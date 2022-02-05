Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New Kerry hurling boss Molumphy hails his squad’s total commitment

'You know that every guy, to your left and right, will give 110 per cent for you’

Stephen Molumphy, Kerry Senior Hurling manager, pictured in Austin Stack Park. The new Kerry boss leads his men into National League action for the first time this weekend away to Westmeath Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Stephen Molumphy, Kerry Senior Hurling manager, pictured in Austin Stack Park. The new Kerry boss leads his men into National League action for the first time this weekend away to Westmeath Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Stephen Molumphy, Kerry Senior Hurling manager, pictured in Austin Stack Park. The new Kerry boss leads his men into National League action for the first time this weekend away to Westmeath Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Stephen Molumphy, Kerry Senior Hurling manager, pictured in Austin Stack Park. The new Kerry boss leads his men into National League action for the first time this weekend away to Westmeath Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

John O'Dowd

When Stephen Molumphy speaks about one of his Kerry squad going through the pain barrier and battling on through injury for the good of the green and gold jersey, it is like a proud father beaming at the strength and conviction of his own son in a time of adversity.

Total commitment, a willingness to go over and beyond the call of duty, and a desire to stand toe-to-toe with your team-mates, no matter what the circumstances, are what makes the new Kingdom senior hurling manager tick. There are no half-measures with the Waterford man.

Privacy