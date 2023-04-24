Nine Kerry footballers named on LGFA Division One Team of the League

Nine Kerry footballers have been named on the NFL Division One Team of the League

Kerry dominate the Division One Ladies Team of the National Football Leagues with nine players selected. The team was selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee, and unsurprisingly the recently crowned champions make up the majority of the Division One team following their League final win over Galway.

The nine Kerry players honoured are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, defenders Kayleigh Cronin, who was Player of the Match in the Final victory over Galway, Aishling O’Connell and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, captain Síofra O’Shea and leading scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Runners-up Galway have four players on the Team of the League, with their captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly acknowledged for their efforts throughout the campaign.

The Division One team is completed by Waterford’s Megan Dunford and Cork’s Eimear Kiely.

In Division 2, champions Armagh lead the way, with eight players selected. Runners-up Laois are represented by four players, Tipperary have two players on the team, while Westmeath complete the team.

On the Division 3 team, champions Kildare have five players named, runners-up Clare follow four players, there are two players each from Down and Wexford, while players from Sligo and Louth are also recognised.

The Division 4 team is made up of seven players from champions Antrim, five from runners-up Leitrim, two from Fermanagh and one from Limerick.

All the winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday May 5.



Division One Team of the National Football League

Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry)

Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway)

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

Megan Dunford (Waterford)

Aishling O'Connell (Kerry)

Nicola Ward (Galway)

Cáit Lynch (Kerry)

Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry)

Ailbhe Davoren (Galway)

Niamh Carmody (Kerry)

Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry)

Olivia Divilly (Galway)

Síofra O'Shea (Kerry)

Eimear Kiely (Cork)

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)