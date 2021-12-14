Kerry

Nine new faces on Kerry squad as Jack O’Connor prepares for 2022

Okunbor the stand-out name as new management shakes up the Kerry squad with some exciting fresh talent

Former Kerry minor and Under 20, and Aussie Rules footballer Stefan Okunbor has earned a recall to the Kerry panel off the back of a series of encouraging performances with his club Na Gaeil and St Brendans (pictured) since his return from Down Under Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile Expand

John O'Dowd

Former Aussie Rules player Stefan Okunbor and this year’s county championship top scorer Jack Savage are among a plethora of new faces called up by manager Jack O’Connor into the Kerry senior football training panel for the 2022 season.

Na Gaeil’s versatile 23-year-old, recently returned from a three-year Covid and injury-plagued stint with the Geelong Lions, is a former All-Ireland minor winner and Munster under-20 footballer-of-the-year.

