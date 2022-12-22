New MTU Kerry football manager Brian Scanlon is on a learning curve ahead of the Sigerson Cup

In a season of almost unprecedented success for Kerry teams, one of the genuine hard luck stories was MTU Kerry’s progression in the Sigerson Cup. Under the management of Aidan O’Mahony, January and February was an exciting time for Third-Level football in the Kingdom.

With three successive home victories under the belt, against the might of UCD, MTU Cork and Maynooth University, the Tralee side were pipped in a dramatic semi-final in Rathkeale by NUIG, 0-18 to 0-15. With their conquerors going on to lift the coveted title, it was certainly a case of what-might-have-been for MTU Kerry.

But the clock keeps winding, and having lost several members of that star-studded line-up, the Kerry outfit are, more than likely, facing into a period of transition in the upcoming seasons, with last week’s draw pitting MTU Kerry against ATU Sligo in the opening round of the 2023 competition, which is scheduled for January 10. Interesting times ahead, for new manager Brian Scanlon.

“There is certainly a transition, we’re at that stage. I understand and appreciate that you can have a bunch of players who are with you for a number of years, but the reality is that several key players are now gone from that team from earlier in the year. Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage, Mike Breen, Fionan Mackessy, Mark O’Shea, young men who have spent their time in the college,” he said.

“You’re now probably in the beginning of a new phase of players, who are coming in and bedding into a team. We’ve seen once we’ve started training and getting the ball rolling, this is the beginning of something new. That in itself brings a new set of challenges, and maybe re-defining our expectations for 2023.”

With the local club season only reaching a conclusion on Sunday with the O’Donoghue Cup final between Dr Crokes and Spa, it hasn’t been easy for Scanlon and his backroom team of Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahillys), Stevie Denihan (Tarbert), Sean Og O Ciardubhain (Cordal) and Listowel-based GP and Tyrone native Paul McKernan, to begin their preparations in earnest for what is to come next month.

“Because we’re obviously looking at this from a Kerry point of view, we probably forget how long the club season is for a lot of players. I accept that we now have a split season, the O’Donoghue Cup final was just on at the weekend, the North Kerry championship has just finished, West Kerry championship, etcetra, we have a lot of fellas still playing and actively involved with their clubs.

“That’s their priority, and that should be their priority. It certainly impacts on our ability to train collectively, and we had a lot of players involved in the county senior championship right up to the last day of that championship, with Mid Kerry and East Kerry.

“Having said that, we have a good group of players who have been working away behind the scenes. We’ve played our three games in the Higher Education League, but when you’re not training, or playing those games, with your full hand, it certainly brings challenges.”

The fact that the Sigerson Cup appears on the horizon so early in the new year, smack bang in the middle of the inter-county pre-season tournaments, and the Allianz League build-up, never mind those players who are preparing for All-Ireland club semi-finals, is undoubtedly problematic, but Scanlon is pragmatic enough to understand that he just has to get on with it.

“The standard is extremely high in the Sigerson Cup. The calibre of some of the players is exceptional, and their desire to win is really strong. It is a very, very significantly important competition, and it’s one where players only have a finite amount of time to play in. As to whether it can be re-jigged, I don’t know,” he added.

“The calendar, as everybody in the GAA appreciates, is really, really tight. Ideally, you would like to spread it out over a little bit more time, but it’s just one of those challenges. And it’s probably falling on a similar small group of players who are trying to play Sigerson, county championship, inter-county football, and also do their best for their clubs. It is what it is.”

The Listowel Emmets clubman, fresh from masterminding the North Kerry minors to a potentially transformative county title for the game in the region, is developing and enhancing his touchline skills with every different journey. Experiencing the Sigerson Cup is the next step on that upward trajectory for the former All-Ireland Under-21-winning captain.

“I suppose every one of these different managerial experiences is a journey in itself. When you’re finished playing, the next best thing to be involved in is coaching and management, so you get stuck into that. I find myself being offered these positions, and I take them on, and from time to time, they can be bigger than what you initially thought.

“The thing I’ve learned most, realistically, is that it is just about engaging with people. You’re trying to have as many conversations with guys as individuals, and then trying to get them to buy into something collectively. Maybe there’s a perception out there that a lot of your time is spent on tactics and analysing the opposition, and that, of course, is part of the role, but you spend an awful lot of time just talking to people.

“When you’re a player, you’re very focused on yourself initially, and then on the team. When you’re a manager, you’re trying to focus on the team, but you’re actually working backwards, and you find out that you’re spending a lot of time with players individually. That’s been a big learning curve for me, I’ll be honest with you.”

Scanlon is bound to learn even more by the time January comes around. Yet, despite the loss of so many 2022 talismanic figures, having been brought into the fold by the wise head that is Kerry selector, and MTU GAA Development Officer, Mike Quirke, the Emmets’ man will leave no stone unturned in getting the best possible performances out of this new group of players.

Stalwarts do remain like Tony Brosnan, Darragh Lyne, Evan Looney and Michael Potts, among others, with promising young talent like Keel’s Keith Evans and Kenmare Shamrocks’ Tommy Cronin eager to test their own development at the highest level of colleges’ and university football. Going on a similar run to last season won’t be the be-all and end-all, but being seriously competitive certainly will be.

“It’s a challenge for the players, it’s a challenge for us in management, but it’s a great position to be in. It’s a big challenge for MTU Kerry, just with the numbers that are available within the college. We are a relatively small college in comparison to many of the universities that exist, but the desire is very strong.

“We have a core group of players who are very committed, who will absolutely represent themselves, their clubs, and the college, with absolute, 100 per cent conviction. I’m looking forward to the challenge, but certainly not under-estimating the size of that challenge.”