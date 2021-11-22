Murphy to contest for vice-chair of Munster GAA Council

Out-going Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy will contest for the vice-chair of the Munster Council after being proposed by Kerry county committee and roundly endorsed by Munster Council delegate John O’Leary.

Murphy, who has finishes up his five-year term as the head of the Kerry Executive at next month’s annual convention, accepted the proposal of Munster Council delegate Ger McCarthy to run for the position on the provincial council at its convention in a few weeks.

Seconding the proposal, John O’Leary said he had little doubt that Murphy could win the vice-chair of the Munster Council and could, one day, go on to lead the province as its chairperson, and would do a wonderful job in representing Kerry at that level.

Mr Murphy said he was grateful for the proposal and was honoured to accept the nomination to contest for the officership on the council. He added, at what was his final county committee meeting to preside over, that he was proud to have chaired Kerry GAA over the last five years, even though the last two were particularly challenging because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, out-going coaching officer Terence Houlihan was recommended to be the new Planning and Training Officer – formerly the Development Officer – which is an appointed role rather than an elected one, and he was proposed and seconded into that position on the county executive.

The other appointed position on the executive – the Children’s Officer – will be Aine Ní Shiulleabháin from Glenflesk, who was also ratified after her recommendation by the chairman.

Elsewhere, at Monday’s county committee meeting a debate took place regarding motions from Beaufort and Austin Stacks that both proposed to change the underage competition age groups back to even ages, i.e, under-8 up to under-18.

Delegates from both clubs spoke against the current system that has the old minor age group now at under 17, and said there was very little opportunities for games and competition for players just out of the under-17 grade but too young or not good enough to graduate immediately to senior / adult teams in the club.

There was support for reverting back to the old even age grouping from several club delegates. However, county secretary Peter Twiss said that while he was sympathetic to the problem for some clubs, cautioned delegates to be sure that their solution wasn’t worse than the problem.

Mr Twiss said the the county committee CCC organised an under-20 competition for club to be played last summer, but despite initial enthusiasm from club for the competition, he said more games were unfulfilled than were played.

The secretary said that clubs should think carefully if it was worth throwing out the entire current underage structure just because a small number of players in some club in the 18 to 19 years old category might not be getting football, adding that a lot of smaller clubs simply don't have the number to fill a full team for an under-19 competition.

On the recommendation of the chairman, Tim Murphy, Beaufort and Austin Stacks agreed to withdrawn their motions on agreement that matter would be looked at in more detail by committee.

It was also confirmed that the Centre of Excellence in Currans will be officially opened on Saturday, December 4 by GAA President Larry McCarthy. A special GAA wall will be unveiled that will, according to Tim Murphy, “reflect the greatness of Kerry GAA, its players and its clubs”.