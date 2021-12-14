Nine new faces on Kerry squad as Jack O’Connor prepares for 2022

Former Aussie Rules player Stefan Okunbor and this year’s county championship top scorer Jack Savage are among a plethora of new faces called up by manager Jack O’Connor into the Kerry senior football training panel for the 2022 season.

Na Gaeil’s versatile 23-year-old, recently returned from a three-year Covid and injury-plagued stint with the Geelong Lions, is a former All-Ireland minor winner and Munster under-20 footballer-of-the-year.

He is currently preparing for his club’s provincial intermediate semi-final with Drom & Inch of Tipperary this Sunday.

His club colleague, Andrew Barry (24), who lined out at centre-back in the Kingdom’s minor triumphs of 2014 and 2015, and made a couple of National League appearances under Éamonn Fitzmaurice in 2018, has been recalled to the squad, as has 26-year-old Savage, who notched 1-25 for Kerins O’Rahillys in their ultimately unsuccessful bid for Bishop Moynihan Cup glory.

The Strand Road playmaker was corner-forward on the Kerry team that defeated Dublin in the 2017 National League (Division 1) decider, while he also made four substitute outings in the championship that season, including in the drawn and replayed All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

Austin Stacks, fresh from claiming their 13th county title and ahead of a Munster senior semi-final against Newcastle West on Sunday, have received recognition for their achievement with the inclusion of three of their squad – full-back Dylan Casey, corner-back Jack O’Shea and midfielder Greg Horan, joining teammate Joseph O’Connor, who was part of Peter Keane’s plans this year.

21-year-old captain Casey is a former minor and under-20, and has been producing some stand-out performances.

Horan (26) also wore the green and gold jersey at underage levels and came off the bench on one occasion for the seniors in the National League in 2018.

O’Shea (24), meanwhile, has been an inspirational figure in his side’s march to championship glory.

Dr Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy is also back in the fold. Currently on the injured list after having to be replaced in the county semi-final defeat to the Strand Road side, the 28-year-old was first choice Kerry net-minder for a period in 2018, with his last game between the sticks coming in that year’s opening Super 8s defeat to Galway at Croke Park.

Elsewhere, two important members of the East Kerry team that put together back-to-back county titles in 2019 and 2020 have been promoted.

Both in their mid-20s, Spa defender Dan O’Donoghue was corner-back on the All-Ireland minor-winning team of 2014, while Glenflesk forward Darragh Roche previously lined out for the under-21 and junior sides.

Meanwhile, The Kerryman understands that Jack Sherwood has decided to follow Tommy Walsh into inter-county retirement. The 30-year-old from Firies made his senior league and championship debuts in 2013 and his last appearance was in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.

Although the McGrath Cup fixtures have not yet been officially announced by the Munster Council, Kerry are likely to be entertaining Limerick on Wednesday, January 5, followed by an away game against Tipperary seven days later.

The final of the competition is expected to be played on the weekend of January 15 and 16.