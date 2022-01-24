Murnane feels Kilmoyley have ‘lots to work on for the final’

Pleased? Yes, absolutely. Who wouldn’t be having seen their side qualify for Croke Park and an All Ireland final. Satisfied, though? Well that’s a different question entirely.

In a lot of ways no, Maurice Murnane wasn’t entirely satisfied by what he saw. There’s “a lot to work on” he commented (more than once), but at the same time Kilmoyley doing as Kilmoyley do and finding a way has to have warmed the cockles of his heart.

“I thought overall it was a very nervy display, especially in the first half,” he explained.

"Balls that usually would go to hand they weren’t going that way. We had a penalty saved and that gives them a boost then.

"We got a goal soon after that. We had a significant wind there in the second half, but if you go hit and hope long balls in then it’ll break down.

"They stuck at it. I think they went up three points. The boys kept plugging away and once they got on top they kind of drove it on from there.”

Credit, of course, must go to Banagher who put the Kerry champions under all sorts of pressure with a properly battling display.

“I just felt looking at the game that we were, we seemed to have better hurlers than them, but they’re that kind of team, you could see it in them, they were fighting for every ball,” Murnane continued.

"They were going for everything and they were making it difficult for us. It took our lads a good while to come to terms with it and when they did we kind of drove on from there.

“I think it was the kind of opposition you were playing today they were that kind of team that were just absolutely dogged and they fought for every ball.

"If you were playing a team like that it brings it down to that kind of a level, so it takes a while to break that down.”

Still as preparation for a final goes, this might just be what the doctor ordered. Well-tested, without now probably the burden of expectation, and with lots to draw upon in training over the coming week and-a-half or so.

“Definitely we have a lot to work on,” Murnane said.

"I felt that today we were flat. Compared to the Courcey game or the first game against the Tipperary crowd, I felt that we were flat today. I think that the lads were a small bit nervy today. We have lots to work on for the final.”

One man who more than did his part in getting Kilmoyley to this final was Jordan Brick. The wing-forward – albeit that he was named at number 13 – gave probably his finest performance in a Kilmoyley jersey and was his best when Kilmoyley were far from theirs.

“As you say he won a lot of good ball there, he won a lot of what you’d call that dirty ball. He caught a couple of great balls and he let them across, so I think Jordan had a great game today,” Murnane concurred.

The enormity of the achievement of reaching a Croke Park final cannot be underestimated.

“If you put it into context of what it is, we’re a parish of three or four hundred people in it and we’re going to Croke Park competing in an intermediate All Ireland final so it's a huge thing for Kilmoyley and it’s a huge thing for Kerry hurling,” Murnane said.

One dark cloud on the horizon is the sending off of Adrian Royle on a straight red card late in the game.

“I think, look, I didn't fully see it, but I spoke to Adrian there and he doesn’t think there was very much in it. We’ll have a look at it and hopefully we can have him for the final,” was Murnane’s initial reaction.

Unlike after the Munster final, there’s no time for celebrations, no time to take stock, it’s straight back downto business.

“Exactly,” Murnane agreed.

"You’re straight back to it on Tuesday night now. Just make sure there’s no injuries, no niggles, there isn’t a whole pile you can do, get two or three good sessions and after that then you’re into the final.”