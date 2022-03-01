Kerry

NATIONAL FOOTBAL LEAGUE AT HALF-TERM: Five positives for Kerry that have emerged

Tony Brosnan in action against Killian Lavelle of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Grattan Park, Inniskeen in Monaghan. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

JOHN O’DOWD considers five positives for Kerry that have been highlighted through the first four games of their National Football League campaign...

DAN O’DONOGHUE LOOKS THE REAL DEAL

