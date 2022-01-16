Na Gaeil wrap up Munster title after crushing Corofin with 3-8 in third quarter

Diarmuid O'Connor was among the Na Gaeil goal scorers as they won the Munster Club IFC title in Mallow

MUNSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Na Gaeil 6-15

Corofin (Clare) 1-12

UPPING the ante to a considerable degree on the resumption, Na Gaeil produced an absolutely scintillating third quarter performance to crush a gallant Corofin and claim the Munster IFC title at the Mallow GAA Complex.

Following up their provincial and All-Ireland junior achievements of two years ago, the Tralee side, having received a little bit of a rocket from manager Mark Bourke at the interval after an up and down first half, showcased their true potential after the interval break.

With some shrewd positional switches, including Stefan Okunbor to full-back to shadow Corofin star Jamie Malone, Diarmuid O’Connor to midfield, and captain Eoin Doody to the half-forward line, Na Gaeil came out of the blocks like men possessed in the second period to crush their shell-shocked opponents by the final water break.

Teenager Jack Sheehan lit the touch paper of what was to follow with a blistering contribution of 2-2, slotting home his first goal just 45 seconds after the referee had thrown in the ball again, notching the next two points, and then copper-fastening a blitzkrieg of Na Gaeil scores with his second green flag in the 38th minute, once more utilising an outrageous dummy to leave the Corofin goalkeeper helpless.

When Darragh Carmody then sent the net-minder the wrong way from the penalty spot to fire home Na Gaeil’s fifth goal in the 40th minute, the Clare champions knew that the writing was on the wall. Taken aback completely by the rise in intensity levels from the winners, a third quarter scoreline of 3-8 to 0-1 tells its own story of the majesty of the Kerry kingpins’ display.

It was a different story in the first half as Corofin, most certainly, gave as good as they got, winning an abundance of ball around the middle of the park, and feeding it continuously into an extremely lively attack, where former All Star nominee Malone was showing his class, alongside the speedy Robin Mounsey, Gearoid Cahill and Gearoid Kelly.

Indeed, Na Gaeil only retired at half-time with a three-point lead, 2-4 to 0-7, principally down to their clinical and ruthless nature when two goal opportunities presented themselves, while the Clare champions were profligate at the other end, with livewire Mounsey’s barnstorming run through the winners’ defence ending with a low right-footed drive that just fizzed past the post in the 15th minute.

Kerry star O’Connor had rocketed home Na Gaeil’s first goal in the fifth minute with a thundering left-footed drive into the top corner, and the same player was the instigator of the second green flag in the 19th minute when he made a trademark burst through the Corofin rearguard before hand-passing across goal for Jack Bourke to palm home a simple finish at the back post.

Maybe the two goals flattered the Tralee men to some degree, because they had only played in fits and starts during the first half, and, urged on by their vociferous travelling support, Corofin would definitely have felt that they had a decent chance of springing a massive upset if they could sustain their performance. However, as stated earlier, Jack Sheehan and Na Gaeil had other ideas.

With a mammoth 19-point advantage at the final water break, 5-12 to 0-8, Na Gaeil ran their bench, being able to replace key figures like Andrew Barry and Okunbor, and when the ever-accurate Carmody deftly chipped the beleaguered Luke Neylon in the 58th minute to register the sixth goal, the demolition job was complete.

All credit to Corofin for never throwing in the towel, with centre-back Damien O’Loughlin side-footing home a consolation penalty kick in the final minute of normal time, but late points from Jack Barry and top scorer Carmody put the final icing on the Na Gaeil cake, as they now go forward to an All-Ireland semi-final encounter with the Ulster champions in a fortnight’s time.

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns; Enda O’Connor, Niall O’Mahony, Damien Bourke; Fergal Barry, Eoin Doody 0-1, Andrew Barry; Jack Barry 0-1, Stefan Okunbor; James O’Connor 0-1, Dan Goggin 0-3, Jack Sheehan 2-2; Darragh Carmody 2-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Diarmuid O’Connor 1-0, Jack Bourke 1-1.

Subs: Eoin O’Neill for Doody (40 mins), Darren Reen 0-1 for Goggin (45 mins), Kieran O’Donovan for A Barry (47 mins), Eoin Walsh for Okunbor (51 mins), Ger O’Connor for J O’Connor (57 mins).

COROFIN: Luke Neylon; Marc O’Loughlin, Cillein Mullins, John Rees; Colm Rice, Damien O’Loughlin 1-0 (pen), Cillian McGroary; Kevin Keane, Fionn Clancy; Ross Hayes, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1 (free), Gearoid Kelly 0-2; Robin Mounsey, Jamie Malone 0-4, Gearoid Cahill 0-5 (4f, 1).

Subs: Eoin Clancy for McGroary (37 mins), Brendan Keane for M O’Loughlin (49 mins), Cian Doolin for K Keane (51 mins), Shay Malone for Hayes (53 mins), Eoin Davoren for D Cahill (57 mins).

REFEREE: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick).