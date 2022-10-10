No complaints from Kenmare boss Tuohy but he says heavy fixtures schedule is particularly hard on club teams

Kenmare Shamrocks were a little unlucky in the County Senior Club Championship this year, a couple of narrow losses consigning them to a relegation play-off against Austin Stacks – to be played next Sunday week. The Shamrocks might regard themselves unlucky last Sunday too, the width of a post denying them an equalising goal deep in additional time at the end of the second half that would probably have sent them into extra-time against an East Kerry team Kenmare had matched for most of the way through their county SFC quarter-final.

Still, manager Jackie Tuohy certainly wasn't going to complain at the fate his side were dealt, especially not after they put up a great performance and put the hot favourites to the pin of their collar.

“We're disappointed of course, you'd have to be, but we couldn't be prouder of the lads. Every one of them gave everything they had today. We were fairly pleased with our match-ups, the most of them worked out well for us. I have to single out Dara O'Shea in particular; we knew how much damage Paudie Clifford can do and I thought Dara did really well on him,” Tuohy said.

The quarter-final, played in dreadful conditions in Fitzgerald Stadium, was a tight battle all through. Entering the dying minutes Kenmare were just one point behind, but two points by David Clifford – and that late chance that came off the post – saw East Kerry over the finish line.

“We were very happy with our first half display overall, maybe we left a few too many scoring chances behind us at that stage [Kenmare had six wides in the first half] but we were playing good football. I thought we did okay in the second half as well,” Tuohy said, before adding: “You couldn't stop those points by David Clifford. In fairness, he's the best footballer in the entire country, and he showed it today.

"Even near the finish we had a couple of chances, we had one ball come off the outside of the post and I thought that maybe Seán (O'Shea) might have had a penalty shout, I thought he was pulled back entering the square. But look, that's not complaining, those are the breaks in football and that's how it goes. East Kerry won fair and square and we wish them luck going forward.

“It's hard for a club side up against a divisional team. Given the heavy playing schedule these days, I think that long-term Kerry might have to look at an all-club championship and an all-division championship. When you look at the amount of games that the likes of Seán O'Shea or David Clifford have played already this year, that's hard going for amateur players. But look, that had no bearing on today's game.”

It has certainly been a feature this year that clubs aren't getting a lot of time to rest on their laurels or drown their sorrows, and that's certainly true of Kenmare Shamrocks. Two of the teams that reached the County Championship quarter-finals, Kenmare Shamrocks and 2021 county champions Austin Stacks, will be facing each other in a relegation play-off with their senior status on the line in two weeks.

“We'll have to pick the lads up now and prepare for that relegation game,” Tuohy said. “Look, there's no reason for any of the lads to drop their heads. They are a great bunch and they did the club proud out there today. Thankfully we didn't pick up any injuries. Shane O'Sullivan was carrying a bit of a knock into the game and that was a bit of a concern, but he got 55 minutes and played well out there, so that's a good sign. We'll dust ourselves off and get ready to go again.”