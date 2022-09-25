No wins in 2022, but O’Sullivan happy with West Kerry players’ buy-in

It was a winless County Championship campaign for West Kerry in 2022, and a nine-point defeat to Na Gaeil, also without a win coming into the last round, might not look like the most glorious of ways to finish out the competition for the divisional team.

Manager Damien O’Sullivan, however, said the campaign was not without its positives for West Kerry, and he praised his players for their commitment to the division’s cause this year.

“The biggest thing for us is that we got good buy-in from the players,” he said. “We got a good panel together, and a good turnout for our training sessions, even though we’re obviously disappointed not to get a victory.”

Word that West Kerry had made multiple changes from their named starting line-up arrived to the media shortly before throw-in, but O’Sullivan told The Kerryman that anyone who was unavailable had genuine reasons for not starting.

There had also been rumours prior to the last round of fixtures that some divisional sides would field teams dominated by clubs still involved in Club Championship action and keen to get competitive game time ahead of those campaigns resuming. An Ghaeltacht are still in the running for the Intermediate title, but of the 20 men who played for West Kerry at some point on Saturday, 11 came from the division’s three Junior clubs: Annascaul (6), Castlegregory (3), and Lios Póil (2). O’Sullivan said there was never any question of picking a team based on anything other than merit.

While he was pleased his outfit were guaranteed a minimum of three Championship games due to the competition’s use of a round-robin format in 2022, he does feel some minor tweaks need to be made to the structure in 2023 to lessen the number of dead-rubber games over the last round of group-stage fixtures.

“One change I’d make is that I think we should have played Na Gaeil last week, and there would have been no dead-rubber today,” he said. “So even if we had lost to Na Gaeil last week, our last match would have been against a team going for a quarter-final place.

“The [first-round] losers should play the losers in the second round of group games, and the winners play the winners in the second round, in my opinion anyway.”