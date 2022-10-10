Kerry

No complaints from Kenmare boss Tuohy but he says heavy fixtures schedule is particularly hard on club teams

Sean O&rsquo;Shea of Kenmare Shamrocks gets pinned down under Paul Murphy of East Kerry during the County SFC quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Jimmy Darcy

Kenmare Shamrocks were a little unlucky in the County Senior Club Championship this year, a couple of narrow losses consigning them to a relegation play-off against Austin Stacks – to be played next Sunday week. The Shamrocks might regard themselves unlucky last Sunday too, the width of a post denying them an equalising goal deep in additional time at the end of the second half that would probably have sent them into extra-time against an East Kerry team Kenmare had matched for most of the way through their county SFC quarter-final.

Still, manager Jackie Tuohy certainly wasn't going to complain at the fate his side were dealt, especially not after they put up a great performance and put the hot favourites to the pin of their collar.

