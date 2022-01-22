Murnane keen to bring Kilmoyley back to earth ahead of All Ireland semi-final

It was just one of those days you don't want to move on from. It felt a crowning achievement for this bunch of hurlers and, of course, it was.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that more doesn’t lie in store for Kilmoyley and their brilliant backroom team led by John Meyler and Maurice Murnane.

It’s for that reason that they have to park what happened in the Gaelic Grounds and move on, for now at least, to this weekend, to Ballyhaunis and the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

There await Derry and Ulster kingpins Banagher. A formidable challenge for the Kerry and Munster champions.

Getting guys back down to earth after such an unbelievable high has been the immediate task at hand in the last week for Kilmoyley assistant manager Maurice Murnane.

“Definitely because guys are going to be listening to fellas around telling them this, and telling them that, and telling them the next thing,” he notes.

"You just have to get back training, get back to earth again.

"John Meyler was missing there for the final and he came back. He looked at the video of the game, went through it with the boys, told ‘em where we went wrong, where we did well and just brought things down to earth again.”

To get Meyler back in the lead up to such an important game is a massive boost to the club, you’d imagine.

“He came back there again, and they were after all listening to me all over Christmas so it was good to get John back in there again,” Murnane explains.

"It was good to get, as you say, an old voice, but a fresh voice again.”

One man who’s not going anywhere is Shane Brick, who stepped in for a number of weeks while Meyler was away on vacation.

A club legend, and a very fine young coach, his presence has been a real boon according to Murnane.

"Shane is staying involved with us and to be fair to Shane there he has come in and he coached us in 2018.

"He stepped in, when John was away, with the coaching and he’s brought a great freshness to the thing,” he continues.

"He’s been coaching Douglas in Cork and he’s been involved with Tracton. It's great to have a new voice and fresher drills at times and new outlook.

"He’s brought a real energy to the thing over the last couple of months, it was great to be able to call on him to give us a hand when we needed it.”

With this All Ireland semi-final coming down the tracks, Kilmoyley were back on the training pitch on the Wednesday after the Munster final.

As anyone who’s seen this team play over the course of the season can attest, these guys are supremely fit and excellently coached.

“To be fair we had a great chance to train over Christmas because the weather was good,” Murnane explains.

"When everyone is off you’re able to train in the morning time or during the day. You’re training with the light.

"This time now we’ve got Caherslee for a few nights and we were out in Currans for a few nights, so it was good to have those pitches as well to train.”

Kilmoyley – who report no injury issues in the build up to the game – will go into Sunday’s game as bookies’ favourites.

A novel experience for this team as they’ve been underdogs ever since their first game with Moyne-Tempeltuohy in the Munster championship quarter-final

“You know, I don’t think at this stage, I’m around a long time and I’ve seen a lot of favourites and underdogs and that kind of thing, we’re not really buying into that or looking at it,” is Murnane’s take when asked.

"We're just trying to go about our own business and go about our own game and concentrate on our own game plan and where we felt we were weak in the game the last day and we’re trying to work on that.

"We’re not really looking into the favourite’s tag that much.”

Banagher, Murnane knows, for all talk of Kilmoyley going in as favourites are likely to be a really tough nut to crack this weekend.

“Definitely they’re a good side,” he confirms.

"Anyone that wins their championship, their local championship, their provincial championship, are a good team. You have to respect all teams and we’re expecting [a tough test].

"Those lads are coming down from the North and they're like us, they're not a huge, big parish.

"They’ve a lot of pride in themselves and a lot of pride in their team and you can see even, I looked up their website and you can see it, they’ve great supporters.

"They're going to come down with nothing to lose and we’ve nothing to lose going up there. I expect it to be a great game.”

The venue for the game, just outside Ballyhaunis, probably came as something of a surprise to a lot of people, but Murnane is relishing the chance to play at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

“I'd say it’s halfway for both teams,” he says.

"We’re were thinking maybe Portlaoise or Mullingar or somewhere like that so we were kind of surprised when it was announced over there.

"We knew we were going to be travelling anyway so it looks to be a fine set-up. It’ll be nice to see that Dome and all the rest of it.

"We won't be playing in it, but it’ll be nice to see that place. So we’re happy enough with it.

“I’ve heard lads talking about tickets and I think we’re going to have a big Kilmoyley crowd travelling, definitely.”

Despite all the excitement – and it’s still something to be enjoyed absolutely it is – there’s a job to be done this weekend.

“It’s a huge day and semi-finals are there to be won,” Murnane maintains.

"We’ve been there all year in semi-finals and quarter-finals and finals so we know we’ve prepared for this semi-final and hopefully things are going to come together for us on the day, but if you take your eye off the ball you know what can happen.

"So hopefully the lads are all going to be tuned in and up for it and we can get over the line.”