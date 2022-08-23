North and Mid Kerry managers Scanlon and Moriarty happy enough to get a second chance at minor final

Usually after an epic extra-time drawn match, such as Monday evening’s county minor football final, one team and manager is disappointed not to have won the game, and the other crowd have a sense of relief that they have just lived to fight another day. So which side did North Kerry manager Brian Scanlon feel he fitted into to?

"I said with a few minutes to go I said I would take a draw right now, so I am happy to get the draw to be honest,” was the Listowel man’s assessment of a rollercoaster final, that had North Kerry corner forward Oisin Healy come to his team’s rescue twice to kick equalising frees to first of all send the game to extra-time and then to a replay next week.

"We were down at the start of the second period of extra-time so on reflection we’re glad to get the draw and the opportunity to go again,” Scanlon added.

Scanlon’s Mid Kerry counterpart Cathal Moriarty was of a similar mind. “We thought we had it and then we thought we had lost it in equal measure! It would have been a tough one for either side to lose and I think a draw was a fair result overall.”

The teams were level nine times across some 90 minutes of a game that produced some brilliant and terrible football, but which never failed to keep the partisan crowd on the edge of their seats. Indeed, as much as referee Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh drew plenty of noise from both sets of supporters, the Dingle official contributed handsomely to what was a great game of football. Sensibly handled in the eyes of this observes, the referee allowed the play flow as much as he could, and most, if not all bookings seemed merited, including Aaron Dinham’s black card for a pull down on Evan Boyle.

Reflecting on the game, both managers acknowledged the poor execution of shooting from their teams at times, but Scanlon and Moriarty also praised the character and performances of their players when the pressure was on.

Scanlon said: “We certainly had four or five wides in the first half, a dropped shot into the goalkeeper. I’m sure Mid Kerry would say the same, and from a shooting point of view both teams left a lot of scores out there. That was probably down to a bit of nervousness and a lack of composure, but the reality is that when you’re dealing with district teams – and at this stage there certainly are nerves in a county final – you get these fellas for a period of time, but not for an awful lot of time.

"So the idea that people might think we have loads of time to work with fellas on plays and what to do in certain scenarios, the reality is that it’s a fairly limited enough period of time. So you’re really just letting fellas go out and play, and then in that environment sometimes mistakes are made. But I suppose the upside is that you get two teams that will just go at it, and that’s what happened.”

Moriarty was of a similar mind: “It was both tough and enjoyable to be on the sideline tonight. You had two teams out there that got some great scores and it was a game that ebbed and flowed all the way.

“We thought we had it and then we thought we had lost it in equal measure. We came up with a game plan we have been using all year where we have told the lads to be patient and work for their scores. In football nowadays if you give fellas time and space then they are going to kick scores. We struggled at times but there were some moments of magic for us there out there as well."

This year’s Kerry minor team captain Cormac Dillon was a late withdrawal from the North Kerry team, though the Duagh man did come on at the start of extra-time and converted two important free kicks.

“Cormac had been carrying a bit of a knock for the last week and we’d hoped he would recover, but unfortunately when we did the warm-up it just wasn't reacting the way he wanted it to,” Scanlon said. “Cormac was mad to get back in so we got him on for extra-time. We threw caution to the wind at that stage.

"The (Mid Kerry) goal was a sucker-punch just before half time but we always felt that we have great grit and determination. Anybody in North Kerry has that in spades and we dug it out, and we felt even at half time of extra-time that the game was still there to be won, and there's still only a hair’s breadth between the two teams.

“Evan Boyle and Eddie Healy are Kerry minors and you expect them to stand up that little bit more, and in fairness to them, they both did, especially when the game was there to be won or lost. There are some quality players on both sides.

“All I can say it we’re glad that we’re still in at and we’re both back at it again here next Monday night. Basically the players just need to get rest, we have a couple of injuries after that, so we just need to get all the bodies right, but that game was a great experience for them, and we’ll go again next week.

Had Mid Kerry won this game there is little doubt Darragh O’Connor would have taken the man of the match award home to Beaufort. He kicked five excellent points from play in the first half, and while his accuracy dipped in the second half, he was always Mid Kerry’s most creative forward. In extra-time he scored two more points from play, and also crashed home his team’s second goal, which helped Mid Kerry to a 2-12 to 1-12 lead at half time of extra-time.

“Darragh O’Connor is the type of player who could be out of a game for 10 or 15 minutes but he still has the confidence in the locker to find a score like he did for that goal,” the Mid Kerry manager said.

"We went three up at one stage but they got three on the trot so that was a bit disappointing for us but you have to praise North Kerry for their character in coming back like they did. I think both teams have a lot to work on especially the mistakes that were made and that something we definitely want to iron out for next week.

"It would have been a tough one for either side to lose and I think a draw was a fair result overall. I said after the semi-final win over South Kerry that these guys are characters and I felt they showed that in the second period of extra-time when we were a man down for so long. Sometimes you can only focus on surviving in those situations, which I felt we did, so it is good to get another chance again. We will have to assess Dara Hogan now before the replay as it looks like he has picked up an injury. We will get it checked during the week.”

The week gives Cormac Dillon precious time to recover more, while North Kerry’s centre back Eddie Healy also finished the game hobbling with a leg injury, so Scanlon will certainly need to get those players fit and ready to go again on Monday.

On the evidence of this drawn match there is, to quote Scanlon, only a hair’s breadth between the two teams, so the replay and end result will come down to which team can best correct those unforced errors and bring their shooting boots next Monday.