Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Novel pairing for Munster Football Final still won’t make it a thriller… or anything even close to one

Paul Brennan

Of the 11 Championship games being played at the weekend, the Munster Final will most likely be the most one-sided of the lot, writes Paul Brennan

Paul Geaney in action against Jim Liston of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee in January. Kerry won by 23 points that day and a similar margin of victory will be expected on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paul Geaney in action against Jim Liston of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee in January. Kerry won by 23 points that day and a similar margin of victory will be expected on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Geaney in action against Jim Liston of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee in January. Kerry won by 23 points that day and a similar margin of victory will be expected on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Geaney in action against Jim Liston of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee in January. Kerry won by 23 points that day and a similar margin of victory will be expected on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

The press release with the fixtures details from the GAA on Tuesday morning declared: ‘No fewer than 22 teams will be in action on the busiest weekend of the GAA football championship season next Saturday and Sunday as the four provinces stage their finals, while Round 1 of the Tailteann Cup features seven games.’

What the press release didn’t say was that the Munster Final will, in all likelihood, be the least competitive of the 11 games across the weekend.

Privacy