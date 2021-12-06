Murphy says the spread of misinformation and lies through social media is of “huge concern” for the GAA

Outgoing Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy has said the spread of misinformation and lies through social media is becoming an area of “huge concern” for the Association and society at large.

Mr Murphy made his comments in relation to the appointment of Jack O’Connor as the new senior football manager and what he described as the “shocking and disturbing attempt...to target members of the selection committee and undermine their credibility and that of the process.”

Addressing club delegates at his final Convention as chairman, Mr Murphy said: “While the result against [All-Ireland semi-final] Tyrone was hugely disappointing for everyone - for the second year in a row we were subjected to, as the Rúnaí [Peter Twiss] outlined in his report, an individual or some group of individuals deliberately setting out to tell lies, spread untruths and endeavour to undermine the integrity of the tried and tested method of selecting and appointing the senior football manager.

“Last year certain people were targeted by erroneous WhatsApp messages and the subsequent social media furore that emerged in the weeks following the Cork defeat had the aim of damaging the reputation of players and management.

“This year a similarly shocking and disturbing attempt was made to target members of the selection committee and undermine their credibility, and that of the process.

“This is fast becoming an area of huge concern for us as an Association and as a society in general as the roll out of misinformation, lies and untruths are presented in its many formats.

“The five-person committee charged with selecting and appointing the manager showed great resolve in the face of huge adversity in ensuring that the integrity of the process was maintained, and the principle of natural justice upheld to protect the Interests of Kerry GAA."

The chairman read the Rudyard Kipling poem If which, he said, articulated for him in verse these particular events.

Still on the theme of the senior football management, Mr Murphy said Jack O’Connor “brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role having been involved at the highest level previously as a coach and manager. We wish Jack and his entire team all the very best in the coming weeks as they prepare for the 2022 League and Championship.”

The chairman added: “I wish to formally thank and acknowledge Peter Keane for his contribution to Gaelic football in Kerry, not only over the past three years as senior manager but the previous three years as minor manager. As I have already said, the unpredictable environment of Covid-19 and its effects impeded Kerry’s preparations and unfortunately, we lost to the eventual All-Ireland winners Tyrone in a very tight encounter.

“I also want to thank and acknowledge Peters fellow selectors – Maurice Fitzgerald, James Foley, and Tommy Griffin respectively – and wish them all the very best in the future."