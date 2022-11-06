Nine-point David Clifford haul delivers Fossa final berth at battling Ardfert’s expense

David Cliiford in action for Fossa against Ardfert during the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi Final in Castleisland Desmomds GAA on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY PREMIER JFC SEMI-FINAL

Fossa 0-14

Ardfert 1-10

They came in their droves from the four corners of Ireland to see the Clifford brothers in action and they didn’t disappoint as the two All Stars finished with eleven points between them to propel Fossa in the Junior Premier final in a game that was played in atrocious conditions in Castleisland.

Ardfert will look back at the game with a sense of regret as they certainly had the chances to win the game, but when you kick 13 wides you’ll rarely win a contest as tight as this one proved to be.

Plus, you had David Clifford continuing to display his genius on a day fit only for the indoors as he stroked over nine superb points, two from play, a ’45, and six free kicks as once again he made football look like a very easy game.

His older brother Paudie was brilliant also and was at the heart of nearly every good move that the winners had. The siblings combined very well with each other and with a very effective supporting cast in the likes of Ruarí Doyle, Matt Rennie, Eoin Talbot and Emmett O’Shea, the Killarney outfit just about deserved their victory.

The wind howled into the Limerick Road end of the Castleisland pitch in the first half and with the rain yet to make an appearance Fossa took advantage of the elements to race into a 0-5 to no score lead after 12 minutes, with Tadgh O’Shea getting the ball rolling in the first minute followed by David Clifford showing he’s excellent off the ground as well as the hand with a beautifully struck ’45, Ruarí Doyle from play, and a David Clifford brace from a free and from play.

Ardfert who were guilty in the early stages of taking too many wrong options finally got off the mark in the 17th minute when Nathan O’Driscoll slotted a beautiful free kick but a Fossa break away a minute later saw Paudie Clifford feed David for another lovely score.

Paudie Clifford then audaciously attempted to lob Nicky O’Sullivan when taking a point was an easier option, but O’Sullivan just about got his palm to the ball. Next, it was Ardfert’s turn to attack and Nathan O’Driscoll with a free kick brought them back to within four points , 0-6 to 0-2 with 25 minutes gone.

Ardfert were growing into the game and starting to ask questions of Fossa as the likes of Robert Monahan, Eoghan McElligott and Daithí Griffin burst into action. They kicked a couple of stinky wides, however, but then came the break that they craved.

Trevor Wallace broke away from his full back duties and as he laid off to Michael Leane, the Kerry hurler was unceremoniously hauled to the ground for a penalty. Daithí Griffin stepped up to stroke the penalty low, hard, and through a gap in the net to bring the north Kerry side to within a single point of their opponents.

Fossa responded well and hit three scores from Paudie and David Clifford (two frees), with a Nathan O’Driscoll free for Ardfert sandwiched in between to leave the half-time score 0-9 to 1-3 in Fossa’s favour.

Ardfert had the advantage of the gale in the second half but as torrential rain also made a very unwelcome appearance Fossa had pushed 0-11 to 1-5 ahead by the 41st minute as both sides tried manfully to cope with the awful conditions. Indeed, we had to wait another seven minutes for the next score when Emmet O’Shea obliged to push Fossa 0-12 to 1-5 ahead.

It was from here on that Ardfert showed their legendary championship pedigree as they attacked Fossa with all their might. Robert Monahan scored an inspirational point in the 49th minute and two minutes later Daithí Griffin brought it to a two point game.

David Clifford replied for Fossa with a free from an acute angle but Ardfert, urged on by their passionate support, went at the Fossa rearguard in waves and Bobby O’Regan and Nathan O’Driscoll scored a couple of brilliant points to bring them to within a single point, 1-9 to 0-13, with 60 minutes played.

The big problem for Ardfert was that although they were enjoying the lions share of possession they kicked a couple bad wides, and David Clifford took full advantage when he pointed another free after a foul on Paudie.

Daithí Griffin kicked over a free in the 64th minute and although Ardfert won the resulting kick out, the Fossa defence stood firm and won the ball back to clear the danger. The final whistle arrived shortly afterwards, and a relieved Fossa took the win, and now have a final against Listry to look forward to.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan; Kevin McCarthy, Fintan Coffey, Bryan Myers; Dan O’Keeffe, Paudie Clifford (0-2), Ruairi Doyle (0-1); Eoin Talbot, Paddy Sheehan; Harry Buckley, Matt Rennie, Harry Kelly; Tadhg O’Shea (0-1), David Clifford (0-9, 1x’45, 6f), Emmet O’Shea(0-1). Subs: Rian Colleran for T O’Shea 45, Darren Ryan for H Kelly 57, Anthony Wharton for D O’Keeffe 57

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan; Fiachra Ennis, Trevor Wallace, Dara Kearney; Michael Leane, Stephen Leen, Darragh Courtney,; Eoghan McElligott (0-1), Robert Monahan (0-2); Nathan O’Driscoll (0-4, 3f), Bobby O’Regan (0-1), Jordan Brick; Earnan Ferris, Daithi Griffin (1-2, 1 goal pen, 1f), John Egan. Subs: Sean Brosnan for J Brick H/T

REFEFEE: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)