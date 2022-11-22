Murphy nets winning penalty as Beaufort beat Glenbeigh/Glencar in sudden-death shoot-out in Mid Kerry semi-final

MID KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Beaufort 0-18

Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-15

(Beaufort win on penalties after extra-time)

An historic first penalty shoot-out in Mid Kerry Championship was a suitably dramatic end to a brilliant game between Beaufort and Glenbeigh/Glencar, who were never separated by more than two points throughout the 80 minutes. In the end it was Beaufort that prevailed, Ronan Murphy scoring the decisive sudden-death penalty to send them to the final where they will face Milltown/Castlemaine.

A first half goal by Gavan O’Grady gave Glenbeigh/Glencar the lead at the break at 1-4 to 0-6. The lead continued to seesaw between the sides throughout the second half and a late free scored off the ground by Gavan O’Grady levelled matters as time expired. The sides were level at 0-14 to 1-11 and extra-time was required.

When Dara Casey was shown a black card for a foul in the second half of extra time, it left Glenbeigh/Glencar down a man for the remainder of the game at a time when they led by a point. Beaufort would have to equalise not once, but twice more in the game. Glenbeigh/Glencar had a last kick of the game chance to win it but Gavan O’Grady’s long range free tailed off wide and a once unimaginable penalty shootout was required to win this semi-final.

The first three shots for each side were all scored – Gavan O’Grady, Tommy Cahill and Daniel Griffin netting for Glenbeigh/Glencar with Ronan Murphy, Ciarán Kennedy and Liam Carey responding for the hosts. Adrian O’Connor saw his shot saved by Seán Coffey and, when Fergal Hallissey blasted past Donal O’Neill, it was advantage Beaufort.

Coffey had two chances to be the hero as he could save from Caolim Teahan or score Beaufort’s fifth penalty himself. However, he didn’t manage either as Teahan slotted a cool spot kick past Mid Kerry’s no.1, before Coffey saw his shot saved by his counterpart Donal O’Neill to force sudden death.

Gavan O’Grady put his next one over the crossbar, leaving Ronan Murphy with the chance to finally win it, and he made no mistake to book Beaufort’s place in the Final.

Laune Rangers 1-9

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13

The more experienced Milltown/Castlemaine team progressed in Killorglin as a goal late in the first half of extra time proved the difference between the sides. It was two former Kerry Minors at either end of the spectrum in terms of experience that led their sides in attacking threat. Éanna O’Connor and Eoghan Hassett both finished with 0-5, with all of the former St Michaels/Foilmore man’s scores coming from frees while Hassett managed one from play – the opening score of the game.

The sides were level at 0-4 a piece at half time. Laune Rangers – aided by a penalty goal scored by John Tyther after Eoin Clifford was fouled – led by three points with eight minutes of normal time to play. From there though, the experienced Milltown/Castlemaine side outplayed their hosts, levelling the game to force extra time.

On a wet and dreary afternoon in Killorglin, the lights at JP O’Sullivan Park were turned on for extra time. The strength of Milltown/Castlemaine’s bench had a lot to do with their victory, as Jonathan O’Sullivan was introduced in the second half and scored a point late in normal time and added another during extra time.

It was the fist of another substitute Seán Hogan that forced the ball to the net for what would be the game’s decisive score late in the first half of extra time. They would hold off late attempts at goal by Laune Rangers to win the game by four in the end.

Milltown/Castlemaine: Cormac Leane, Kieran McKenna, Pa Wrenn (0-1), Gavin McKenna (0-1), John O’Connor, Anthony Kelliher, Jeremiah Hayes, David Roche (0-1), Gavin Horan, Cian O’Connor, Éanna O’Connor (0-5f), Kieran Carroll, Donal Kelliher, Cathal Moriarty (0-1), Jerome Flynn 0-2 (1m). Subs: John Dennehy, Jonathan O’Sullivan (0-2), Seán Hogan (1-0), Dylan O’Neill, Jack Teahan.

Laune Rangers: Padraig Ahern, Patrick Carey, Oisín Daly, Ryan Diggin, Seán Cleary, Peter Crowley, David Mangan, Stephen Sealy, Jack O’Connor, Eoin Clifford, Fiachra Clifford, John Tyther 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Eoghan Hassett 0-5 (4f), Dáire Cleary, Gearóid Hassett (0-1). Subs: Calum Moriarty, Shane Doona, Eoin O’Sullivan.