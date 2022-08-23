Kerry

North and Mid Kerry managers Scanlon and Moriarty happy enough to get a second chance at minor final

Brian Scanlon and Cathal Moriarty pleased to be able to send their teams back to Austin Stack Park next Monday for county minor final replay

Close

North Kerry's goal scorer Jerh Brosnan burst through two Mid Kerry opponents during the County Minor Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Usually after an epic extra-time drawn match, such as Monday evening’s county minor football final, one team and manager is disappointed not to have won the game, and the other crowd have a sense of relief that they have just lived to fight another day. So which side did North Kerry manager Brian Scanlon feel he fitted into to?

"I said with a few minutes to go I said I would take a draw right now, so I am happy to get the draw to be honest,” was the Listowel man’s assessment of a rollercoaster final, that had North Kerry corner forward Oisin Healy come to his team’s rescue twice to kick equalising frees to first of all send the game to extra-time and then to a replay next week.

