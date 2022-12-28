Noel O’Sullivan wins British Rally Championship

Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan was crowned British Rally Champion after guiding Welsh driver Osian Pryce to victory in the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire. The rally victory secured the title with one round to spare.

After taking the lead in the opening Dalby test under the cover of darkness on Friday night, Pryce and O’Sullivan were never headed. Despite having the weight of a title tilt on their shoulders, they brushed it aside with aplomb, winning four of the six stages to return to the Filey seafront finish to add their name to the coveted BRC trophy, joining the likes of Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen, Stig Blomqvist and Hannu Mikkola.

O’Sullivan from Muckross, grew up in a rally house, his father Noel Sr has been driving rally cars for nearly 40 years.

“I have no words, this is a very special win, so many people to thank,” he said at the event finish.

“My first memory of the British Rally Championship, when I was 12, and watching it Sky Sports after school. Never did I think back then that I would win that very championship.”

Their chief opposition in both the title race and rally came from the all-Irish crew of West Cork’s Keith Cronin and Killarney’s Mikie Galvin.

Cronin made a comeback to the British Championship tour in a quest for a record-equalling fifth title. Galvin was chasing his second having partnered Cronin to his fourth title in 2017.

They were unable to challenge for the lead over the event’s 60 competitive kilometres and eventually finished second.

Being seven points off the championship lead going into the event, they had to win in Yorkshire to bring the title battle to the final round next month.

Although defeated, Cronin was first to praise his year-long rivals.

“Osian and Noel have been outstanding all year, they thoroughly deserve their British Championship. It has been a pleasure to compete against them, we had good craic with them on the rallies, it was like a group of friends meeting up really,” said Killarney and District Motor Club member Cronin.

East Kerry start with intent while Joe O’Connor’s season ends with ACL injury

Eventual champions East Kerry put down a real marker as the County Senior Football Championship got underway on the second weekend of September with eight first round games in the new competition format comprising four groups of four teams in each.

A talent-heavy East Kerry team - who were without David Clifford - were comfortable 2-20 to 1-11 winners in Group 2 against Kerins O’Rahillys, with Ruairi Murphy scoring 1-5 and James O’Donoghue getting 1-4 for the divisional team.

Defending champions Austin Stacks were first in action on the opening weekend, and while they eventually came through on the right side of a 0-14 to 1-8 derby win over Tralee neighbours Na Gaeil, it was a bittersweet win for the Rockies.

Their midfielder – and Kerry captain – Joe O’Connor had gone off injured in the first half of that Friday night Group 3 game, and on Monday O’Connor’s and Stacks’ worst fears were realised with confirmation of a season-ending ACL injury.

Elsewhere, there were opening weekend wins for Dr Crokes and Kenmare Shamrocks in Group 1, Dingle in Group 2, Mid Kerry in Group 3, and Feale Rangers in Group 4, the same group that saw South Kerry and Templenoe play out a draw.

Round 2 saw seven teams secure their place in the quarter-finals, rendering all but one third round group game a dead rubber, except to determine which team topped their group and which went through as runner-up.

Dr Crokes and Kenmare won again in Group 1 to qualify, while East Kerry and Dingle made it two wins each from two games to advance to the quarter-finals. In Group 3 defending champions Stacks were joined by Mid Kerry in the last eight.

In Group 4 Feale Rangers became the seventh team to book their quarter-final spot after just two games, after they beat South Kerry. Templenoe beat St Brendans to put themselves in pole position to join Feale Rangers, and they did after the third round of games... but only just. At home to Feale Rangers, Templenoe if they won they were through... but they lost. South Kerry were expected to win at home against St Brendans... but they drew.

A win – even by one point – would have put South Kerry through on a better scoring difference than Templenoe, who had faltered to a seven-point loss at home to Feale Rangers, who were, without question the break-out side of the group phase.

It all boiled down to Dr Crokes, East Kerry, Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers topping their groups, with Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle, Austin Stacks and Templenoe coming in behind them as group runners-up.

The quarter-finals draw pitted Dr Crokes against Dingle, East Kerry against Kenmare Shamrocks, Mid Kerry against Templenoe, and Feale Rangers against champions Austin Stacks.

Sidelines

Highly talented Kerry FC player Daniel Okwute signed for English League Two side Stockport County. After excelling for the Kerry Under-17 and 19 teams his talent was spotted by cross-channel scouts, and after a trial with Stockport County Daniel signed on the dotted line with the club.

Luca Leahy O’Brien from the Star of the Laune AC competed in the Para Olympics in Templemore, coming away with two new PBs and three gold medals in the 100m, discus and javelin, while also winning two silver medals in 60m and shot putt.

Paul Nagle made his 100th start in the World Rally Championship when competing in the Acropolis Rally in Greece in September. Nagle made his WRC debut on the 2004 Rally de Espana Catalunya sitting beside his friend and neighbour Donie O’Sullivan. Since then Nagle won five rounds of the World Rally Championship, stood on the podium 18 times and is officially the fastest-ever co-driver over any given special stage in the WRC.

Brendan Hennessy, one of the greatest hurlers of his generation, died in the USA. A member of a renowned Ballyduff hurling family, Brendan and his late brother, Mick, starred at midfield in a famous New York victory over All-Ireland champions, Wexford, in the final of the St Brendan’s Cup at Croke Park in 1958. Brendan won a Harty Cup medal with St Flannans in 1957.

In 1956, he won a Munster junior hurling championship medal with a Kerry team deemed very unlucky not to have won the All-Ireland title. He won county SHC titles with Ballyduff in 1955 and 1957 before moving to New York in 1958 where he played football and hurling for 16 years. In 2003 the Munster GAA Council honoured him with a Hall of Fame award.

Golfers Jack Buckley and Donie MacSweeney won the 2022 Audi Ireland quattro Cup on their home course, Mahony’s Point, in Killarney, earning the right to represent Ireland at the 32nd Audi quattro Cup World final at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the host course of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Listowel jockey Brendan Lyons enjoyed his first winner in the saddle, and fittingly the victory came in his home town on day two of the Listowel Harvest Festival. Riding for the first time at his home track Lyons piloted the Eoin McCarthy trained Well Funded (9/2) in The Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles.

Crotta O’Neills won the County U-21 Hurling Championship title with a 1-21 to 0-18 win over Abbeydorney. Crotta captain Declan O’Donoghue goaled after just 16 seconds, but his team trailed at half time, 0-14 to 1-9. It all changed in the second half; Crotta outscored their opponent eight points to one at one period, and won the second half 12 points to four to clinch the win and the title.

In the county junior football cups Dr Crokes beat Glenflesk in the Molyneaux Cup final; Killarney Legion overcame Fossa to claim the McElligott Cup title; Firies were big winners over neighbours Listry in the Cahill Cup final; and in the Kerry Cup final Cordal had 11 points to spare over Clounmacon.

The winner’s purse of €125,000 eluded both Kerry runners in the final of the Boylesports Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park, but Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn was only half a length behind the winner, the Jennifer O’Donnell-trained Born Warrior, and there was a very nice consolation prize of €25,000 for that.

Born Warrior, an 11/2 shot and a son of Ballymac Best, brought his brilliant early pace into play from trap 5 and opened up a lead which Ballymac Finn (4/1) valiantly tried to pull back.

The 7/4 favourite, Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am, enjoyed no luck in running and finished fourth for a consolation prize of €7,500 for the Beaufort owner.

Dominic Lynch and Jack O’Shea won the All Ireland Over-35 60x30 Softball Doubles title in Broadford in the All-Ireland Over-35 60x30 Softball Doubles final.

Killorglin rower Zoe Hyde teamed up with Sanita Puspure to win bronze medals after finishing third in the Women’s Double Sculls Final A, in a time of 06:52.81, at the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Racice in Czech Republic.