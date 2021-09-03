Murnane says Conway brothers will both bring plenty to Lixnaw

Maurice Murnane says he would read nothing into Kilmoyley’s 1-23 to 1-14 win over Lixnaw earlier in the championship, and is adamant that Saturday’s rematch will be a whole different ball game.

The Kilmoyley manager has been around the block too many times as a successful hurler with the club, and now as the manager, to be duped into a false sense of security or complacency based on one result.

Murnane knows too that a player like Lixnaw’s ace forward Shane Conway can also strike at any time and kill off a team - even county champions - in just a few minutes.

“I’d take no notice at all of the game we played Lixnaw in a few weeks ago. Both teams were through at that stage so neither were probably going at it one hundred per cent.

“Lixnaw will be a totally different proposition on Saturday. They have Mike Conway back in the team, Mike has huge experience, is a fine hurler and will be great at bringing the younger lads into the game.

“I see Shane McElligott is back in as well, so we’re expecting a completely different test.

“There will be a lot of talk around Shane Conway, who is probably the best forward in Kerry, and the thing about Shane is that he could be off it a little for thirty, forty even fifty minutes in a game, but then in three or four minutes he can come to life and bury a team with a couple of goals or whatever. We’ll definitely have to be minding a player like that for sixty, seventy minutes or whatever it is to the final whistle.”

Murnane reports an injury free and fully available squad for Saturday, with training having gone well since their last game, which was that win over Lixnaw.

“We’ve everyone fit. Tomás O’Connor is back from a knock, training has gone well, and we had a couple of challenge games which went well and will hopefully benefit us.

“They have their big game players but we will look to John Brendan [O’Halloran] the Kerry goalkeeper, Daniel Collins, the Kerry captain, and few others to lead for us.”