US Masters or Open Championship, and yet people will still defend a format that will probably see a provincial final end in a brutally heavy defeat for one team. Go figure that one out.