Na Gaeil’s All-Ireland dream is crushed by steelier Brian Ogs team

Damien Bourke in action for Na Gaeil in their All-Ireland Club IFC semi-final against Steelstown Brian Ogs at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co Mayo. Photo by Michael Donnelly

ALL-IRELAND CLUB IFC SEMI-FINAL

Na Gaeil 0-7

Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) 2-6

A Steelstown goal from the penalty spot late in added on time added insult to injury – quite literally, as Stefan Okunbor suffered a bad shoulder injury that delayed the last few seconds of the game for some 20 minutes – as Na Gaeil’s dream of making it back to Croke Park for the club’s second All-Ireland final appearance in two years died in the shadow of the Super Dome in Bekan.

Take nothing away from the Derry champions deserved win here – there is steel in their name and plenty of it, too, in their mental fortitude and football – but Na Gaeil will know that this was a potential win they very much left behind them in the Ballyhaunis hinterland.

When your opponent registers just three wides and you rack up 12 of them, that’s probably the starting point of the post-mortem. Add in the unforced errors, the turnovers, the lack of vim and vigour for too much of the first half – all of which Na Gaeil manager Mark Bourke spoke of afterwards – and Na Gaeil simply ran out of the road before they really got trucking after half time.

They went in at half time 1-3 to 0-3 behind when really they should have been three points ahead. Na Gaeil had opened with a score after just 10 seconds when Diarmuid O’Connor won the throw-in and supplied Andrew Barry for the confident point.

Steelstown reeled off the next three scores and though Jack Barry kicked their second in the 18th minute Na Gaeil were making far too many errors and missing far too many chances.

In the 20th minute Ben McCarron pounced on a loose ball and drove at the Na Gaeil goal and smashed a low shot past Devon Burns to make it 1-3 to 0-2, as Na Gaeil continued to miss chances. And even though Darragh Carmody finally converted a free in the 28th minute to make it a three-point game at half time, Na Gaeil had plenty to reflect on at the break.

Na Gaeil started the second half with points from Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry inside the first minute, but they could never reach parity on the scoreboard. Indeed, manager Bourke said afterwards that he felt had his team got level or crept ahead at that stage in the game they would have gone on to win it. We will never know.

In the 38th minute with Na Gaeil just a point behind – 0-5 to 1-3 – Steelstown corner back Diarmuid Baker was dismissed for a second caution. In the first half he had tangled with Dan Goggin off the ball, earning both a yellow, and then he was late and high on Darragh Carmody, leaving John Gilmartin with an easy decision.

Na Gaeil might have rallied from that advantage but, as is often the way, the 14 men girded themselves – steeled themselves if you will – and went again. Morgan Murray grabbed a point before man of the match McCarron scored another to make it 1-5 to 0-5.

The Ulster champions might have put the game to bed at the three-quarter mark when Donncha Gilmore set Eoghan Bradley through but with just Burns to beat the corner forward smacked his shot off the post and wide.

Diarmuid O’Connor’s strong run resulted in him fisting over his second point but Steelstown sensed a win and a ticket to Croke Park was theirs for the taking. Another Na Gaeil turnover saw McMonagle try a soccer-style kick which crashed back off the underside of Burns’ crossbar as Na Gaeil rode their luck again.

Moments late substitute Darragh Reen’s point made it 0-7 to 1-5 but Na Gaeil were always chasing. With a loud and boisterous crowd behind them acting as a 16th man – or 15th in this case – Steelstown kicked on again. Their excellent wing back Donncha Gilmour set McMonagle through and though the wiser option was to take a point he shot for goal with Burns having to push the ball over the bar.

The onslaught continued, and with Na Gaeil now stretched at the back as they went seeking rare but crucial score, Gareth Logue sent McMonagle through again, and he set O’Connor clear leaving Burns with little option but to take him down.

After that 20-minute delay to treat Okunbor’s injury McMonagle coolly fired the penalty past substitute goalkeeper Shawn Duggan, on to replace the black-carded Burns.

It was an ignominious end to a long campaign for Na Gaeil, one in which they simply underperformed at the penultimate stage with Croke Park on the near horizon.



NA GAEIL: Devon Burns, Enda O’Connor, Niall O’Mahony, Damien Bourke, Fergal Barry, Eoin Doody, Andrew Barry 0-1, Jack Barry 0-2, Stefan Okunbor, James O’Connor, Dan Goggin, Jack Sheehan, Darragh Carmody 0-1 (f), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-2, Eoin O’Neill. Subs: Jack Bourke for E O’Neill (26), Thomas Ó hAinfein for D Goggin (40), Kieran O’Donovan for A Barry (47), Darragh Reen 0-1 for J O’Connor (51), Shawn Duggan for S Okunbor (inj, 63).

STEELSTOWN BRIAN OGS: Eoghan Heraghty, Oran Fox, Kevin Lindsay, Diarmuid Baker, Doncha Gilmore, Jason McAleer, Eoghan Concannon, Oran McMenamin, Ryan Devine, Shane O’Connor, Neil Forester, Ben McCarron 1-4 (0-3f), Mark Foley, Cahir McMonagle 1-1 (1-0 pen), Eoghan Bradley. Subs: Morgan Murray 0-1 for M Foley (40), Gareth Logue for O McMenamin (43), Emmett Deane for E Bradley (55), O McMenamin for S O’Connor (57).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo)