Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No wins in 2022, but O’Sullivan happy with West Kerry players’ buy-in

Stock image by Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stock image by Sportsfile

Stock image by Sportsfile

Stock image by Sportsfile

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

It was a winless County Championship campaign for West Kerry in 2022, and a nine-point defeat to Na Gaeil, also without a win coming into the last round, might not look like the most glorious of ways to finish out the competition for the divisional team.

Manager Damien O’Sullivan, however, said the campaign was not without its positives for West Kerry, and he praised his players for their commitment to the division’s cause this year.

Privacy