NATIONAL FOOTBAL LEAGUE AT HALF-TERM: Five positives for Kerry that have emerged

JOHN O’DOWD considers five positives for Kerry that have been highlighted through the first four games of their National Football League campaign...

DAN O’DONOGHUE LOOKS THE REAL DEAL

After lining out at right corner-back for six consecutive outings, it was significant that O’Donoghue was given a rest from the starting fifteen in Inniskeen. His performances have been so impressive since his overdue promotion to the senior ranks that it was probably a case of management saying to the Spa man that we have seen what we need to see up to now.

Not only has the two-time county championship winner added an extra physical edge to the Kingdom defence, but O’Donoghue is far more than just a stopper or an annoying presence for opposition forwards to have to deal with. Extremely comfortable on the ball, well able to surge forward and kick a score (as he showed against Donegal), to call him a revelation in the early days of 2022 is not hyperbole.

Obviously, the stiffer tests for O’Donoghue will come later in the year, as spring morphs into summer and the intensity levels go up a couple of notches, but at this moment in time, once he avoids a dip in form or an injury lay-off, the number two jersey is in safe hands, and it will definitely not be an easy task for anybody to dislodge the incumbent.

TADHG MORLEY RETURNS TO CENTRE STAGE

By his own admission, 2021 was a pretty miserable inter-county season for Tadhg Morley. Between niggling injury issues, red cards and black cards, the Templenoe man lost his starting place and just could not get it back, as the Kerry rearguard became a very settled sextet, with Mike Breen enjoying a very promising debut campaign at this level.

Heading into 2022, there is no doubt but that the new Kingdom management, led by Jack O’Connor, were looking for somebody to anchor the defence from the number six position. With Morley unavailable for the opening McGrath Cup game against Limerick, Beaufort man Breen got first dibs at centre-back, but has frustratingly been bedevilled by injury setbacks since.

From the moment that he took his place back in the starting line-up the following week against Tipperary in Templetuohy, Morley has performed superbly. Not alone has he steadfastly held the central zone of the Kerry defence, but he has also swept up for others with his excellent reading of the game and his intelligent positional sense. With competition for places in this sector at fever pitch, he won’t be resting on his laurels, but Morley has laid down a serious early-season marker.

DIARMUID O’CONNOR STEPS UP TO THE MARK

Even though Sean O’Shea, Adrian Spillane, with opening night assistance from Stefan Okunbor, had held the fort reasonably solidly in midfield for the first four competitive Kerry fixtures of 2022, there was a reason that O’Connor and his selectors instantly recalled the Na Gaeil pair of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor once their club odyssey had come to an end in the All-Ireland IFC semi-final.

Thrown in together for the visit of Dublin to Austin Stack Park, with the Kingdom coming off the back of a disappointing draw in Newbridge, the Tralee duo instantly had to roll up their sleeves and get on with things on a horribly wintry night. With O’Connor heading home that evening a recipient of the RTE man-of-the-match award, with able midfield assistance from his club mate, it was mission accomplished.

While the partnership had a more subdued outing against Donegal, they were back to their best in Inniskeen. O’Connor, by his own admission, is ready to drive into 2022 and become a much more influential and consistent presence for Kerry. His game-changing forward bursts are set to become an increasing part of the Kingdom’s attacking armoury, especially when the ground starts to harden out.

INTENSE BATTLE TO BE ROBIN TO CLIFFORD’S BATMAN

With Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford automatic selections in the Kerry attack, and management currently favouring the dual work-rate and dynamism approach in the wing-forward positions, as epitomised by the likes of Dara Moynihan and Adrian Spillane, there is a possibility that, depending on circumstances, there will, occasionally, be room for just one inside forward to dove-tail with David Clifford.

Will that man be Paul Geaney? Or Killian Spillane? Or Tony Brosnan? Of course, there will be days when two of them ride shotgun to the Fossa superstar but, no matter what way Kerry line out in the remaining league games against Mayo, Armagh and Tyrone, and in the championship, there is certain to be some intriguing battles fought out on the training field in the weeks and months to come.

The three afore-mentioned score-getters have all impressed this season when they have been given their opportunities. Geaney has attacked the year with serious gusto from the get-go, Spillane is hugely determined to finally nail down a starting spot, while Brosnan took his chance in great style with a three-point haul against Monaghan. Management must be enjoying the competition for places.

IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO MAKE THE 26, NEVER MIND THE 15

Of the Kerry squad that travelled to Monaghan last Sunday, there was a potential starting half-back line that was left at home – Paul Murphy, Mike Breen and Gavin White. When they are all available for selection again, it is inconceivable that they wouldn’t be part of the match-day panels, if not all in the starting line-up. White, in particular, is an automatic pick and key cog in the machine.

When you consider that Kerry conceded their first goal in seven matches through a controversial late Conor McManus penalty on Sunday (no matter how many times you watch the action, you still don’t see Tadhg Morley touching the ball on the ground!), it is testament to the overall effectiveness of the Kerry defensive system up to now that they are coping admirably with whatever personnel are deployed.

In the middle of the park, the vastly-experienced David Moran is getting closer to recovering from the groin injury that destroyed his county final ambitions in early December, while the man-of-the-match that afternoon, new Kerry captain Joseph O’Connor, must be chomping at the bit to put his knee problem behind him, and work his way into contention. Whatever way you look at it, as the season progresses, naming a squad of 26 will be just as much a headache as deciding the starting fifteen.