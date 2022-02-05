New Kerry hurling boss Molumphy hails his squad’s total commitment

When Stephen Molumphy speaks about one of his Kerry squad going through the pain barrier and battling on through injury for the good of the green and gold jersey, it is like a proud father beaming at the strength and conviction of his own son in a time of adversity.

Total commitment, a willingness to go over and beyond the call of duty, and a desire to stand toe-to-toe with your team-mates, no matter what the circumstances, are what makes the new Kingdom senior hurling manager tick. There are no half-measures with the Waterford man.

As he prepares for his opening Allianz League Division 2A encounter, a difficult away trip to Joe McDonagh Cup champions, Westmeath, on Sunday in Mullingar (12.30pm), Molumphy has been heartened by the response of his players to the new regime.

“We played Cork in a challenge, and Brian Lonergan got his fingers broken on a Tuesday night, and we had training two nights later, and there he was out running around, doing the hurling, but with broken fingers, hand-passing the ball off,” he said.

“Small things like that, when you see Brian Lonergan doing that, they are the kind of guys you want. Putting themselves forward, putting the training forward, being there for the team. That ethos is what you want out there.

“The Tralee Parnells guys won the Under 20 county final on a Saturday evening, and the following morning we were out in Ballyheigue, we had training first, and we had running on the beach, but the lads were all there – Cathal Dunne, Tadhg Brick, Luke Barrett and Brian Lonergan again.

“When you bring in young fellas like that, and they are there doing that, it just sets the tone. And for everyone coming onto it that’s there already, it re-affirms what you want.

"You know that every guy, to your left and right, will give 110 per cent for you on the pitch, and then we take him off, and the next guy will go on.”

Like all counties over the Christmas and New Year period, it was very difficult for Kerry to get all their players together, with the Omicron wave of Covid-19 hitting squads hard, though Molumphy feels his side are in a decent place after the Munster Cup matches with Tipperary and Limerick.

“We didn’t have any cases until about a week before Christmas. My wife even said it to me, how lucky we were.

"Then, within 24 hours, we lost ten guys for a challenge game against Waterford. At any stage though, you’re going to have guys down, and no matter what way it is, you put out the best that you have in the county.

“I think about 25 per cent of the panel is new, which is a huge change-over from last year. There are a lot of guys we got rid of, and a lot of guys brought in. Even for the games, we found that we were struggling with numbers.

“I think we played the Tipp Under 20s with 17 players, and we were lucky to have that. And we played Waterford down below with 16 players.

"Even Fionán O’Sullivan got injured that day, and we had to use him. We were thinking of calling those games off, but we needed to play, and while they were tough games, it was great afterwards to know what we know, and see how players reacted.

“To be honest, we had to just push on through Covid and had to keep going, training-wise. Some days in training, we had 13 guys at the start. Now it’s great when you go out and you’re at 30, which is a fantastic way to come through it all.”

While Kerry sent some slight tremors around the hurling world with their scalp of Tipperary in Tralee, there was somewhat of a, probably expected, reality check against the All-Ireland champions at the Gaelic Grounds next time out. Molumphy and his selectors learned a lot that afternoon.

“We spent time in the dressing-room afterwards, and we do a de-brief after every match, and if we had played Limerick again, the lads would be a lot more confident.

“We were playing the All-Ireland champions, it was a sell-out stadium, they went out with something to prove as it was their first day out, and they wanted to set a standard,” he explained.

“We didn’t play well, we did bits right, but we didn’t play well. We kind of lost the game-plan we had, now Limerick imposed their plan, as they do so often, but we did learn a lot.

"You always learn a lot more in defeat anyway. Confidence is the big thing, not to fear teams. Limerick are the best team around at the moment, but we picked up a lot of lessons that day.

“I didn’t like the score so much, I thought we could have done a lot more, we gave a lot of easy things away.

"After 13 minutes, we were down two points and, then in the next five or six minutes, the floodgates opened, and we struggled to close that for a long time. They’re the games that we want anyway.”

Molumphy has set out his stall for Kerry to navigate their passage through to the league decider and, while that is his immediate goal over the next few months, he is also looking at the longer-term picture, and he appreciates that the players have work to do in the strength and conditioning stakes to be able to compete with the ‘big boys’ of the small ball game.

“When I came down, I couldn’t get over the stature of a lot of the Kerry players. You have a taller proportion of a team than I have seen in other counties, but it’s just the physicality, just not bulked up. So we have targeted that, but it takes time.

“We played the Kerry Under 20s just the other night, we’re going to link in with them a lot with John Hennessy, and we’re going to meet up with the Kerry Under 14s all the way up to the Under 17s.

"We needs guys going to the gym at 14, 15, knowing how to use weights correctly, getting a gym programme, and building from there.

“I think they have it in the footballers, you can see it in those lads going out, and we just need the same application put into the hurling.

"Once we just link in more with each other, and just get a routine, it will serve them well for the next couple of years.”

First things first though, and it’s Mullingar without the Kilmoyley contingent, who have their own date with destiny at Croke Park the day before.

With Westmeath having lifted another piece of silverware over the weekend, dispatching Carlow (1-14 to 0-12) in the Kehoe Cup Final, Molumphy understands the trickiness of the assignment.

“They are in a good place. Even last year, they played Liam MacCarthy, and playing in that competition brings you on. I was watching their game against Waterford and they were seven minutes away from knocking Waterford out.

"Okay, Waterford won by four or five points in the end, and next week Waterford knocked out Tipperary, and then Galway.

“But Westmeath are there or thereabouts. When you stay in that competition, the longer you stay in, the better you get.

"I definitely believe that, and that could have been a major upset last year, if they had just lasted another seven minutes.

"They are very strong, they are going in in a good position, and the Kehoe Cup match will set them up nicely.”

In a football-obsessed county like Kerry, the former Déise star understands that it’s no easy task to get significant numbers of supporters rolling in behind the hurlers.

But he was very encouraged by what he witnessed against Tipperary in the Munster Cup, and he is eager to see that maintained and even enhanced when Kildare visit Tralee in the second league game.

“What we would like to give the supporters is silverware, that’s always a way of garnering support. There is that cohort, you see them at the matches, they’re fantastic.

"When we beat Tipperary, it was great, and that last 20 minutes, when we started to wane and Tipperary brought it back to a point, it was the supporters there that day that pushed us on.

“Bringing down Kildare into our back-yard, that second game is a big game, we would like to target that to really show the Kerry people where we’re at, what we’re doing and, hopefully, the way we’re playing, showing that we’re progressing and getting better.”

Kildare can wait for another week though. Stephen Molumphy’s full focus is on Mullingar now and Westmeath this coming Sunday.

If the intensity, drive and dedication of the manager is matched by the Kingdom representatives out there on the pitch, then Kerry will certainly be there or thereabouts all season.