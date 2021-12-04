Na Gaeil triumph over adversity and Beaufort to win their way to senior ranks

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Na Gaeil 0-13

Beaufort 1-7

Na Gaeil will play senior championship football next year after remarkable victory – under the circumstances – in this Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Championship final against a Beaufort side that made far too many errors on a bitter cold day in a breezy Fitzgerald Stadium where handling was pretty difficult for both sides.

It was Beaufort’s second defeat in 11 weeks, having lost the 2020 IFC decider to Spa back in September, and the devastation was clear on the faces of the Beaufort players and management as they came to terms with the heartbreak of losing a second final in such a short space of time.

This game was mired in controversy before the start when it emerged that Na Gaeil came within hours of not fulfilling the fixture after a number of internal management issues. That disruption coupled with the fact there were without three regular starters, including Coovid hit inter-county star Jack Barry and wedding-tied captain Eoin Doody, the north Tralee side got out of the blocks with all guns blazing from the very start.

The players who came into the starting line-up certainly didn’t weaken the Na Gaeil challenge and Jack Bourke and Jack Sheehan contributed six points between them after two fine performances.

It was also speculated and somewhat expected that Diarmuid O’Connor wouldn’t take his place for Na Gaeil having sustained three dislocated fingers in St Brendans’ defeat to Austin Stacks in the senior county championship semi-final a fortnight ago, but the Kerry star showed the heart of a lion to not only play but also give a very fine performance for his side.

Beaufort were down the injury hit Liam Carey and they certainly missed his cunning and pace in the forward line. The mid Kerry side only scored two points in the first half - a mark from Kieran Dennehy and a free from Fergal Hallissey - whilst Na Gaeil showed much more variety upfront with a haul of eight scores, although it must be said that they were helped by a stiff breeze.

The first quarter of the game was full of pretty putrid football, with errors the order of the day. Dennehy got things rolling for Beaufort in the first minute and in the 13th minute Na Gaeil equalised after a monster effort from Andrew Barry. Indeed, Beaufort didn’t score again until the 34th minute with their tactic of trying to hit Dennehy and Jack O’Connor inside with diagonal balls only falling into the ravenous Na Gaeil backs’ hands every time.

By the first half water break Na Gaeil lead by 0-3 to 0-1 but it was in the second quarter that they really showed their class. Jack Sheehan got the ball rolling with his second point and whilst Beaufort were slow and laborious in their build-up, Na Gaeil attacked with a swiftness that they found difficult to handle.

Darragh Carmody added a free, Jack Bourke scored a lovely effort from play and then Carmody popped over another after a massive catch from a kick out by man of the match Andrew Barry. The victors’ last score of the half came from Bourke after he was found with a beautiful cross-field pass from Jamie Lowham, and Na Gaeil led by 0-8 to 0-2 at half time.

Beaufort needed a strong second half and they got the goal that they craved four minutes in. A poor Devon Burns attempt at a ‘45’ saw Beaufort attack with intent and Kieran Dennehy showed glimpses of his potential when his shot for a point came off the crossbar, but he fought hard afterwards to dispossess a Na Gaeil defender and put Jack O’Connor in for a lovely goal.

The Beaufort tails were up and their tackling much more aggressive, but it was Na Gaeil that got the next score through a Darragh Carmody free. Beaufort then had a let off in the 39th minute when a flick from Oisin Maunsell from a Carmody free saw Sean Kelliher in the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the line.

Na Gaeil added a further two points before the second half water break to see them lead by four points on the three-quarter mark, 1-4 to 0-11.

It really was Na Gaeil’s to lose now but Beaufort kept plugging away and by the 59th minute the plucky mid Kerry side had brought it back to a two-point contest, 1-7 to 0-12. Carmody missed a goal chance for Na Gaeil that would have sealed it when he shot wide of the post, but substitute Dara Devine slotted a Na Gaeil free to push the three ahead once more.

Beaufort attacked in the dying seconds and Sean O’Brien fielded superbly but his low shot for goal couldn’t get past a mass of Na Gaeil bodies. The chance was gone, and the final whistle sounded soon afterwards to the delight of the Na Gaeil players and supporters.

Beaufort are now faced with the tough task of regrouping for next weekend’s Mid Kerry final against Laune Rangers while Na Gaeil go forward to a Munster Club Championship semi-final against Drom and Inch of Tipperary on the weekend of December 18/19.

The elevation to the senior ranks also means Na Gaeil won’t, as a club, be available to the St Brendan’s divisional team in 2022, but they are where they want to be. Next year they will be rubbing shoulders with Sunday’s senior county finalists, Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys, on a regular basis. The relatively young club based in Killeen on the north side of Tralee, have come of age.

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns; Enda O Connor, Niall O’Mahony, Damien Bourke; Fergal Barry, Andrew Barry (0-1), Oisin Maunsell; Stefan Okunbar; James O Connor, Jack Bourke (0-3, 1m) Dan Goggin, Diarmuid O Connor (0-1); Tomás O’hAinifein (0-1), Jack Sheehan (0-3), Darragh Carmody (0-3, 2f). Subs: Darragh Reen for O Maunsell (52 mins), Dan O’Connor for Dan Goggin (56 mins), Dara Devine (0-1f) for D Bourke (60mins), Jamie Lowham for J Sheehan (64 mins), Kieran Dineen for D Carmody (64 mins).

BEAUFORT: Sean Coffey; Ger Hartnett, Sean Kelliher, Kieran O’Sullivan; Ethan Coffey, Nathan Breen, Sean O’Brien (0-1), Mike Breen, Ronan Murphy; Fergal Hallissey (0-2f), Padraig Doona (0-1), Ciaran Kennedy (0-1); Danny Healy, Jack O Connor (1-1; 0-1 ‘45’), Kieran Dennehy (0-1m). Subs: Jonathan Kissane for K Dennehy (47 mins), Ian McGillicuddy for D Healy (57 mins).

Referee: Brendan Brosnan