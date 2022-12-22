Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New MTU Kerry football manager Brian Scanlon is on a learning curve ahead of the Sigerson Cup

Tony Brosnan, Darragh Lyne, Evan Looney and Michael Potts will play with MTU Kerry in 2023 but Jack Savage, Dara Moynihan and Mike Breen, who helped the Tralee university to the Sigerson Cup semi-final in 2022, won’t be available to new manager Brian Scanlon

MTU Kerry senior football team manager Brian Scanlon Expand

Close

MTU Kerry senior football team manager Brian Scanlon

MTU Kerry senior football team manager Brian Scanlon

MTU Kerry senior football team manager Brian Scanlon

kerryman

John O'Dowd

In a season of almost unprecedented success for Kerry teams, one of the genuine hard luck stories was MTU Kerry’s progression in the Sigerson Cup. Under the management of Aidan O’Mahony, January and February was an exciting time for Third-Level football in the Kingdom.

With three successive home victories under the belt, against the might of UCD, MTU Cork and Maynooth University, the Tralee side were pipped in a dramatic semi-final in Rathkeale by NUIG, 0-18 to 0-15. With their conquerors going on to lift the coveted title, it was certainly a case of what-might-have-been for MTU Kerry.

Privacy