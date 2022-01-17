Na Gaeil manager: ‘We were a small bit slack, and I’d be happy enough that we learned from it, and we progressed as the game went on’

WHILE calm on the exterior, Na Gaeil manager Mark Bourke was, understandably, bursting with pride internally after the final whistle blew in Mallow on Sunday and the Tralee club were crowned Munster IFC champions after a stunning third quarter performance against Clare opponents, Corofin.

Having only assumed the reins at the eleventh hour before the county final victory over Beaufort, Bourke, who had two sons, Damien and Jack, on the winning team, was pleased with the way that Na Gaeil responded to an up and down first half display.

“I just don’t think that Corofin came out of the dressing-room, mentally, in the second half. I suppose Jamie Malone was causing a lot of trouble in the first half, he scored three fantastic points in fairness, so we moved Stefan (Okunbor) on him. We brought Diarmuid (O’Connor) out to midfield, and we brought Eoin Doody out as more of a third midfielder really,” he said.

“That really helped our cause. The first four kick-outs went straight to Diarmuid, and Jack Sheehan scored 1-2 in the first few minutes of the second half, and that just set the tone then. It was very hard for Corofin to get their heads up after that. Sometimes it takes fifteen or twenty minutes to work out a team, we were a small bit slack as well, and I’d be happy enough that we learned from it, and we progressed as the game went on.”

Reluctant to be showered with any praise, especially as previous boss Jerome Stack had guided the side to the county decider, Bourke didn’t feel that it was too much of a big deal to be asked to step in at the helm at late notice.

“I know them all. I trained the likes of Eoin Doody sixteen years ago at under-16, so I know them all their lives since juvenile level, so there were no issues there. I know them inside out. It’s the same as running any team. I’ve been doing it for a while, so it’s no problem. It’s just always the same system, it’s the same process.”

The Na Gaeil bainisteoir was more interested in talking about this new-look Killeen outfit, who started on Sunday with just six members of the first fifteen that lined out in the victorious All-Ireland JFC Final at Croke Park two years ago.

“In the Beaufort game, we only played four players that played in that All-Ireland Final, so it’s a whole brand new team. I think the average age is 22, and there were five 19-year-olds out there today. We do have the trust in them, they have all played at a high level, playing in Division One of the County League, and they won an under-16 Division One County League, so they are of a higher crop than previously.

“I can always refer to that, the young lads that are coming in now are of a higher pedigree. We talked about it at half-time. We’re a senior team, and if we’re going to play against Crokes and Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys we need to be operating at a proper level and attitude, in terms of performance.

“Playing against Corofin, no disrespect to them, but we needed to be at a higher level coming out for that second half. We needed to be operating with a proper high level of intensity. Even in the county final, the Drom and Inch game, and today, we didn’t play for 60 minutes in any of them. Maybe that’s something that might happen at some stage!”

Maybe Mark Bourke is right. Na Gaeil haven’t produced the complete performance just yet. If that is the case, then Ulster champions, Steelstown Brian Ogs of Derry, might be in for a chastening afternoon on the weekend after next.