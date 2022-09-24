Na Gaeil finish well on top of high-scoring contest against West Kerry

GARVEY’S SUPERVALU COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 3

West Kerry 3-9

Na Gaeil 4-15

So-called dead rubbers between eliminated teams generally go one of two ways: they’re either drained entirely of colour or loaded with scoring opportunities.

Thankfully this clash between Na Gaeil and West Kerry went the latter way, and though it might be a stretch to call this seven-goal contest a thriller – Na Gaeil won by nine, after all – it was always open and often enjoyable.

Had the Tralee side won by a few points more, it might have better reflected happenings on Saturday evening; once they found their footing, they never looked second best. But it took longer than it should have to put the game beyond doubt as West Kerry delivered bursts of scores when least expected.

The first such burst arrived almost immediately, within 25 seconds, as West Kerry drove forward from the throw in and Marc Ó Mainnín bulleted the ball to the roof of the net, and the same man curled over a nice point off his left boot two minutes later to put the peninsula four in front.

That, however, was as far ahead as they’d get. A Tomás Ó hAiniféin point followed by a pair of frees scored by Diarmuid O’Connor gave Na Gaeil their platform, and the game settled into a pattern: Tralee ascendancy, interrupted very colourfully but only occasionally by the home team.

Na Gaeil landed four of the next five points – a Diarmuid O’Connor score, stemming from his solo run from 65 metres out, being the pick of the litter – and then, over three action-packed minutes, frenzy erupted.

At 1-2 to 0-6 down on the quarter-hour mark, West Kerry had a great goal chance, but Roibeard Ó Sé missed the follow-up to an Éanna Ó Conchúir shot coming off the upright. Andrew Barry pointed for Na Gaeil off the next play before West Kerry worked another goal opportunity, but raised hopes again fell flat as Killian Falvey struck timidly left and wide.

As frustrated as West Kerry must have felt by then, Na Gaeil’s response immediately made things much worse: goalkeeper Tommy Pierce may have got a touch, but Jack Sheehan put such force into his strike that the ball still rocketed into the top right corner to make it 1-7 to 1-2. On 23 minutes, Sheehan did it again, finishing coolly to the net after accepting a handpass from James O’Connor for 2-7 to 1-3.

A rout seemed likely. And then, a twist in West Kerry’s favour: two goals in two minutes.

After Killian Falvey’s attempt to chip Devon Burns rebounded back into play, Burns stopped the first follow-up before Thomas O’Donnell hit the net. Not long after, O’Donnell was knocked to ground and there were calls for a free, but he instead got back up, advanced goalwards, and took his second major to make it 3-3 to 2-7.

As exciting as things felt then, it wouldn’t continue. Na Gaeil kicked the last two points of the first half and the first two of the second, and when Éanna Ó Conchúir had a penalty and follow-up saved after he was himself dragged down in the box on 34 minutes, the match had straightened out on a route to a now-inevitable Na Gaeil win.

The sides traded two points each as the game settled into 12 of its more sedate minutes, and at 2-13 to 3-5, Na Gaeil all but decided the contest after pouncing on a West Kerry kickout. Sheehan was again involved, but this time as provider as he teed up Darragh Reen for the Tralee side's third goal on 48 minutes.

West Kerry did have one more of their scoring bursts in them – Roibeard Ó Sé landed two points in quick succession shortly after Reen’s goal – but na Gaeil outscored them by two points to one between then and added time as a once-fizzing encounter petered out lamely.

Or it threatened to peter out, anyway. When Na Gaeil’s Dan Goggin collected the ball from Jimi O’Sullivan in the fourth added minute, he made sure this topsy-turvy evening in Gallaras finished as it started: with a goal.

WEST KERRY: Tommy Pierce (Annascaul), Cathal Ó Gairbhía (An Ghaeltacht), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, 0-2), David Smith (Annascaul), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), PJ Mac Láimh (An Ghaeltacht), Steven Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), Roibeard Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht, 0-2), Jason Hickson (Annascaul, 0-1, 1f), Cian Grady (Castlegregory), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory, 2-0), James Crean (Annascaul), Killian Falvey (Annascaul), Marc Ó Mainnín (Lios Póil, 1-1), Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht, 0-3, 2f). Subs: Séamus Lyne (Castlegregory) for Smith, 39; Cormac Ó Cinnéide (Lios Póil) for Crean, 44; Andrew Finn (Annascaul) for Ó Gairbhía, 44; Fiach Ó Loingsigh (An Ghaeltacht) for Hickson, 52; Ciarán Ó Coileáin (An Ghaeltacht) for P Ó Sé, 52.



NA GAEIL: Devon Burns (0-1, 1 ‘45’), Jack Doyle, Niall O’Mahony, Darragh Reen (1-1), Enda O’Connor, Eoin Doody, Luke Barrett, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-8, 6f), Andrew Barry (0-1), Dan Goggin (1-0), James O’Connor, Kieran O’Donovan, Tomás Ó hAiniféin (0-1), Jack Sheehan (2-2). Subs: Ruairí O’Sullivan for Doody, 22; Dara Devine for Barrett, HT; Cian Devine (0-1) for O’Donovan, 45; Séamus Looney for Reen, 51; Jimi O’Sullivan for J O’Connor, 55.



REFEREE: Denis Kennelly (Moyvane)