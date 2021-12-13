Murnane: Anyone who knows the boys in this team will tell you they’re great battlers

Kilmoyley manager Maurice Murnane was in no doubt as to what was the most satisfying aspect of their performance against Dunhill.

After they had been forced to relinquish a five-point lead with about ten minutes remaining in the second half, Murnane felt his charges’ character was put to the test big-time, and the manner in which they responded was hugely encouraging going forward.

“We knew they had to dig deep because Dunhill were definitely going well at that stage, but we also knew they had it in them to get back on course. Anyone who knows the boys in this team will tell you they’re great battlers, but at the same time it was very satisfying to see them confirm as much when the game was up for grabs today,” he said.

Murnane revealed he was a bit apprehensive going into the match, because he felt it wasn’t going to be easy for the players to replicate the form that had carried them to victory over Moyne-Templetuohy in the quarter-final.

“I was worried the lads might find it difficult to reach the same standard, and I knew anything less wouldn’t be enough to get the job done in what was going to be a massive game against Dunhill. Obviously, we’re thrilled the way it worked out, and it’s great to be where we are now.

“We’ll be contesting a Munster final in January, so we’re looking forward to preparing for that over Christmas,” stated the Kilmoyley boss, stressing they won’t be going into the decider against Cork’s Courcey Rovers just to make up the numbers.

“It was a great effort from all the lads today, we couldn’t have asked any more of them, and I’d be hopeful they can produce another strong performance to get us over the line in the Munster final.”

While insisting it was essentially a heroic team display that paved the way for Kilmoyley’s semi-final triumph, Murnane was quick to pick out a few of their leading lights for special mention.

“I thought Paudie O’Connor excelled at midfield where his work-rate was massive, and Mossie O’Connor also did great at corner-forward, getting the scores when we needed them.

“Then there was Daniel Collins at centre-forward, he’s our free-taker and go-to guy in attack, and you’d have to say he was a really big player for us today.”