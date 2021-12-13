Kerry

Murnane: Anyone who knows the boys in this team will tell you they’re great battlers

Kilmoyley manager Maurice Murnane keeps a close eye on the action as Jordan Brick battles with Dunhill's Dylan Power in the Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan Expand

Noel Horgan

Kilmoyley manager Maurice Murnane was in no doubt as to what was the most satisfying aspect of their performance against Dunhill.

After they had been forced to relinquish a five-point lead with about ten minutes remaining in the second half, Murnane felt his charges’ character was put to the test big-time, and the manner in which they responded was hugely encouraging going forward.

