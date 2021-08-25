Murphy wants Kerry firing on all cylinders against Tyrone

Paul Murphy is one of the most experienced players on the Kerry panel. He has stood in previously as team captain and the armband fitted him perfectly. Once he became an option for the East Kerry Board to consider as Kerry captain is was an easy decision.

The Rathmore club man won the Bishop Moynihan Cup (Kerry SFC) last year. He has All Stars and an All Ireland medal. He has been man of the match in an All Ireland Final. His whole family are steeped in the GAA. He has played in Croke Park numerous time and, like the county he represents, he can't wait to get back there. But the circumstances for the GAA, and for the world in general, are somewhat different to his last time playing there.

“My last game in Croke Park would have been the National League in 2020 against Dublin, pre-Covid. It's brilliant to be a part of it with crowds coming back,” he says.

“The GAA isn't popular with everyone, but it means a huge amount to an awful lot of people all over the country. It's a real community, it's almost a family in the way that you can count on people in the club and all over the county. And we've probably seen the power of that in tragic circumstances down here in Kerry in recent weeks in Beaufort with Thomas Healy and up in Monaghan with Brendan Óg Duffy. To be a part of that and to be involved in such an organisation on such big days is a real privilege for all of us.”

While the situation has improved recently, Covid is still a huge threat and Murphy, like all the Kerry footballers, is aware of the need to take all sensible precautions.

“It’s slightly different this year in that we’re genuinely trying to cocoon ourselves. We are trying not to meet people. And that’s more from a Covid point of view. I’ve got vaccines at this stage but we’ve seen in other counties how people have gotten it. They’re isolating, they’re missing training, they’re missing games. So from that point of view, I’m doing my best to avoid as many people as I can. You don’t want to be rude to people.

"I’m working from home, so I’m not meeting a huge amount of people anyway. During the season, generally, you wouldn’t be out and about socialising. So it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to me, really. You’re tucking yourself away a bit. It’s tough. Friends and family ... you’re making excuses to avoid them at times. You don’t want to be avoiding that. But it’s just a little bit risky. You’re trying to keep yourself safe and not be putting the group at risk. We’re in a great position to be part of the team and playing in games like we’re playing the next day, so we’re just being extra careful.”

Last year, of course, Kerry were bounced out of the Championship in Pairc Uí Chaoimh to Mark Keane’s extra-time goal in the Munster semi-final. The sting may have abated somewhat, but it is impossible to imagine that none of the Kerry players, not even newcomers like Mike Breen, didn't feel a little bit of a monkey on their back heading into the rematch at the end of July in Killarney. By the final whistle, Kerry had comprehensively shaken it off and handed Cork a record defeat along the way.

“It was a long time ago, that loss to Cork, and you know, it probably added to the hunger and the drive we had on the day. We were happy with how we performed in that game. We gave a good second quarter and probably third quarter. Overall we'd be very pleased with how we performed.

"What happened in the game with them prior to that, whether it had an effect or not...you know, it probably did, but overall we were very happy with it. We're very happy with the defence that we have, both the fellas who start and the ones who come in to finish games off. I think in every game every team will have a purple patch. In the Munster Final for Cork it was early on, but there was no panic in the defence or throughout our team. We rode out the storm and we were very happy with the whole of our defence in that game.”

Coming from Rathmore, near the Cork border, Murphy knows as well as any Kerry player how much the Rebels have to respected and treated with a healthy dose of caution: even at their lowest ebb Cork can and often do sack the Kingdom. Tyrone are another county with a propensity to be more than troublesome for Kerry.

“Tyrone have come through Ulster, which is never an easy thing to do. They have beaten Donegal and Monaghan along the way, who are Division One teams. They are building a very strong panel, which is evidenced by the fact that they lost some of their panel and backroom team due to Covid and it didn't affect them hugely,” Murphy said, speaking in advance of the two postponements of their All-Ireland semi-final.

“Tyrone are a tough team to play against and a tough team to beat, so it's a huge challenge. Attack is an area that they have bolstered in recent years with Conor McKenna returning from Australia, Darragh Canavan, the likes of Mark Bradley, Darren McCurry, they are all playing really good football. They are a serious threat and they get great support from the half backs as well on the transition. It's an area that we will be hoping to shut down as best we can. There is a huge challenge and a huge threat posed to us by Tyrone... but it's a challenge that we are looking forward to.

“We're pleased with how we have been going. I think you are always evaluating what we are doing and asking if there are things that we should do better. There's no areas of concern in particular for us at the moment, but if we could get a full seventy minute performance against Tyrone the next day, that's our key focus, that we're firing on all cylinders. That's our key focus.

Murphy missed Kerry's hammering of Tyrone in the League back in June due to a family wedding, and he was a substitute at the start of the Munster Championship, with Beaufort's Mike Breen starting at wing back and playing starring roles in games.

Anyone who thinks Murphy would be complaining about that or hoping that the man starting ahead of him has a nightmare has no idea of the measure of this man or what Kerry as a collective means to him.

“I was delighted to have started the Munster final. And really happy to have come in off the bench against Tipp. I had a small bit of a niggle towards the end of the league, and once that cleared up I was just focusing on trying to get back in. Mike has come in and done really well. He had a good underage career with Kerry. He has done well with Beaufort and Kerry since then. He’s quite new to the panel and hasn’t looked out of place at all. He’s very strong on the ball. He’s very strong in the tackle. He’s added a lot to our defence.”

Kerry look like they have improved a lot over the past year, and results definitely seem to bear that out. But the exact same can be said of the Ulster champions, and Kerry and Tyrone have had one of the great histories and great rivalries over the past 20 years. Despite Tyrone’s problems with that Covid outbreak in the camp over the last few week, Kerry will have prepared for everything that Tyrone can and will thrown at them

Paul Murphy will play a key role in the Kerry rearguard doing what he does best: holding back the tide of the opposition. He always does.