Murnane has taken Kilmoyley from Zoom to the bright lights of Croker

The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there, as the British novelist LP Hartley once wrote.

Twelve months ago, almost to the day, the Kilmoyley management team started puling together the pieces of what would be the most phenomenal season the club had ever known.

They did so on Zoom, in probably the darkest most depressing month of the entire pandemic.

From that slightly inauspicious start, came the spark of something altogether different, something more than a little special.

The fruits of that labour clearly visible in John Mitchels impressive facility last Thursday evening with thirty hurlers being put through their paces under lights, mere days away from an All Ireland final in Croke Park.

In the space of a year a night and day difference, pardon the pun, and for Maurice Murnane, the Kilmoyley assistant manager, proof (as if proof was needed) that it was all worthwhile, even as the work continues as intensively as ever.

When the full-time whistle blows in an All Ireland semi-final there’s a lot to process for a member of a management team.

First the gut-check. The sort of 'woah we’ve actually done this’ reaction, and then soon enough after thoughts turn to what lies ahead.

Not just the challenge posed by the opposition – more of which anon – equally just as much about the sheer logistics of the thing.

“It's just trying to get all the ducks in-a-row,” Murnane explains.

"When you are not used to this kind of a journey or outing it requires a lot of work. In fairness to John Nolan and Tony Flaherty they have been working hard along with our Chairman Joe Walsh in the background.

"Once the game was over last Sunday they set the wheels in motion and started get things sorted.

"It’s important with these games, not to get there too early or too late. Lads do not like hanging around too long before matches so you are trying to get all those things right.

"We also have to plan meals so there is a lot of organisation that goes on before Kilmoyley run on to Croke Park at all.

"It applies to us because we are not used to that kind of thing but in fairness to the lads, they are doing a super job.”

They’re not the only ones doing a fantastic job. The management team seem to be hitting all the right notes over the past couple of years.

Even within games Kilmoyley seem to make the right switches at the right time with both Ronan Walsh and Dáire Nolan impacting off the bench against Banagher in the All Ireland semi-final

“When you are winning all the decisions are right and on Saturday week if the game doesn’t go according to plan we are all wrong,” Murnane says modestly.

"So you take the rough with the smooth with praise and criticism. We work well together with Raymond Young coming in this year.

"John [Meyler] has been with us for twenty years or more coming and going. John has the respect of the players and when he talks about doing drills or whatever he wants to do the players listen,

"He has really bought into the Kilmoyley project and he is more than an outside manager from Cork, he has actually invested in the club.

"He is passionate about Kilmoyley and he wants the lads to succeed. He leaves no stone unturned to ensure Kilmoyley wins games; he is great to contact players and bring on the younger players.

“When John was away before Christmas for the Munster Final and Shane Brick came in and Shane has a wealth of experience between playing and coaching. Shane Brick is an icon in Kilmoyley and if Shane Brick has something to say all the players will listen to him.

"Realistically if you could tog out Shane Brick for ten minutes, you would nearly chance it! He is coaching Douglas in Cork and Tracton as well so he has a wealth of experience in coaching and that brings on the lads as well massively.”

The Kilmoyley management team will need to be at the top of their game again this weekend when their charges go to battle against a well-fancied Naas in the All Ireland decider at Headquarters.

“Look they beat the Kilkenny champions Glenmore and they beat the Wexford champions in the Leinster final and they beat Toureen, the Connacht Champions so they are a very good side,” Murnane says.

"They have a big club compared to us with 2,800 members, while we have only 280 members.

"That is the scale of what we are facing, but we are in the final on merit so there is no point in us going to Croke Park and fearing Naas because they come from a big town, and just go up to fulfil a fixture.

"We have confidence in our players and we have confidence in what we are doing and hopefully we will acquit ourselves well when we go to Croke Park.

"Naas have not been in All-Ireland Final before and neither have we. I cannot see it being a free flowing high scoring game.

"Every game takes on a life of its own and you just need to perform on the day so I cannot see too much between us at the end of day.”

The one fear you'd always have ahead of an All Ireland final is that the occasion might get to a bunch of players.

Of course, it’s not like Kilmoyley don’t have experience of big games over the last couple of years, or even that they lack for players with Croke Park experience, but a final, well a final is a different thing again.

“It shouldn’t really because a lot of our lads played in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final last year in Croke Park and we have four or five who played the year before as well," Murnane stresses.

"Tom [Murnane] has played there and Mathew Flaherty has played a lot of football there. Mathew is all action around the field but he is very calm in the dressing room and the lads listen.

"He is more vocal as some of our lads are very quiet on the field, but Mathew is more vocal and he leads on the field and he is good in the dressing room as well so adds huge energy to the set up so he is very influential.”

It’s all coming together very nicely for Kilmoyley on the field and off it too as the entire community rallies around.

“The support we have got from the parish, people who have left the parish with years along with all the people we met along the road, in Cork, Limerick and Bekan,” Murnane says.

"People travelled up the country to the game that you would never see at a game were there.

"We have enjoyed super support even from people outside the parish and it’s really motivated the lads when we have hit flat patches in games.”

There won’t be a man, woman or child hardly left in Kilmoyley next Saturday evening. For one day only a little piece Croke Park will be as much Kilmoyley as Dublin 3.